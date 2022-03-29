CHILDREN’S BOOKS GALORE Titles for little ones & adults at Presidio

Along with the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park gardens and museum, the 1885 Territorial Schoolhouse, Otero Hall and the Rojas House, there's the welcoming Visitor Center. Among the displays: a gift shop with a recently expanded selection of children’s books.
Having the background and experience to select appropriate books for children are Midge Binn, a former bookstore manager from Tarrytown, New York, and Elaine Kloetzly, a former elementary school teacher who has taught grades 3, 4 and 5 in Rio Rico and Nogales, Arizona.
Binn had worked with Presidio Director Shaw Kinsley on book selections and inventory.
“When he died, I was asked by Shannon Stone, the new director, to take full responsibility for the bookstore part of the gift shop. I was eager to do so,” Binn explained.
Soon after, another volunteer recommended Kloetzly, who has been a full bookstore partner.
“Having just retired from elementary school, she had a great knowledge of children’s books, especially those relating to Southern Arizona and the southwest,” Binn pointed out.
With three years of experience working at, and sometimes managing, the former Tortuga Books shop in Tubac, Kloetzly was an ideal partner for Binn and the Presidio gift shop.
With Binn’s experience in purchasing, budgeting and dealing with publishers, and Kloetzly’s experience in children’s books content, the duo has increased the Presidio’s bookstore inventory and feel they have more than doubled the selection of children’s books.
“The children’s books at the Presidio are southwestern-themed, both fiction and non-fiction. Midge and I are always on the lookout for new titles and authors within this genre. We feel the collection is quite adequate and offers a great deal of appropriate books,” Kloetzly pointed out.
Among the titles of children’s books: “Dragons Love Tacos,” “Gila Monsters Meet You at the Airport,” “The Girl Who Loved Wild Horses,” “Josefina Javelina,” “Way Out West Lives a Coyote Named Frank,” “Nobody Hugs a Cactus” and others.
The selection of board books and finger-puppet books have also been expanded. The collection now ranges from toddler to young adult books.
Binn explained that the Friends of the Presidio is a not-for-profit organization that operates the Presidio and purchases the books. She and Kloetzly make all the choices for the bookstore.
“We are always searching for new books that would be appropriate for the store, not just children’s titles, but in all genres. As in any commercial operation, we buy when needed,” Binn noted.
Park Director Shannon Stone said funds to purchase books are predominately from admissions, and volunteers make up 99 percent of the staff.
“Expanding the children’s book collection is a transition that’s ongoing. Word has gotten out about the bookstore and it has attracted people,” she said.
The Presidio gift shop and bookstore also includes selections of southwest history, hiking, southwest food, nature and environment, and field guides to wildflowers, birds, trees, cactus, reptiles and insects.
