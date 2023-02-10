Anyone who enjoys creativity and practical art pieces on display is invited to visit the West Social Center next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18. That’s when about 100 artists, artisans and crafters will show and sell their versatile and creative range of hand-crafted works at Green Valley Recreation’s annual Arts and Crafts Festival.
“There will be fine jewelry, fabric art, clothing, pottery, glassware, metal work, fused glass, paintings and many more creative and unique handcrafted and decorative items," said Cathy Tewsbury, co-chair of the festival.
In addition, each vendor has donated a sample of their craft for door prize drawings. To offer a close look at some of the original work, we highlight four of the crafters here.
Among other items, Susanne Phillips creates a friendly, colorful cloth cactus. They’re ideal for a lively standout conversation piece of a non-prickly desert icon for a child or teen’s room – or any room, for that matter.
“I love to work with fabric, and I love color. I saw a cloth cactus in New Mexico and changed and developed it to make it my own. I also make most of the decorations on the cactus.
“It took me eight designs to make it right. They’re ideal for people who like color and whimsy—and they start people talking. They don’t need water or sun and they will brighten any corner,” Phillips said.
Johnna Bryant’s recipe books, journals, notebooks, memory books and paper crafts have a polished, professional appearance.
“I buy pieces online, but each book is handmade and unique. Every album is handmade cover to cover and each one is unique. There are no two the same," said Bryant. “Sitting still and doing nothing is not something I can do. I’ve always loved making things with my hands, and I enjoy a variety of crafts that keep my hands and my mind busy."
When her husband asked what she planned to do with all the books she was making, her immediate reaction was to say, “I guess I will try to sell them.”
And that’s how she became involved with the Arts and Crafts Association and the Artisans’ Festival.
Jean Nothern has designed a series of 25 soft fabric books to give toddlers an early start on feeling comfortable about reading and holding a book. Realizing she made too many soft, colorful fabric books for her grandchildren, she got inspired to sell them at a craft show in 2006.
She refers to her first book as "the quiet book." It’s not a read-aloud book but it gets toddlers involved with buttons and snaps on the soft, cloth pages.
“Creativity is a challenging and enjoyable gift. It spurs me on,” Nothern said.
A selection of her books is available at GVR’s Artisans’ Shop next to the West Social Center.
Janis Slaughter uses black and white photography, called "grayscale," for her series of greeting cards. Grayscale are images composed exclusively of shades of gray, varying from black to white.
More than seeing beauty in black and white, the photos from Slaughter’s personal collection date back several decades and give a nostalgic feel to her cards.
“I went through photo albums; that was my inspiration. I wanted something new and different, and the photos inspired the words. I’d see a photo, come up with a saying and make it right,” Slaughter explained.
Each cello-wrapped card and envelope also includes the saying separately on the back so people can read it before they buy. Slaughter’s cards are available at GVR’s Artisans’ Shop, Etsy online and her own website JKSJKSDesign.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone