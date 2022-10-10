Fall brings the return of art and craft festivals with Green Valley Gardeners sponsoring Art-in-the-Park as the season’s opening event at Desert Meadows Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.
There will be a varied range of art and craft work from more than 50 artists and crafters featuring paintings, pottery, beadwork, jewelry, woodwork, needlework, stained glass, metal work and sculpture.
Meet three of the artists.
Karen Wolffis will have a selection of colorful, decorative and functional pottery pieces that she hand-formed and painted.
Having a successful work background in advertising, she knows people are attracted to color and good design and her pottery creatively features both artistic essentials.
“My mom was my inspiration. I enjoy the creative process and start by drawing out a design first. Then it’s molding the clay and painting it,” she said of two sample pieces.
Wolffis will show a wide selection of her handcrafted work that will add an artistic touch to a nook, shelf, table or corner that needs a colorful lift.
• • •
Designer and craftsman Kirk Cross found a new side of his artistic ability when he didn’t like the glass side panel by the front door of his new home in Green Valley.
He took a class and now thrives on creating glass and yard art using steel and repurposed material in every colorful and creative piece.
“At Art-in-the-Park I’ll have yard art, sun catchers, display pieces and wind chimes that can be soft or easily heard," he said.
“As a designer and craftsman, I did a set of 10 windows for a historic home in Colorado,” Cross said.
Working by commission, he also creates artful pieces using cremains.
• • •
Beré Goldstein always wanted to paint but didn’t think she could until she was given a gift of a two-week course with an artist in Mexico.
“The artist opened up a mental block I had,” she said. Twenty years later, she gets pure pleasure expressing herself artistically.
“I use blues and greens a lot; they’re calming colors like the ocean and sky. I’ll also use desert and sunset colors, which are exciting colors,” Goldstein said.
She enjoys using the "pour" technique and then embellishing details using a brush.
At Art-in-the-Park she’ll feature paintings in a colorful variety of sizes, subjects and styles.
