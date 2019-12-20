“My Dear Friend, Chopin,” a one-time afternoon concert on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Community Performance & Art Center, will raise money to buy books for schools in need of culturally- and age-appropriate books for students in grades K-12.
Co-founders of Chamber Music PLUS and now Green Valley residents, pianist Sanda Schuldmann and cellist/playwright Harry Clark have performed in about 600 concerts in major national venues including Carnegie Hall and the Library of Congress.
The emphasis of Chamber Music PLUS is telling the story behind musical compositions. The concert will highlight music by Frédéric Chopin, Franz Liszt and Auguste Franchomme and is built around a true story written by Clark. Schuldmann and Clark will be accompanied by actor/storyteller Robert Clendenin from Los Angeles.
Green Valley resident and volunteer Marla Daugherty knows Schuldmann and Clark and approached them because of the serious need for age-appropriate, multi-cultural books for students in grades K-12.
“They were on board as soon as this was mentioned. Not every classroom has the books they need and there is such a need. This program is unbelievably meaningful to me,” Daugherty said.
Books for Classrooms is a 501(c)3 charitable program. Volunteers who are retired teachers and librarians carefully select high-quality, supplemental reading books that are ethnically diverse and have a focus on peace, social justice and conflict resolution.
“Every child deserves to see himself/herself in a book,” said volunteer Carol Richardson.
A study done in 2018 by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison revealed 1 percent of illustrations depict American Indians, 5 percent depict Latins, 7 percent for Asian-Pacific Islanders, 10 percent for African Americans, 27 percent for animals or other characters, and 50 percent for white people.
Schools that will benefit from the “My Dear Friend, Chopin” concert are Wrightson Ridge K-8 School in Sahuarita and the Ajo School District.
“We are currently working with the Ajo School District (25 percent Indigenous, 56 percent Latino, 80 percent free and reduced lunch) and Wrightson Ridge School (47 percent free and reduced lunch) in the Sahuarita School District to provide 1,896 books to 46 teachers touching the lives of 1,151 students,” says Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin J. Williams.
Books for Classrooms does not provide books to for-profit charter schools.
