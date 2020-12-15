CHRISTMAS MEMORIES To Warm Our Hearts

No doubt this Christmas season will be different, memorable indeed and challenging as well, a time when traditional gatherings will have to give way to social distancing, as well as virtual celebrations. To fondly bring needed cheer to the season, several Green Valley residents share cherished memories of Christmases past to warm our hearts. Happy Holidays to all!
***
My husband Tom and I are Arizonans from way back. We moved to GV in 1996. We bought our home on Desert Sunset Drive in San Ignacio Vistas. As new residents, it was exciting to meet our neighbors up and down Desert Sunset Drive.
Tom and I had always decorated big time, so naturally GV was no exception. Tom started putting up Santa’s Reindeer early in December in our front yard. Soon many, and then all, the neighbors followed suit. So for almost 25 years, Desert Sunset Drive has joined in promoting our Christmas season.
My neighbors are now good friends. We all pitch in and help each other with the decorating each yard. Sadly, my husband of 62 years passed away in early July. Again my neighbors stepped in with caring and loving concern.
So this Christmas will be no different. Several neighbors have asked if I need help with getting the reindeer out. My daughter and grandson will be pulling the frisky reindeer from the attic, again with help from my friends.
DiAnn Bresina
Green Valley
***
This is my favorite memory from a Christmas visit to my parents house in Delaware some years ago. My mother, Betty, was NOT a good cook. She grew up in an Italian family and her mom was a great cook, but the skill set did not transfer.
My wife, son and I were visiting them, and my mom was cooking a turkey for Christmas dinner. Everything was ready except the bird. My mom was angry at the turkey for not cooking faster and she was going to serve it partially raw.
My wife knew what was happening, but was hesitant to intervene. My father, knowing he could not criticize mom's cooking in any way, came into the TV room and said to my wife, "You have got to go assist with the cooking. Betty is going to kill us all." To which my wife replied, "I'm not going into her kitchen and tell her how to cook." The dad then said, "Okay, but we're all going to die."
So my wife, a very good cook, ventured into the kitchen and asked, "How's it going, Betty?" Betty responded, "There is something wrong with that button thing on the turkey. It's been in there 3 and a half hours and it should be done!" My wife calmly replied that maybe the heat was not high enough, and she was correct. The thermostat in the oven was failing.
So the heat was increased, everything else was kept warm and cold, and we ate two hours late. But nobody died!
Bill Foraker
Quail Creek
***
One of my favorite holiday memories was back in 1982. I was managing a restaurant and bar in Oregon. I had several elderly gentlemen that were daily customers. When I inquired what everyone was doing for Thanksgiving, they just kind of hung their heads and didn’t say anything. I realized that they had no family and if I closed they would have nowhere to go.
I contacted my family who were coming and told them the situation. I asked if they would mind if I cooked dinner at the restaurant and invited those that had nowhere to go. The family was all for it.
We had a great day. My son and his wife had a newborn baby girl. We asked if one older gentleman, who couldn’t keep his eyes off her, would like to hold her. He sat their holding her with tears in his eyes. It was one of the nicest memories I have of Thanksgiving.
Another great memory was in Show Low, AZ where I lived for 35 years after leaving Oregon.
My brother-in-law had a truck and trailer and we were reminiscing about old-time hay rides. He suggested we load hay bales on the trailer, put lights on it and a sound system, and ride around Show Low and Pinetop.
We ladies went to local stores and got donations of candy, fruit, etc., made up bags, dressed one guy as Santa and drove around some of the poorest neighborhoods and gave them out. We had such a good time doing a little bit of good.
Geri Shea
Green Valley
***
It was 1968 and I was to attend the Royal Air Force Staff College and to arrive in England by 26 December for Embassy briefings. Thus, my family and I were in The Columbia Club, an old mansion, now an Officers Club/hotel in London. Our girls — 4, 6, and 8 — had an early family Christmas in the states but were hoping for a Christmas celebration with Air Force friends at Chicksands. We were to take the train that morning but when we reached the station, we learned no trains ran on Christmas Day in England. Strike One!
Back to The Columbia Club to open a few small gifts and have Christmas dinner — and to discover the dining room closed. Strike Two! Then we set out to find a restaurant, only to find all closed for Christmas except a coffee shop with a few pastries. Strike Three!
Dejectedly, we headed for The Columbia Club. As we passed Christ Church Lancaster Gate, we noted vespers to start in about 20 minutes. We entered to discover only one other person in the pews. A few minutes later, the rector approached to explain they had decided to cancel the service since so few had arrived.
I was about to give up and head back to the Club, when the young rector asked if we would like to sing a few hymns and have a prayer. We said that would be nice. After talking with the girls, he chose hymns they recognized and held a lovely short service for our family, complete with organ accompaniment. Afterwards, we returned to the club with the Christmas spirit alive and well in our hearts and to this day, our family looks back on that as a real Christmas blessing.
Don Cassiday
Green Valley
***
When I was growing up, Christmas was not part of our Jewish heritage, and my only contact with the holiday was a festive meal with the family of one of my mother’s brothers who had married a Christian woman.
My older sister decided to play Santa in my life. Neither of us had money, but she took a knee sock, and draped it over one of the four posters of my bed. It was stuffed with fruit and nuts in their shells that she took from our family’s food supply. Santa wasn’t responsible for this Christmas morning gift. Oh, no, it was Natalie’s sweet idea.
Serene Rein
Sahuarita
***
We lived in Indiana and my father had a farm when I was growing up. I helped him with chores and sometimes had to use tools to work on the tractors. One Christmas, when I was about 14 years of age, to my surprise my father presented me with a toolbox and several tools. There were all kinds of tractor wrenches in toolbox. This was a very fine Craftsman set. Sometimes a loose wrench found its way into my set of wrenches, but was not part of the original set.
I have made every effort to maintain this tool box over the years. I still cherish this toolbox.
Royce Lambert
Green Valley
***
Where do I long to go on a cold and snowy Christmas Eve? The farm, of course. This particular farm, atop a gentle crest of land near Norwalk, Iowa, has been the site of some of my happiest Christmases. My aunt, uncle and their family have lived there for the last five decades. Fifty years ago, it was a working farm. Grandpa and my uncle plowed and planted its fields, baled hay, and raised animals that delighted me on summer visits.
But on Christmas Eve, my other cousins and I had other things on our minds. The farm became a shining spot of light up the dark highway, where family gathered and Christmas wishes might come true.
Most beautiful were those Christmas Eves on which a new layer of snow brightened the sleeping fields and cast back the glow of colored lights on the tree, always lit and beckoning to us, from the front window.
What a wonderful feeling to arrive, carrying wrapped packages and stomping snow from your boots; to enter the little back porch hearing the shouts of greeting, to smell the cookies and ham as the kitchen door opens. Suddenly, it is truly Christmas Eve and you are drawn into the magic circle of relatives gathered to renew family ties in celebration of the birth of Jesus.
The farmhouse will not be there forever, but as long as the family endures, it will continue to gather and renew old ties. "Going to the farm for Christmas" is, after all, a symbol and not a place. It is that part of one's heart that says, "These are my people and this is what life is about."
Sandra Haegele
Green Valley
***
We spent 22 winters in Green Valley. Sometimes we waited until after Christmas to drive the 1,850 miles from Indiana. On a number of occasions we would arrive in October or November and then fly back to Indiana to spend Christmas with our family.
In 2010 we arrived in October and decided to send an invitation to our family to to join us in Green Valley for the holiday. Our invitation included roundtrip air fare and paid motel accommodation.
Our family Arizona Christmas week activities included Breakfast/Brunch at our house on Christmas Day. Sunday we attended church service together followed by a light lunch. On Monday the Thompson family organized a Scavenger Hunt. Clues were hidden all over Green Valley.
Monday we all had lunch together at Wisdom's. Tuesday we had a great dinner at Tanque Verde Guest Ranch. Wednesday evening we had a Western Cookout at our house followed by our traditional family game, Dirty Bingo. Some went swimming, while several of the guys played golf.
By Thursday night and Friday morning, the family started leaving to return home. A family Christmas we will always cherish.
Bob Cripe
Goshen, Indiana
***
Every year, I expand my Nativity Scene to include a whole raft of new animals. This year we have a tiny rat, puppies, kittens, a Galapagos turtle, elephants, a giraffe, a rattlesnake — it goes on and on!
Terri Nolte
Green Valley
***
A South Dakota Christmas, and the family cat thinks he will just take it easy until it is time to open up all of the presents!
Jerry Marrion
Green Valley
***
Being the sole survivor of my birth family, this time of year brings with it a flood of particularly poignant memories. Each childhood recollection filled with the image of my brother, mother and father, our neighbors, our friends, the Queens, New York streets covered in a fresh coat of winter snow is sadly sweet.
Growing up in a religiously mixed — it seemed you were either Italian Catholic or Jewish — middle-class neighborhood, there was an even split of twinkling house lights and windowsill-decorating menorahs. It was in this atmosphere our Italian neighbor would dress up as Santa on Christmas Eve and stop traffic plowing through the snow to hand out candy canes, wishing all a blessed Christmas. In the meantime we kids would be in the Levinson’s kitchen peeling potatoes so “Uncle Sol” could make his legendary homemade potato latkes for Hanukkah.
Although my family was Jewish, we opted for a Christmas tree. Then there came a Christmas when my father announced my brother and I were too old to have a Christmas tree anymore. In spite of being in my early teens, I was devastated. Miserable, I crawled into bed and cried myself to sleep. Unbeknownst to me, there was a change of heart because my mother and brother went to do some last minute shopping.
There in the department store standing lonely on a shelf was a small silver tinsel Christmas tree. Not everyone’s dream, but still it might do. On a whim, Mom called over the manager at 10 minutes before midnight and reminded him when the store closed in the next few minutes “he would eat that tree” or he could sell it to her for a ridiculously low sum. My three angels stayed up half the night decorating that tinsel tree for me.
I can’t remember a thing I received that Christmas, but I can still close my eyes, descend the staircase and see my glittering silver tree adorned with multicolored lights and brightly colored glass baubles. Best of all, I can still see the equally responsive faces of my mother, father and brother smiling widely back at me. It is a gift they couldn’t have imagined would actually last a lifetime.
Bette Rose Immel
Sahuarita
***
One of my most memorable Christmas holidays was spent at Naples, Italy, as a young sailor on board the USS Saratoga (CVA-61) in 1964. It was my first Yule not spent with family and was made special by a package from home filled with cookies and small gifts that had been mailed in October from Minnesota. Surprisingly, some of the cookies survived and were quickly devoured by my shipmates.
To mark the holiday, and as a goodwill gesture, Saratoga played host to a large group of kids from Orfanotrofio Maria Ss. Immacolata orphanage in Naples. It was a big deal for them to be brought out to the ship in two of Sara’s “liberty boats” and to come alongside the massive aircraft carrier and climb the steep accommodation ladder (stairs) to the Quarterdeck. The boats were used to ferry ship’s crew ashore and back because the Saratoga was too big for Naples harbor and anchored well outside the seawall.
Once aboard, the kids were visited by Babbo Natalé who roared into the hangar bay on a tow tractor with a sack full of goodies and shouting greetings in Italian.
I volunteered to be a “Duty Dad” and enjoyed escorting two very cute little boys who were awestruck. We took all the kids to the mess decks for a delicious meal after which they sang Christmas carols for the crew.
We received some very nice Thank You notes from the kids and the Sisters who ran the orphanage, and they made the day feel a lot more like Christmas.
Mark Johnson
Sahuarita
***
The gift: I laid on the sofa all day trying to understand the strange, intermittent pain in my body. I found some comfort in watching O’Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” and “The Last Leaf” on television. After last-minute Christmas Eve shopping, my in-laws came in and said a winter storm was on the way and the roads were already icy. “We’d better go,” they said. The car was still warm from their shopping trip. I put my little overnight bag onto the seat beside me. I was ready for this new adventure.
The hospital was 12 miles, I was admitted, and prepped. “We will call your mother,” a nurse said. In an hour she was there, holding my hand and reassuring me.
The next morning, Christmas Day, my first child was born. It was an added blessing that his grandmother, who was an obstetrical nurse and assisted the birth, handed me my beautiful baby boy. Jack will celebrate his 59th birthday this year.
Becky McCreary
Green Valley