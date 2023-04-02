Sunday evening April 23 will be a delightfully taste-pleasing and fund-raising event when 27 restaurants and wineries from Nogales to Phoenix come together at the Tubac Golf Resort from 5 to 8 p.m. for "A Taste of Tubac."
“A sampling of excellent dishes from the I-19 corridor will be there to delight everyone’s tastes. Live music by Hardscrabble Road and a silent auction with donations from local business will round out the event.
“'A Taste of Tubac' is the major fundraiser that allows the club to serve the community through our charitable endeavors,” said immediate past president Tom Maddock.
The goal is to raise funds for the Tubac Rotary Club to support local youth educational projects, local food banks and polio research to help end the disease.
Among the 24 participating restaurants and wineries from Nogales to Phoenix are Elvira’s, Longhorn Grill, Melio’s Trattoria, Shelby’s Bistro, The Grill at Quail Creek, Stables Ranch Grille, Wisdom’s Café and Southern Wine and Spirits.
For the past 20 years the Tubac Rotary Club has hosted A Taste of Tubac with live music and many local restaurants represented.
About Polio
The impact of being vaccinated against polio is so great that worldwide cases of poliomyelitis have dropped by 99 percent from more than 350,000 cases in 1988 to just about 33 worldwide cases reported in 2018 and a more minimal number of cases in 2021.
The global effort to expand vaccination coverage against the disease has proven very fruitful and is considered as one of the biggest vaccination successes in the world’s history of eliminating infectious diseases.
