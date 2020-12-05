CELEBRATING LIFE'S BEAUTY: Art Challenge closes year on high note

What comes to your mind visually when you think of beauty in life?
Is it a snow-covered mountain or a long-lasting rainbow? Perhaps it’s a field of colorful tulips, vibrant colors of tree leaves in autumn, or parents holding their newborn baby.
“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder” is attributed to author Margaret Wolfe Hungerford, who first used the expression in her 1878 book, “Molly Bawn.” The saying is used to express the belief that not all people have the same opinion of what is beautiful.
The final challenge of 2020 gave artists the opportunity to illustrate something they consider beautiful under the subject “Life is Beautiful.”
Rich Metcalf portrayed his moment of “Life is Beautiful” from a memory that has remained with him since he was 4 years old.
Using pastels, he brilliantly illustrated an adoring mother and child that shows the mutual joy of him handing his mother fresh flowers he picked just for her from the pasture behind their home.
It’s easy to see her joy of knowing they were chosen just for her.
The delight on his mother’s face is duplicated when young Rich realizes how happy he made his mother.
“She would always smile, thank me, and tell me she loved me. Then she would pick me up and give me one of the biggest hugs ever,” he remembers.
Illustrating a memory isn’t easy, but Metcalf did it in “Mom’s Hugs Were the Best.”
Marge Burt chose to illustrate the beauty of white-barked birch trees that grow from Alaska to Maine, and as far south as the mountains of Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as in Oregon.
In painting “Birches,” she had a specific purpose and said, “This painting of birches is 36-by-36 and was just finished in time for my grandson’s dining room for his first Thanksgiving in his new house.”
“Birches” represents the beauty and joy of giving and receiving at this ideal time of year.
In her own inventive way, Joyce Fearnside also relishes creating art from nature.
She began enjoying art at age 7 with woodcut printmaking and recently composed “Favorite Things” from natural objects and reconstructed flying objects.
“I continue to explore new directions using the ‘newness’ of nature’s specimens. While out hiking, I come across intriguing objects. The oaks shed their ‘winged’ seeds fluttering down to meet me,” she artfully explained.
“Back in the studio, I map out my design using brayers to spread layers of ink on the plate and run it through the print press until I’m satisfied,”
Nan Lux created her “Life is Beautiful” entry from the 1997 film of the same name.
The film opens as a romantic comedy, and transitions to World War II and its atrocities. During this time, the father of a young boy maintains his sense of humor and speaks of positive ideas to shield his son from all that is happening around him, which leads to the optimistic title.
Lux created this intriguing abstract, “Happy Times, Tragic Times,” and prominently placed the Star of David symbol to indicate martyrdom and heroism in the film. The bright yellow indicates happy times; the dark and red areas signify tragic ones.
