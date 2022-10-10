Fall brings the return of art and craft festivals with Green Valley Gardeners sponsoring Art-in-the-Park as the season’s opening event at Desert Meadows Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.

There will be a varied range of art and craft work from more than 50 artists and crafters featuring paintings, pottery, beadwork, jewelry, woodwork, needlework, stained glass, metal work and sculpture.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?