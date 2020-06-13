Social distancing or physical distancing: There is a difference and both are important.
As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads and scientific studies reveal more information about the virus, there is a push to clarify certain terminology associated with the disease. It was not that long ago when the idea of “social distancing” was a foreign concept to most people, but as the coronavirus spread around the globe, it has been the topic of conversation for a long time.
Social distancing just may be sending the wrong message though, according to the World Health Organization. Staying socially connected is just what doctors and counselors advise people to do, especially those who live alone.
Social distancing suggests people should be closing themselves off from friends and neighbors in the outside world and taking refuge alone. However, we all need social connections to thrive during these uncertain times.
Studies have shown there is an unseen impact of social distancing and isolation on our mental health and emotional wellbeing. In the current context, the Centers for Disease Control says that social distancing refers to staying at least 6 feet away from people to help avoid getting sick and flatten the curve in the spread of Covid-19.
Recently, the WHO started using the term “physical distancing” as a way of describing the choices people are making to protect their physical health, while continuing to support their mental health by staying in touch with friends, family and the community.
There are many ways we can still stay connected while being physical apart: calling, video chatting, leaving a note for someone on their porch or door, speaking to neighbors from over the fence or across balconies, helping to get groceries or run errands for people who can’t leave home, going for a walk in your neighborhood, or taking part in an online fitness class to condition body and mind.
Posada Life Reader’s Theater held its first virtual gathering on the Zoom online platform on June 6, and 14 people joined in from their own homes while on their computers, laptops and even by phone. Several participants tuned in from their summer homes in other states.
The Zoom theater gathering was hosted by Jeffrey R. Lefebvre, an adjunct professor at Northwestern University and son of La Posada resident Sandy Lefebvre, a longtime actress with the Posada Life Reader’s Theatre.
So, while we’re physically apart from many of those we care about at the moment, let’s make sure we’re not socially apart. If you would like to be part of the online Posada Life Reader’s Theatre, please contact Regina Ford at rford@casagv.org for more information and to join in. You may also call 520-625-2273, ext. 6822.
rford@casagv.org | Posada Life Community Services