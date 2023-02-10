Anyone who enjoys creativity and practical art pieces on display is invited to visit the West Social Center next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18. That’s when about 100 artists, artisans and crafters will show and sell their versatile and creative range of hand-crafted works at Green Valley Recreation’s annual Arts and Crafts Festival.

“There will be fine jewelry, fabric art, clothing, pottery, glassware, metal work, fused glass, paintings and many more creative and unique handcrafted and decorative items," said Cathy Tewsbury, co-chair of the festival.

Susanne Phillips

Susanne Phillips enjoys creating unique multi-faceted art, such as these soft, colorful cacti. 
Johnna Bryant

Johnna Bryant began selling her handmade books when her husband asked her what her plans were after her collection at home grew.
Jean Nothern

Jean Nothern enjoys talking to shoppers and anyone who stops at her table to look at her colorful cloth books.
Janis Slaughter

Janis Slaughter will show and sell her black and while note cards printed with clever phrases inside. 


Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

