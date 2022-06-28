Cool off indoors at ‘WELCOME TO THE RANCH’ EXHIBIT

The Tubac Historical Society recently moved to a historic building directly across from the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park where, now through August 28, you can enjoy an intriguing historic and photographic exhibit in a comfortable air-conditioned setting.
When originally planning “Welcome to the Ranch,” Marcia Mason and co-volunteer Betsy Fearnow began with all ranches in this part of the southwest — dude ranches, guest ranches and working ranches.
“There was too much information, so we decided to split it with dude ranches and guest ranches on exhibit now. People had albums, historic information and lots of stories. Researchers contacted some owners who came here as children,” Mason explained.
What is the difference between a dude ranch,a guest ranch and a working ranch? At a dude ranch, a person goes as a visitor but also works. At a guest ranch, a person takes part in a variety of fun activities and doesn’t do any work. A working ranch is just that; a guest has room and board while working at the ranch.
“Members came once they heard about this exhibit. We want to keep exhibits fresh to get long-time local residents to visit these new exhibits,” said Shannon Stone, director of the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
In its heyday, there were between 20 and 30 local dude and guest ranches operating in this part of the southwest.
The well-laid-out exhibit highlights six local ranches. Circle Z Ranch in Patagonia started in 1925 and is the oldest continuously operating guest ranch in Arizona. It was the backdrop for several western films, including “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.”
Owned by Otho Kinsley, Kinsley Ranch in Amado had a variety of entertaining venues including a restaurant, which later became the Cow Palace.
Valle Verde Ranch in Tubac was once 100,000 acres and stretched from the Tubac Presidio south to Carmen, east across the Santa Cruz River and into the Santa Rita foothills. In 1942 it was split into two ranches and one is now for sale.
Rex Ranch in Amado was originally part of the Canoa Spanish land grant where owner Rex Hamaker created a dude ranch. Come and learn about its history since then.
In its heyday between 1941 and 1974, Kenyon Ranch in Tubac operated as guest ranch but hasn’t since then.
Rancho Santa Cruz became a guest ranch in 1944 and included famous guests John Wayne and Stewart Granger. The current owners operate the Ranch as a bed and breakfast and as a venue for events.
This unique historic exhibit gives visitors a look into the past history and current status of the six dude and guest ranches and is a fascinating look into local history.
