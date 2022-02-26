Concert Band welcomes young composer

Kincaid Rabb knew his calling at age 13 when his group piano class was given an assignment to create a simple melody and continue it over a predetermined chord progression.
“Something just slid into place in my brain and it just felt right. It was as if my brain saying, ‘Oh, this is what we were supposed to be doing the whole time. Outstanding! And from there becoming a composer just became the obvious trajectory for my life,” Rabb explained
He will be present on Sunday, March 6, when the Green Valley Concert Band, led by Music Director John Snavely, brings “Let the Good Times Roll” to the Sahuarita District Auditorium at 3 p.m.
Rabb was a young student in the Tucson Symphony’s Young Composer Project, where Snavely was the instructor. The project gave students the opportunity to compose a short work to be played and recorded by the Tucson Symphony.
Rabb went on to receive and maintain academic and music scholarships. He earned a Bachelor of Music Composition degree from the University of Arizona in May 2017 and received a Master of Music Composition degree from the University of Nevada in December 2021.
Several of Snavely’s former students are now recognized composers, and he continues to have a determined interest in promoting young adults who love to write music.
“Kincaid is a gifted musician. When he played clarinet with the Concert Band his technique and tone were impeccable and he was always eager to perform with us,” Snavely pointed out.
Snavely enjoys creating theme-based events and said Kincaid’s “At Belmont Park” is a perfect fit for the upcoming concert.
“We are performing two movements of ‘Belmont Park: Prologue and March’ and ‘The Liberty Carousel.’ Kincaid incorporates sounds of this oceanside amusement park in his music,” Snavely said.
What Rabb likes most about music is the freedom and flexibility it empowers inside its makers.
“Music has the power to transport you to unlikely places, forcing upon you unbridled joy, profound terror, devastating sadness. For me, music is a vehicle for telling stories, the apparatus I use to invite and orient my listeners in the world I have created for them. The experience of storytelling is my craft, but music is my art,” he said eloquently.
What he likes best about the beginning stage of composing a new work is connecting with the commissioner — the person commissioning the work and figuring out how to honor that person through the music he composes.
Rabb is especially proud of a piece he wrote in 2021 for solo harp and a narrator about a bullied rattlesnake who finds friends and courage in the wild west.
“It pays homage to my Arizona roots, and some friends and I are working on transforming it into a picture book,” Rabb noted.
Recently someone described him as the Pixar animator of composers. Rabb said he’s doing his best to live up to that.
