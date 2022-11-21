IMG_7451.JPG

Director John Snavely takes the Green Valley Concert Band through the paces during a practice Nov. 19.

As the Christmas season approaches residents of all ages view it as the most wonderful time of the year.

And “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is the theme and title for the Green Valley Concert Band’s holiday concert at the Sahuarita District Auditorium on Dec. 11.

Rehearsing Nov. 19, from left: Marianne Checkovich, Debbie Anderson, Kyra Wykes, Tom Regnier and David Bailey.
Rusty Carle-Ogren, music instructor at Wrightson-Ridge K-8 School, is a long-time member of the Concert Band.
The band rehearses at the Community Performance & Art Center.


Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

