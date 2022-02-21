5 Things To Do

Enjoy joyful, traditional Waila music of the O'odham Nation when Gertie and the T.O. Boyz take the stage Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
SOCIAL
Come celebrate all those with February birthdays at the FID Social on Friday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., with birthday cake and pictures, at Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Blood pressure checks also available. 520-625-1150.
EXHIBIT
Artwork by Open Studios Tour artists is on display Feb. 25 to April 3 in the Studio Gallery at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road in Tubac, with the self-guided Open Studio Tour on March 11-13. Details: 520-398-2371.
DANCE
Green Valley Square and Round Dance welcomes you to a free square dance & ice cream party on Feb. 27, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Community Performing Arts Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Casual dress. David: 785-207-0819.
CONCERT
Encore Saxophone Quartet, an award-winning chamber music group, takes the stage March 1 at 7 p.m. with innovative programming & a musical journey at Green Valley Recreation's West Center. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone