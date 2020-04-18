COLLAGE CREATIVITY: Mix of colorful papers yield surprises

One of the many beauties of art is how creative folks with different talents can use various materials to illustrate their individual talents, strengths and visions.
Give a dozen or more artists an assignment to draw a tree, a flower or a bird in a particular art medium, and none will be identical in composition.
Francie Ginocchio’s art background began with quilting. Her designs and colors became so well known that banks, insurance companies, hospitals and public buildings in the Midwest commissioned her to create pieces for display.
Seven years ago, she felt it was time to move on to a new art style with new materials. Using her skills of piecing things together, she chose altering a variety of papers to create collages.
Ginocchio’s distinct creations include an assortment of unusual papers and often feature a raven or crow. She includes painting and stamping in each collage, and perfectly wraps the finished work around the edges of a “cradle wood panel” measuring 1 inch deep and 10-by-10-inches square. Add a sawtooth hanger at the top inside, and collage is ready to hang.
Birds are often included to symbolize a realistic element, yet Ginocchio enjoys changing how the same raven or crow looks in different collages.
“I like the process of changing by altering drawings of birds so the same bird looks different,” she explained. Changing one small element, such as a shadow or spot of light on a bird, makes a difference.
World of papers
A variety of papers adds to the uniqueness of each collage. Old and fragile pages of piano sheet music, pages from a dictionary, a shorthand book, National Geographic magazines, a map, or printing on a brown paper grocery bag are some of the varieties of colorful and printed papers she uses.
“I’m always looking for papers with unique printing and images. I enjoy patterned and solid fabrics and papers with bright colors such as reds, oranges and purples. The balance of color and contrast is important to me,” Ginocchio pointed out.
“There are at least three different steps to altering a page — crinkling, sanding and using a resist. There are no cut edges. It’s more interesting torn,” she said.
Creating one of her collages causes a temporary mess — with a variety of papers, gesso, a Hangar 9 Heat Sealing Iron, and other tools and supplies in Ginocchio’s light-filled work area off the kitchen.
How does her husband Fred react to this?
“I love it when Francie is busy making art. When she is fully engaged in creativity, ‘messes’ happen and are totally fine with me,” he said.
Do collages come together slowly or quickly?
“Both. Sometimes a collage comes together quickly and other times it develops over a longer period of time. (Translation: I am stuck). My most successful collages are spontaneous and quick ones,” Ginocchio said.
With papers arranged, she’ll add her own distinctive touches with stamping and painting to make it GO — a Ginocchio Original!
She also enjoys teaching others how to alter papers and work with the tack iron collage process.
Though many of her collages have been displayed in Santa Rita Art League shows and GVR social centers, Ginocchio never makes a piece for a show.
“I do them for me. If it sells, GREAT!”
