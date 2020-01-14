Come view healthy lifestyle films

A few years ago, winter residents Joe and Pat Ambrosic attended a series of free monthly films in Tucson titled “Movies That Matter.”
They were impressed, inspired and wanted to offer a series of films appropriate to senior audiences in Green Valley and Sahuarita. The couple changed the name to “Movies That Inspire” and, in the past few years, have shown more than 20 films at the Joyner-Green Valley Library from October through April.
Pat said she and Joe decided to purchase each of the films they show because many can’t be “streamed,” a technique in which video content is sent in compressed form over the Internet and displayed by the viewer in real time. Owning the films gives them the opportunity to show one when they want to.
The Ambrosics enjoy sharing healthy lifestyle films with local audiences.
“We’re very committed to personal health and show films that illustrate how to get better physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. We bought three films from the man who presented them in Tucson and repeat the most popular films at Friends In Deed,” Pat explained.
Some of the nutritional, emotional, homeopathic films the couple selects are award winners. The name of the monthly film being presented is regularly listed on the Green Valley News' “What’s Happening” events page.
Scheduled for Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. is “The Game Changers,” which dispels the myth that “real men eat meat.” In the film, a nutritionist visits firefighters at their firehouse and introduces them to the “Seven Day Rescue Challenge.” They are told to cut out all animal food products and replace them with plant-based food for one week.
Blood tests before and after the change show a dramatic drop in their cholesterol and blood pressure levels. The nutritionist then explains the highest risk the firefighters face is not death by fire, but death by heart disease.
“We need to take better care of ourselves as we age,” Joe said, making the film well suited for Green Valley residents.
On Feb. 22 at 1 p.m., “The Secret World of Dreams”’ will be shown. It reenacts six common types of unusual dreams.
The Ambrosics search for films they are interested in and which they believe local residents will want to see.
“We believe in giving back to the community in ways that helps create a healthy mind, body and soul,” Pat said.
All films shown are free.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net