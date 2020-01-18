Club volunteers, students keep wheels turning

Long before “My Classic Car” zoomed onto TV screens in 1996, there was already a market for viewers ever-willing to share and hear fond memories of the good ol’ days through automobile nostalgia.
Among them: five car-lovers in the Green Valley area who launched Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts Club in 1991 and hosted its first car show just months later. Sole surviving member Mert Urness still actively volunteers with the group, which has since grown to roughly 100 members.
This year, the club hosts its 26th annual show in Tubac. Organizers expect 500 entrants in 23 judging classes, club president Carol Shelton said. More than 450 entrants registered last year, drawing an estimated 3,000 spectators.
More than just cars are allowed. Last year’s show included a trolley car, “funny” car and a motorcycle/side car. Classes include original, modified/custom cars, roadsters/street rods, handbuilt/replicas, motorcycles, and several foreign makes. Every year brings new twists.
The club runs on volunteer help leading up to, for the event itself and following. There are monthly meetings, activities such as shows at Historic Canoa Ranch and the Amado Chili Cook Off, and “cruises” throughout the year.
Also involved are honor students from Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools, who earn community hours required for graduation for working at the car show.
Net proceeds fund scholarships for the teens, who’ve come to be regarded as “our” students, Shelton said. The club’s early shows began small and while participation has soared, what hasn’t changed is the affection for cars and desire to help local youth and charitable causes. Over the years, contributions have added up to thousands of dollars.
It’s also rewarding to see so many families teaching their children to “love cars like we do,” she said. Adults also get the opportunity to view some rare cars they may not have seen before.
During the show, “My Classic Car” host Dennis Gage will film a segment for his show, to be aired on March 28 on Motor Trend Network. After its TV showing, it can be viewed at myclassiccar.com