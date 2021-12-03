If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, Dec. 9, will feature Dr. Ursula Schuch. She will speak about protecting your plants during the winter.
Freezing temperatures can occur in Green Valley from mid-November to early April, and gardeners need to know how to protect their plants. At the seminar, Schuch will explain frost hardiness and how plants acquire it. She will also give you tips on which cultural practices make your plants more or less tolerant to freezing temperatures.
Schuch is a professor and specialist in Environmental Horticulture in the School of Plant Sciences at the University of Arizona. She presents seminars and workshops for professionals in the green industry and conducts research to address relevant issues in horticulture production practices and landscape management.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m.. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for socializing with other gardeners. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
