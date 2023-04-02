IMG_0354.jpg

The annual "A Taste of Tubac" raises money for charity and provides a wonderful evening for attendees. 

Sunday evening April 23 will be a delightfully taste-pleasing and fund-raising event when 27 restaurants and wineries from Nogales to Phoenix come together at the Tubac Golf Resort from 5 to 8 p.m. for "A Taste of Tubac."

“A sampling of excellent dishes from the I-19 corridor will be there to delight everyone’s tastes. Live music by Hardscrabble Road and a silent auction with donations from local business will round out the event.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

