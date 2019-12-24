Would the holidays be the same if we couldn’t gather to watch “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or laugh every time someone tells Ralphie in “A Christmas Story” that he’ll shoot his eye out?
Christmas movies have become inseparably wrapped up with the season, so much so that watching them is a cherished tradition for many. And across the broad spectrum of holiday films, there are several reoccurring themes that are touched upon time and time again. Today we have picked out the most prominent of those themes and a small sampling of the movies that exemplify them.
FAMILY IS EVERYTHING
The holidays are a time to be with family. To make those around us a priority. So it’s no surprise that Christmas movies often bring that message front and center. My picks for this category might seem unconventional, but hear me out.
“Home Alone”
Yes, this '90s send up to slapstick humor is my pick. Remember that at the start of the film, 8-year-old Kevin has had enough of his large family and wishes they would all disappear. It’s only after his wish seemingly comes true that it starts to dawn on him how much he misses everyone. Christmas, and life, is lonely by yourself. He finds a Santa and requests that he receive no presents that year, just that he’ll have his family back. Not to mention along the way he convinces his elderly neighbor to reconnect with his estranged son. Sure, the battle with dim-witted crooks is the most memorable part, but mainly this movie is about realizing how much we need family.
“White Christmas”
OK, bear with me on this one. Because family is not always those you are related to, but those you choose to be with. And what’s a better example than Bing Crosby’s and Danny Kaye’s Bob and Phil? They become inseparable during a Christmas at war, and years later ban together with others to save the hotel run by their former general and father figure. It’s a good lesson to always be there for the important people in your life, especially around this time of year. And, as an aside, anyone who grew up in a large family can probably relate with Phil’s desperate plea for “15 minutes to myself.”
YOU HAVE TO BELIEVE
Wrapped up in the legend of the jolly gift-giver Santa Claus is the debate about whether to believe in him or not. “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” is the definitive non-cinematic treatise on the subject, but many movies old and new gladly take up the debate, though they all seem to come squarely down on the “believe” side. Some of the best examples include:
“Miracle on 34th Street”
This tale of Santa Claus wandering into the consumeristic world of the 1940s (ha!) and trying to persuade a cynical child to believe is a marvelous movie, and not just for the miraculous gift of a house at the end. Watching when “Kris Kringle” interacts with a little Dutch girl or reveals that Santa sleeps with his beard tucked in, you’ll want to believe that Santa’s real too. Even in a world consumed with the material side of the holidays, a little belief goes a long way toward making everyone’s life brighter. You can go with the 1994 remake starring Richard Attenborough, for my money you can’t beat the 1947 version with Edmund Glenn and Maureen O’Hara.
“The Santa Clause”
I include this film above others for slightly sentimental reasons. I distinctly remember as a kid my mother telling a friend that over the course of the film you will believe that toymaker Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) really does become Santa Claus. Importantly, through the eyes of his son we learn the value of believing even when no one else does. Childhood and wonder are things we all lose too soon, so helping others keep it can be a great gift. There is also a great scene where two parents talk about when exactly they stopped believing in Santa Claus. It’s almost heartbreaking when the one who has been most adamant about defeating the idea of Santa admits that his moment came at the age of 3 over an Oscar Mayer wiener whistle. There’s a lesson in there for all us “sophisticated” adults if you are willing to see it.
GOODWILL TOWARD ALL MEN
Christmastime is almost synonymous with the phrase “Peace on Earth.” It’s when we are supposed to set aside our petty squabbles and reach out to our fellow man. Unsurprisingly, the most iconic of Christmas films speak to that lesson.
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
Yes, I know this movie, much like “Die Hard,” is only a “Christmas” film because it happens to be set at Christmas time. That and some strategic marketing in when it airs. But in the story of Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey we learn that what makes a wonderful life is what we do for others. Bailey doesn’t succeed by being mean, selfish or opportunistic. In the end his salvation only comes from everything he has done for his friends. And who can forget the last advice of Clarence the angel that “Remember, no man is poor who has friends”?
“A Christmas Carol”
This might be the ultimate Christmas movie. A reminder that we should have compassion and consideration for others, no matter the circumstances. Marley’s lament to Scrooge is that mankind and the common welfare should have been his business in life. The three ghosts mostly take the old miser to see people who exude this type of holiday spirit — i.e. Fezziwig, Scrooge's nephew Fred, and Bob Cratchit. The latter is put-upon and underpaid, but still toasts Scrooge as the “founder of the feast” in the name of the holiday. It’s no wonder that everyone from Mickey Mouse and the Muppets to Sir Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer have taken a crack at this story. There are a lot of good versions out there, but I will suggest the 1984 movie with George C. Scott as an outstanding example.
THE REASON FOR THE SEASON
Despite its celebration by an increasing number of people of different religions or no religions at all, there is no denying that at its core Christmas is a Christian holiday. If you are looking for that particular lesson to share in cinematic form, there are some choice for you. Even if you are not, but still want some deeper meaning, you also have an option.
“The Nativity Story”
This 2006 movie based on the Biblical account stars Oscar Isaac (of “Star Wars” fame) and is a faithful retelling of the story of the birth of Christ. It focuses a lot on Mary and Joseph and what life would have been like for the two 2,000 years ago in Roman-occupied Judea, including the arduous trip from Nazareth to Bethlehem. It’s not a cinematic masterpiece, but it does a good job of reminding you what was so special about this birth that millions still celebrate it today. The film also had its world premiere at the Vatican — the first movie to ever do so — so that should tell you it has the support of some theological heavyweights.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Truth be told, this film can fall under a number of categories, but it feels most appropriate here. Because who can forget Charlie Brown, discouraged at the artificial holiday trappings around him, crying out if anyone knows what Christmas is all about? And then Linus answers him by literally taking center stage and quoting from the Nativity story in Luke 2. It’s heartfelt, sincere and reminds the true believers out there that there is a special meaning under everything.
“Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
Even if you don’t ascribe to a certain religion, you can agree that Christmas has special meaning. And that message is trumpeted loudest in this classic animated tale of how the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes. It’s while sitting on top of Mount Crumpet with all his plundered trees, stockings, food and gifts that the Grinch hears the Whos down in Who-ville still joyously celebrating the holiday. Only then does he realize that maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store; maybe Christmas means a bit more. A fitting reminder that we make the holiday special for each other, no matter what exactly we are celebrating.
So there you have it. After all the gift-giving, caroling and dinners are over this year, maybe pick out your favorite Christmas film and pop it in. Relieve these lessons with those you love.
Oh, and, God bless us, everyone.