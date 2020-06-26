Check out art collectibles at TCA sale

A rare collection of painted papers that have been fan-folded, twisted, bent, rolled, cut, curled and made into one-of-a-kind pieces of art will go on sale July 3, 4 and 5 at the Tubac Center of the Arts.
The collection is from the estate of late Green Valley artist Ursula Suess, who died in October 2019. She bequeathed a sizable collection of her art, pottery and jewelry to Tubac Center of the Arts to boost and promote the beauty of art, particularly abstract art.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the TCA.
Executive Director Karin Topping said it isn’t every year that collections are donated. Artist Mike Hoeck donated pieces of art in 2015, and people will donate when they are moving and downsizing.
“It depends who’s giving. Not every collection of art is accepted. We want art by artists who had a connection to Tubac. We declined one collection because the artist had no connection to Tubac,” Topping explained.
“A major donation of Joanna Corrigan’s collection of folk art in 2018 brought in between $15,000 and $20,000 that we shared with the Tubac Presidio (State Historic Park),” Topping said, adding that donated art that doesn’t sell at the first sale is kept until there is another opportunity for sale or auction. There’s more than one opportunity to sell donated art.
A set of 12 scenic dinner plates illustrated by late artist Dale Nichols’ depicting the months and seasons and donated to the Tubac Center of the Arts by Nichols’ family is put on exhibit in the Master Gallery a few times a year.
“People wanted to buy them. The donor did not want the plates sold. They remain in our collection,” Topping said.
The sale of Ursula Suess’ paper art, pottery and jewelry will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, July 5, from noon to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
Admission to Tubac Center of the Arts is free.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.