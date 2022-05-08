Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the nation's observance of Older Americans Month. This month, the ACL has selected Age My Way as the theme for 2022 focusing on “aging in place” and how most older adults plan to stay in their homes and live independently in their communities for as long as possible. Aging in place goes by different names like “independent living" or "non-assisted living.” These phrases mean the same thing: growing older without having to move to a healthcare environment.
When Older Americans Month was established in l963, only 17 million Americans had reached their 65th birthday. Today, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 54 million Americans are age 65 and older, and there are approximately 23 million age 75 and above.
As we age, we may need help with daily living. Family caregivers have been the most important source of ensuring that loved ones receive the care they need as they age so that they might stay in their own homes longer. Family members can make sure their loved ones medical and dietary needs are met — but only if they are on hand daily.
Caregiving is a huge financial responsibility and if projections are correct, baby boomers will need to look outside their families for help for themselves as they age too. While most family caregivers do it willingly and find it to be deeply satisfying, the trend is that the supply of family caregivers is unlikely to keep pace with future demand.
The reasons for this are many: smaller families, longer life spans and rising rates of disability. To complicate things, families are spread apart due to job responsibilities. Therefore, relying on friends and family members to take care of you may be unrealistic in the future.
There is help though, especially in the Greater Green Valley area where caregivers can find a wealth of resources.
Adult day care provides social activities, meals, recreation, and some health-related services. Adult day care is particularly helpful for family caregivers responsible for a person who can't be left alone but who does not require 24-hour nursing care in a residential facility. These licensed services may include: care and supervision; small group and individual activities; nutritious meals; transportation; care management; recreation and exercise; nursing care; education; family counseling; dispensing medications; assistance with activities of daily living; and occupational, speech and physical therapies. Although programs vary, participants ordinarily attend several hours a day, up to five days a week.
Adult day health care offers socializing along with more intensive health and therapeutic services for individuals with more severe medical problems and those at risk of requiring nursing home care.
Home care combines health care and supportive services to help homebound sick or disabled persons continue living at home as independently as possible. The hours, types of services, and level of care provided are determined by the health and needs of the care recipient and the caregiver; physician approval may be needed. Aides can be hired directly or through a staffing agency.
There are two types of home care available: home health care services and non-medical home care services. Home health care services provide a wide range of medical services, including medication assistance, nursing services, and physical therapy. Non-medical home care services include companionship, housekeeping, cooking, and many other household activities and chores.
For information on adult day care services, contact adultday@casagv.org or phone: 520-393-6835. There are numerous home care/home health care services in the Greater Green Valley area. Visit: Connect Green Valley at connnective.org or Pima Council on Aging's resource directory at: https://pcoa.org/ways-we-help/directory/