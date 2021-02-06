CHOCOLATES, ROSES & CARDS! Celebrating Valentine's Day love

It's celebrated every year, and the most popular treats on Valentine’s Day continue to be chocolates, roses and greeting cards.
The day dates back to the end of the 5th century when Roman Pope Gelasius I officially declared Feb. 14 as Valentine’s Day. Yet it wasn’t until the Middle Ages when it became associated with love and romance, as it was believed that’s when birds started their mating season in England and France.
Chocolate: everyone’s favorite
Valentine’s day is all about love — and who doesn’t love chocolate!
It’s a busy time for chocolatiers like Godiva, Ghirardelli, Lindt and Hershey’s, as well as Dove, Nestle, Cadbury, Ferrero Rocher and other confectioners who create dark, milk, and white chocolate-covered caramels, truffles and other sweets.
The first heart-shaped box of chocolates was popularized in 1861 by Richard Cadbury, son of company founder John Cadbury. He began selling Valentine’s Day chocolates in special boxes to promote sales.
Today, 160 years later, more than 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold every year, amounting to 58 million pounds of chocolate. And that’s in the seven days leading up to Valentine’s Day!
Local markets now have smaller heart-shaped boxes for youngsters or perhaps those who want to limit sugar.
Romantic roses
The tradition of giving flowers dates back to the 17th century, with red roses signifying deep love. Much to the pleasure of florists, local markets and recipients, giving or sending roses continues four centuries later.
Mary Schmitt, owner of Camilot Flowers in Green Valley, offers a variety of bouquet choices in a lovely vase.
The “Dancing in Roses” bouquet includes 12 long-stemmed red roses in a dramatic art-glass vase.
“Red roses are a top seller. Most popular after red roses are red, white and pink roses,” Schmitt said.
Long-stemmed red roses are the most popular flower for Valentine’s Day. About 250 million roses are grown solely for this day, and 110 million of them — mostly red — will be sold and delivered three days before Feb. 14.
Though California grows 60 percent of the roses sold in the U.S. every year, most of the roses sold for Valentine’s Day — about one billion — are imported from South America, mainly from Colombia.
Having endured a difficult year, sending a bouquet to family or friends can be a much-needed perk.
Cards of love
According to history.com, the first Valentine was a poem sent in 1415 by a French medieval duke named Charles to his sweetheart while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London at age 21.
Valentine’s cards were first mass produced by Esther A. Howland in 1840. Known as the “Mother of the American Valentine,” she is credited with commercializing Valentine’s Day in the U.S.
Her first cards were elaborate and made with lace and ribbons.
Artist Tracy Foltz of Zinnia Sky Studio is at the Green Valley Village Farmer’s Market every Wednesday selling her hand-designed, desert-themed cards for Valentine’s Day and other occasions.
“My cards are desert-inspired and have extra colors. They’re available as colorful single cards or in sets of six. Matching stickers are available for the envelopes,” she pointed out.
If mailing a Valentine’s card, why not use the new colorful LOVE stamp recently issued by the U.S. Postal Service on Jan. 14?
Members of Quail Creek’s Scrappers and Stampers offer handmade, one-of-a-kind cards, including some with a piece of Ghirardelli chocolate. They’re available at Quail Creek’s Arts & Tech building on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Hallmark first produced Valentine’s Day cards in 1913. More than 100 years later, 145 million cards are now exchanged every Valentine’s Day, making it the second most-sent greeting cards, after Christmas cards.
