CHANGES for FINE CHINA: Heirloom dishes evolving through generations

Fine china used to be the family heirloom that was seldom used except for one time of the year — during the holidays when grandma wanted to use her finest dishes.
Then when the younger generation was all grown up, it would be passed down. However, that tradition has evolved.
Fine china sets have been popping up in thrift stores more often than they used to, and the reason may be that families simply don’t want them anymore.
“I don’t think people want to use fine china right now,” said Kim Eisele, president of The Animal League of Green Valley, which operates The Attic Thrift Store. “People now like funky dishes and they don’t go as much for the china.”
This generational lifestyle change from fine china to “funky” and casual dinnerware poses the question: Has fine china become a thing of the past?
A lifestyle change
“For whatever reason in today’s lifestyle, it’s more casual dishes than fine china,” Eisele said.
And, like Eisele, Michele Miner, a board member of The Attic Thrift Store, doesn’t see the need for fine china in today’s society.
“They’re not having the big parties anymore, and the big fancy plates, and all that kind of stuff,” Miner said.
She and Eisele aren’t the only ones to notice the shift.
Ellie Barber, manager of Vensel Treasure Shoppe at La Posada, has also noticed the lifestyle change.
“The younger crowd has no idea what it is to entertain,” she said. “They’re idea of entertainment is ordering pizza, paper plates, and a keg of beer. It’s usually people that are middle-aged to seniors that are looking to host a cocktail party. They’ll use the fine stemware and serving pieces.”
After clearing out an estate with fine china, Barber says that this change could also be a matter of versatility.
“The two sisters were gonna split up the set, use it and hoped that it’d break,” Barber said. “It just wasn’t versatile enough for every day. They don’t entertain.”
And, she adds, it may also be a storage problem.
“We get people that say they moved here in 1970-something and they’ve had this china in a box in the garage,” she said. “Twenty-five years later, they don’t know what to do with it. They’re not using it. The kids don’t want it. There’s grandma’s china and nobody wants it.”
Like the others, Karen Lavo, general manager of the White Elephant Thrift Store, also sees it as a lifestyle change.
“When people come from somewhere else, they bring everything with them and they find that it’s just not fitting into their lifestyle,” Lavo said. “Then they donate it.”
With an increase in fine china donations, one may wonder if it’s actually being sold.
Selling fine china
Certainly, it may be a challenge for thrift stores to sell at a good price.
“Fine china, when it comes in, there’s no way you can price it at what it’s worth, so people are just getting really good deals,” Eisele said. “People just expect it to be cheaper.”
Miner agrees that it can be difficult to sell at a higher price.
“They’re getting a killer deal,” she said. “We can’t run them for any more than $200, because they’d just sit on a shelf. We’re a second-hand store. Everything’s used.”
Barber says that the only time fine china really sells at her shop is during the holiday season.
“At that time, usually Christmas china sells really well, or Christmas china accessories, like serving dishes,” she said. “Those are highly sought after, but they’re usually smaller and can be stored a lot easier than a complete set of china. The rest of the time, it’s just impossible to move china.”
At The White Elephant, however, it doesn’t matter what time of the year it is.
“Typically, we have some form of fine china in our collectibles sales cases,” Lavo said. “I think it’s just the nature of the community.”
Though the number of fine china in thrift stores is increasing, there are those who still have their sets and do not plan on donating them any time soon.
‘The whole gamut’
With the changing times, fine china still seems to be part of the lives of some people in the community.
Shirley Pavlovich, a volunteer worker at Vensel Treasure Shoppe, is one such fine china owner that sees the value of the hand-me-down tradition.
Though she registered for casual dishes at her wedding, Pavlovich has had fine china passed down to her by her mother and grandmother.
She has since passed her grandmother’s fine china on to her cousin, who uses it every day use with her five children.
Another fine china owner and user is Barber herself.
“I do have my own china,” she said. “ We have this tradition in my family. I pull it out for birthdays, for every holiday. We pull out the fine china, tablecloths, and silver. The whole gamut.”
Others who use their fine china include Rancho Sahuarita resident Shirley Sciortino, was given her mother’s fine china from her Iowa wedding in 1953.
“I have two older brothers that were not interested in the set at the time, so I wanted the fine china,” she said.
Sciortino also has plans to pass it down to one of her four children in the future.
“My husband and I have discussed with our children regarding some items that we would like kept in the family,” she said. “Like my husband’s family’s grandfather clock, my husband’s toolbox and the fine china. Just some special items.”
During the holidays, Sciortino does use some pieces of her fine china, like Barber, but also thinks fine china may be a thing of the past.
“Nowadays, people like the convenience of paper plates during large gatherings,” she said. “And if a plate or bowl is broken, it’s hard to find a replacement.”
Sciortino also notes that the cost may make it difficult for young couples to want fine china, when they “need more important things.”
However, fine china doesn’t seem to be something owned by only the older generations.
Bland and boring
While most of the younger generations don’t seem to want or use fine china, some younger people want the delicate dishes to be a part of their lives.
Yvette Rhodes, born in 1991, got married in 2019, and she and her husband received two sets of fine china, one from her mother-in-law and one from her grandmother-in-law.
Like Sciortino and Barber, Rhodes does in fact use her fine china, mostly for the holidays.
“If it’s my year to host Christmas, then I’ll take out one of the sets for Christmas,” she said. “If it’s my year to do Thanksgiving, we do that whole rotation.”
Rhodes also has a 7-year-old daughter, and is pregnant with a son, so she has plans to pass the sets down to her children.
“I’m hoping that one set will go to my daughter and one set will go to my son,” she said.
However, the fine china that she uses in her home versus the china that she sees in stores are two very different things.
“We did look for fine china, but the sets we looked at were really bland,” Rhodes said. “If you go to a Things Remembered, or a Dillard’s or even Macy’s, the stuff that they have is really boring. It’s not as intricate or fancy as you would think that it is.”
She questions “why would you spend money on something that’s marketed as fine china, when it looks like plain dishes, and you can get something on your registry that you really need?”
Rhodes believes that paper plates may have simply overthrown and brought an end to the reign of fine china.
“It’s so easy to just have paper plates and stuff for hosting parties because it’s just easier to clean up,” she said. “You don’t have to hand wash a lot of the more traditional stuff.”
That leads some folks towards finding a new way to use fine china.
“I think that china is an art form and that we should celebrate those,” Barber said. “Even if people don’t have room for the entire set, it would be nice to save even just one serving piece and say, ‘This was grandma’s china.’”
With as many people who do still seem to want and use their fine china, maybe it isn’t a thing of the past after all.