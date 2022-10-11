Cooking Italian-style meals has been ingrained in Mike Caprio since he started helping out at his grandfather’s meat market in Connecticut when he was 7.
“If I wasn’t in school, I’d work at the market. I’d make bacon and eggs, sandwiches and stuff for my grandfather and uncles,"he said. “My father loved to cook too, and I was always with my father."
Caprio went on to work as a police officer and electric-company lineman, but creating in the kitchen is what he always enjoyed most.
“I’d cook for the employees working on holidays. At Thanksgiving we not only had turkey but I’d make pasta. And I’d make my own Italian sausage,” he said, recalling the memories.
Caprio’s other specialties are his meatballs, lasagna, eggplant parmigiano, linguine with ricotta and pot roast.
His Italian heritage and culinary skills will be highlighted again Oct. 22 when he’ll put on his apron for the 12th Annual Caprio Ziti & Meatball Dinner to raise funds for the Tucson Chapter of the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
Caprio’s connection came about several years ago when he met a grandfather in Sahuarita who had a grandson, Marcelino Cordova, who had leukemia. Marcelino died last year, before his 21st birthday.
Caprio, who lives in Green Valley, had volunteered with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society in Connecticut. After meeting this grandfather, he decided to cook a local dinner to raise money for the Tucson Chapter, and has been at it for years.
The dinner will include Caprese salad, ziti with homemade sauce, Mike’s meatballs and sausage, rolls with butter, cheesecake for dessert and coffee. There's also a vegetarian choice.
“I’ll be making 35 pounds of my own sausage for the dinner. The menu includes what Marcelino Cordova liked best,” Caprio said.
Caprio’s wife, Laurel, said they've raised $7,000 at past dinners. This year’s goal is $8,500.
The day includes an auction and raffle of items donated by artist Dikki van Helsland, pottery art and jewelry from GVR’s Lapidary and Clay Studios, a one-night hacienda and round of golf for four at Tubac Golf Resort and gift prizes from ACE Hardware in Green Valley Village, gift certificates from CPAC, Elvira’s Restaurant in Tubac and other local merchants.
“This dinner isn’t only about making money, it’s also about creating an awareness,” Laurel Caprio said.
“We buy and pay for everything. The money we’re making from this dinner goes directly to research.”
