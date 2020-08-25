How childish some millionaire athletes can be.
Montrezl Harrell’s temper tantrum at least called attention to this loser of a COVID-19-shortened pro basketball season.
But it was the outburst of a brat.
Harrell, a $6 million-a-year employe of the Los Angeles Clippers, screamed in frustration at Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, an insult which, shorn of qualifying adjectives, came down to “white boy.”
Such a juvenile display was an embarrassment to the National Basketball Association, or should be.
But you have to wonder if Doncic, his family or his hometown of Ljublana, Slovenia, had any idea what Harrell was talking about — at least the deeper, racial meaning.
Though doubtful, maybe Montrezl was paraphrasing Keats, in his LaBelle Dame sans Merci, a ballad; to wit:
“I saw pale kings and princes, too, Pale warriors, death-pale were they all.”
OK, not likely.
I’m sure the alibi will be that Harrell was trying too hard, that he was overly intense, etc.
After all, Doncic’s Mavericks won the game, 135-133, and Doncic contributed 10 assists to zero for Harrell. They both scored 13 points.
Gentleman that he is (and at $6 million a year should be), Harrell apologized for calling Doncic a “white boy.”
And Doncic, gentleman that he is, accepted.
Luka, by the way, earns $7,683,360 a year, so maybe that softened the blow.
• • •
In this outlandish generation of wealth in sports, it’s interesting to note that Babe Ruth’s highest salary was $80,000 in 1930. All he did was save baseball, the national pastime.
• • •
A partial list of things you can get rid of via TV offers: stubborn belly fat, wrinkles, gray hair, skin blemishes, bugs and a lot of your hard-earned cash.
• • •
Some time back, a senior citizen golfer was overheard telling his buddies over coffee, “I shot a 66 … but I didn’t play No. 16, 17 or 18.” That would still be an excellent 15-hole score, for a lot of us.