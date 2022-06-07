CENTENARIAN SPOTLIGHT: A life of exploration

At 102 years old, Dora McIlhenny has decades of memories that keep her smiling.
An artist at heart, she is so skilled in different areas of the arts that she designed the house and landscaped the garden on the property she and her late husband, David McIlhenny, built in Green Valley.
“Dora gathered river rock and placed every stone on the property by herself. She built the terraces and paths surrounding the house. She planted native plants and English roses,” said close friend Peggy Tans.
Born in Chicago, Dora lived in England from the age of 10 months until she was a young woman and her life of adventures began.
Her mother wanted her to be nurse, but at age 17 she stayed in school and took art classes every afternoon. One day a business man came into the school looking for a student to work for him. He chose Dora, and for the next two years she learned to do design art and advertising.
Then came World War II and Dora needed another job.
“Dora walked to an aerodrome near her home where they designed and made airplanes. She walked in and said, ‘I need a job.’ Someone in the drafting department asked if she could ‘show a straight line in three different ways',” Tans explained.
Dora responded well and was hired. She was paid the same wage as the men and remembers they weren’t thrilled about that. But they learned to like her.
How did she reach 102? Her answer was quick: “By accident,” she quipped, with still a bit of her English accent.
A main event in her life was her desire to leave England after the war. She filled out an application with Chicago as her place of birth. When immigration officials saw that, she was able to leave quickly without having to go endure the difficulty of getting a visa.
On the ship from England to the U.S, Dora met the ship’s handsome purser, David McIlhenny. They married six months later.
“After they were married, David was hired to be the administrator of the Panama Canal Hospital in Colon, Panama, where they lived for the next 30 years,” Tans explained.
“Dora worked as a manager of several different libraries. She continued to draw and paint and collected art, especially Chinese art, from a Hungarian art dealer she befriended in Colon.”
The McIlhennys returned to the U.S. in 1978 and, after designing and landscaping their home in Green Valley, Dora expanded her art talent to include sculpture and abstract art.
One treasured piece is a plaster sculpture of her husband David’s head.
Another lasting memory is when Dora’s father-in-law came to visit them in Panama.
“He stayed for a year and a half. They shared a lot of qualities,” she said of her husband and father-in-law.
Looking at the various collectibles gathered during Dora’s lifetime, Tans said Dora could tell where every item in the house was from.
No longer creating art, Dora now enjoys watching birds at a feeder outside the window and welcoming family that comes to visit from Utah, New York City, Colorado, England, New Zealand and Canada.
