As the Christmas season approaches residents of all ages view it as the most wonderful time of the year.
And “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is the theme and title for the Green Valley Concert Band’s holiday concert at the Sahuarita District Auditorium on Dec. 11.
Music Director/Conductor John Snavely has arranged a delightfully entertaining program for the audience of holiday favorites including “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” a jazzed-up version of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” and “A Rhapsody on Christmas Carols” arranged for the U.S. Marine Band.
The Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 African-American celebration of Kwanzaa will be honored with one of its seven principles, “Imani,” that translates to "faith," and is celebrated on the seventh day of Kwanzaa.
“France is represented with familiar music from 'L’Arlesienne' by Bizet, and there will be zing and swing galore with a jazzed-up version of Tchaikowski’s 'Nutcracker' and 'A Hanukkah Festival' that includes three lively traditional songs,” Snavely said.
Music instructor and school band director Rusty Carle-Ogren at Wrightson-Ridge K-8 School in Sahuarita has been with the Concert Band since 2016, performing on trombone, percussion and vocals.
When Carle-Ogren heard that Snavely wanted to have a choir perform with the band at the holiday concert he thought this would be a great opportunity for his students to work in a different setting, exposing them to different music and performance style.
“This will likely be the largest audience they’ve ever performed for, and I’m excited to have them do this,” Carle-Ogren said.
He said the band has made him focus on his full musicianship across the board. When he joined, he only played trombone and it was the only instrument he felt comfortable with.
“Since then, as the needs of the band evolved, I began to learn percussion to a much more proficient level to be able to help and support the group as needed in that section," he said.
“Having to learn a secondary instrument, I was put back into the shoes of beginning musicians and really focusing on the basics and fundamentals and realizing all that is needed to help my students gain those skills from the beginning."
“The past three to four years I have grown immensely as an educator and part of that success is because of this wonderful organization—the Green Valley Concert Band.”
Adding to the holiday program, his students will perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and a changed-up version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
The concert will close with a holiday sing-along and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”
