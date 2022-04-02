Volunteer Corner: Find energy, sense of community at CPAC

Perhaps you have attended a concert at the Community Performance & Art Center (CPAC) recently and noted how inexpensive it is to take in such varied, professional, and intimately presented entertainment so close to home. It’s casual, convenient and comfortable.
Concerts and plays, though, are just a part of what CPAC does, and it is able to do it with just five paid employees, since they rely on about 200 volunteers behind the scenes who all seem to love working there.
“This is where I want to be,” affirmed volunteer Nancy Smith, who started as an usher and now is house manager and receptionist. “I get to meet so many great people.”
Executive Director Chris Ashcraft agrees. “There is a sense of community,” said the former TUSD music teacher and Boy Scouts administrative leader, now in his 10th year at the CPAC helm. “You get close to people working here. It’s a perfect place to develop that. People who like the arts and are joyful and like to gather will like being here.”
“Without the arts, life is just kind of barren,” said retired SUSD theatre arts teacher Susan Voorhees. Founder of the theatre group Shoestring Players, she continues to give back by doing what she loves — creating, producing, directing, and training young actors — while her husband, also a retired educator, volunteers with construction of the many elaborate sets used for performances.
Loving what you do and wanting to be around other energetic, creative people who feel the same is a major incentive to volunteer. You don’t have to be an artist or performer at all, though, Ashcraft said. Whether it’s ushering, tickets, office work, painting or carpentry, for example, there’s a seat at the family table for you if you believe in helping CPAC remain a precious cultural commodity in your community.
“I truly believe the arts are now more important to society than ever,” Ashcraft said. “They are crucial for community building, education, cultural understanding, and most of all, they increase the quality of life.”
More than 100,000 people visit each year from all over the country, but it’s not just for the 150 concerts. CPAC presents monthly art exhibits; houses five bands, two choirs, and the annual Green Valley’s Got Talent program; and hosts a summer arts camp for kids.
“For some of these kids, it’s the first time they have been in a theatre,” Ashcraft said.
It’s also a center for instruction in writing, dance, yoga, and much more. Osher Life Long Learning is located there, and CPAC consistently contracts with nationally recognized artists for week-long residencies.
Covid crashed into CPAC’s operations like any other non-profit, Ashcraft said. Events and schedules had to be reconfigured and volunteers were forced to step away, but they’re excited to be back.
“It has been akin to a locomotive slowly coming to a stop and then slowly starting up again,” Ashcraft put it. “We are a smaller organization, so luckily we have been able to pivot a bit faster. We did our best to keep everyone and anyone who still wanted to participate, and of course we completely understood the feelings of those who were not comfortable doing so.”
New volunteers are interviewed, trained, and eased into a shadowing process with an experienced volunteer until they’re good to go on their own, he explained.
“We make a real effort to provide a joyful work environment, and we hope our folks get even more from CPAC than what they give. CPAC simply would not exist without our volunteers.”
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or phone 520-625-5966 x 600.