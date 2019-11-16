The sleek and sensuous steel lines of the roofs, bodies and grilles of 1930s, '40s and '50s automobiles, as well as the sensuous dance moves in movies of those decades, came to life again in a recent Focus on Art lecture at the Joyner-Green Valley Library.
Tucson Museum of Art docent Harry Hakanson complemented the primarily black-and white-photographs and film clips with his striped suit, white shirt and black bowtie of the era.
“Art Deco Automobiles and Hollywood Films” brought an audience of three dozen folks who enjoyed a look back at the curved style of autos of yesteryear featuring sleek lines and ash trays, but no air conditioning, power steering or cruise control.
The Art Deco movement, also known as “style moderne,” began in the 1920s and '30s in France. Design items represented modernism with the intention to create a sleek, non-traditional elegance that symbolized wealth and sophistication.
“The automobile represented functional art. Cars were more than transportation. They were freedom. U.S. cars were often copies of European cars and made to look like those of the rich and famous,” Hakanson said as he showed slides of early autos.
In 1930 the average price of a car was $640, and many were made in limited numbers.
Some classic autos of the Art Deco era are now in museums, including some in the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California.
Hakanson showed black-and-white film clips with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dancing, one including the 1936 MGM film “The Last Dance” where the style of fixtures and furniture resembled the rounded and sleek lines of autos of the era.
“It was a world of black and silver … Black-and-white films reflected Art Deco and streamlined geometric designs … Samuel Goldwyn liked the clean lines of Art Deco. In the 21st century, art deco is still an inspiration,” Hakanson said.
One slide showed the famous Art Deco-style Chrysler Building near the intersection of 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue in New York City. Its distinctive steel spire is embellished with sunburst motifs and eagle gargoyles.
Art Deco buildings have a sleek, linear appearance and are often styled with geometric ornamentation and feature a series of setbacks that create a stepped appearance.
