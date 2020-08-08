Laughter is one of the greatest tools we humans have for dealing with stress. Studies show that laughing with others releases our feel-good brain chemicals known as endorphins, and that humor has the power to reduce fear and anxiety, resolve conflicts, and help us cope with disappointments.
It’s obvious that the seriousness of COVID-19 is no laughing matter. People are losing their lives every day, and those on the medical frontlines are being stretched to their limits and risking their own health too. But we all need to find a way to cope with the dangers and limitations we're facing or risk serious physical and mental health consequences.
According to the Association of Applied and Therapeutic Humor, laughter helps people take back their sense of power in a powerless situation and it helps them connect with others — two things we have lost during this pandemic.
The good news is that laughter is free. Humor can be used by just about anyone to lighten the mood and enhance their well-being. Here are some ways to add a little humor into your life during this challenging time.
• Check out those silly You Tube videos. Goofy pet videos of animals doing silly things can be entertaining. So, if you're feeling a little down and want a good laugh, just log onto YouTube and search "popular comedy" or "funny videos." You're bound to find something that will make you laugh.
• Watch comedians online. Countless numbers of comedians are offering their comedy routines on the internet. Even with social distancing measures in place, many are still putting out new material.
• Watch old situation comedies on TV like “The Golden Girls,” “Seinfeld,” “Frasier,” “Cheers,” “I Love Lucy,” or reruns of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Silly? Yes, but funny and often with an underlying message like “All in the Family” and “Sanford & Son.” There are multiple channels offering every genre of situation comedy through the decades including oldies like “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Honeymooners,” starring Jackie Gleason.
• Nothing's better than sharing stories about funnier times. Whether you're on Zoom, Skype, or FaceTime, or playing family videos, it’s fun to remember the old days and laugh about the ridiculous things you did. Sharing those old stories with friends and family helps strengthen bonds. So, the next time you're talking with a friend or family member, share a "Remember when" story. It's bound to bring a smile to both your faces.