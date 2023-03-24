Princess Winnifred isn’t your typical princess.
She’s from the swamp, she operates to the beat of her own drum and might even be a little strange.
So, when the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players chose 1960s comedy musical “Once Upon a Mattress” for their April performance, they decided the main character needed atypical costuming to match her personality.
Their upcoming play will feature costumes based on designs created by the children and grandchildren of members of the theater group. It’s the first time they have held a contest to design their costumes.
Costume Manager Francine Muse said the message of the play felt like one that resonates with children, and so the idea to add childlike elements to the set and costumes was born.
“The princess is so atypical…she's very much her own self and she's different and that can make people stronger,” she said. “I was like, that is so perfect for children. If you ever have been a little girl, she doesn't want to be different from who she is, she wants to be herself but also a princess at the same time.
“We thought that was a fantastic concept for children and said 'why don't we turn this into what a child would dream up if the child was Princess Winnifred?'”
Muse has been sewing since she was 12 or 13 and worked at her university’s theater department to pay her way through school and gain experience.
She knew she had enough skill to take people’s designs and turn them into real fashion pieces.
“We tried to go in a traditional way but also pull in so many modern elements,” she said. “At the same time, a lot of that is based on what children drew, so we tried to stay as close as we could to their images, while maintaining our budget and everything.”
Muse said they tried to use every submission from the kids in some way and reworked some of the designs.
“We had to reconceptualize some of this,” she said. “This one is a princess costume, but we ended up using it for a minstrel costume instead. We wanted to put as much of our children's submissions in as we could.”
Along with bringing in design elements like asymmetrical lines, color was a big part of their visual storytelling.
“We decided we would have a specific kind of color set for the castle court and queen, and a different color set for Winnifred,” she said. “We wanted her to come on stage and just be out of water, not just in the way she looked but her color palette all the way through. We decided we would have brighter colors within the castle and Winifred in earth tones.”
Muse said none of the costuming would have been possible without the White Elephant, who donated clothes for the performance and has been supporting the Shoestring Players since 2008.
Director and Producer Susan Voorhees said the costumes help the actors come to life in their characters.
“It brings them more into the world of the play,” she said. “Everything is so important…the set, the costumes, everything. The audience just sees the final result, they don't see all the other stuff that makes up the world of the actual show.”
Assistant Director and Musical Director Kevin Hansen said the cast will feature a diverse array of people.
“We've got people from all over, from the Foothills up in Tucson all the way down to Rio Rico, and we have people aged from high school through their 80s,” he said. “Some are really experienced and have done a lot, and for some people it's one of the first things they have ever done.”
Hansen said the play is based on “The Princess and the Pea” and was Carol Burnett’s debut on Broadway in 1960. And it came from theater royalty.
Mary Rodgers, who wrote the music, is the daughter of Richard Rodgers of Rodgers and Hammerstein fame.
“The fun thing about it I think is you get all the fun elements of a classic musical - great songs and dancing - and the love story but you have this wonderful twist where the princess isn't what we think of when we think of a princess,” he said. “She's Carol Burnett, she's sort of awkward, different. The show is all about being who you are and celebrating differences.”
Muse said the children who submitted designs were all notified, and they will feature their bios and original drawings in the program so people can track the costumes.
For her, making the children’s designs come to life on stage and seeing the actors become their characters in those pieces is the reward of a lot of hard work.
“It’s really important to me that the costumes are immersive to help with their performance, because when they feel it they perform better,” she said.