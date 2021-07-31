COOL & JUICY GOODNESS: Watermelon's the way to go!

Watermelon — summer’s sweet, wet, red treat — has the perfect name for a reason: they’re 92 percent water.
And for Southern Arizona’s hot summer days, it’s a perfect way to quench your thirst while enjoying its sweet taste.
Tuesday, August 3, is National Watermelon Day. Though there’s no history about how the day got started, it’s a good reason to enjoy a juicy slice of watermelon or in a summer salad.
We think of watermelon as a fruit because watermelons contain seeds, yet gardeners often consider them a vegetable because they’re part of the botanical cucurbitaceae family of gourds that include cucumbers, pumpkins and squash.
China is the world’s leading producer of watermelons, which is probably why it is a popular gift to bring to a host in China. Japan, too.
Besides being sweet and thirst-quenching, watermelon is an ideal health food. It’s high in fiber, potassium, lycopene, vitamins A and C, doesn’t contain any bad fat or cholesterol, and only has 40 calories per cup.
Three-Melon Salad
When Green Valley resident Debbie Einweck saw the Green Valley News’ request for favorite watermelon recipes, she quickly shared this easy dish.
“I make a salad that we really like with watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and sliced scallions. I dress it with raspberry vinaigrette dressing and am happy to share the recipe,” she explained. Einweck adapted this easy, tasty, colorful and visually appealing summer melon salad from “Savor the Southwest,” by Barbara Pool Fenzl.
Einweck cuts into bite-pieces one half of each of the three whole melons and a bunch of scallions, adding them to a raised glass punch bowl as she cuts them. This allows the colorful pieces of the three-melon salad to catch your eye.
She blends all the fruit and then adds the bottled raspberry vinaigrette. Serves eight generously.
Quick and Tasty Watermelon Salad
Pam Codd, who divides her time between Quail Creek and Seattle, shared her watermelon salad recipe with this simple instruction:
“Chop one half of a small watermelon in small cubes, put in a bowl with several finely sliced green onions (including tops) and about 3/4ths of a package of feta cheese cubes.
“That’s it, no dressing. It couldn’t be simpler,” Codd points out.
Although she didn’t say where her recipe is from, watermelon is often served with the salty taste of feta cheese in Israel and Egypt.
Watermelon-Blueberry Sticks
When my nieces and nephew were little kids, I made these for them. They were easy to assemble and ideal for small hands. When grandkids visit, they’ll enjoy these quick, colorful and sweet treats.
Cut watermelon into cubes and skewer them with blueberries.
Using 6-inch rounded wooden dowels without a pointed edge, skewer chunks of watermelon and blueberries on a skewer or use watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and blueberries.
They’re easy to make and children enjoy eating off a stick.
