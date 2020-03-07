C'MON IN FOR ARRAY OF ART: Meet many Open Studios artists

Once a year in communities across the U.S., artists open their studios to give the public a chance to see their work, ask questions, and often times buy a special piece of art direct from the artist.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, more than 50 artists in Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado, Tubac and Tumacacori will welcome visitors to their Open Studios.
On Friday night from 4 to 7 p.m., more than 20 Tubac shops and galleries will be open for Gallery Night with music, refreshments, art and artists.
Working in watercolors, acrylics, oils, pastels, pottery, jewelry and other mediums, 24 artists in Tubac and Tumacacori, 32 artists in Green Valley and Sahuarita and one in Amado will welcome visitors.
During this three-day event, some artists come together in one home studio, giving guests a one-stop viewing and buying opportunity. Other artists participate on a solo basis, giving visitors time to look, ask questions and perhaps watch the artist at work.
In the spirit of the Open Studio concept, Debbie O’Rourke has invited three other Quail Creek artists to show at her outdoor home garden.
“This will allow for a more intimate look at the art with extra time for more in-depth demos and the ability to serve refreshments. By having several artists at one location, we felt we could create a lovely ‘Art in the Garden’ concept so visitors could stroll the garden, sit and enjoy the art and have a nice experience,” O’Rourke said.
Susan Branch, Stephanie Ross Chin and Jean Pastore will be at O’Rourke’s home.
Using “watercolor pours,” O’Rourke creates art featuring desert plants and the Southwest landscape in a contemporary style. Working with acrylics, Branch paints animals, landscape and florals, while Chin paints in a variety of mediums and offers portraits and paintings of the Southwest. Pastore uses watercolors to create colorful art of the Southwest landscape.
Also in Quail Creek, guests can visit the studios of Glenis and Gary Leitch, who create tall and colorful gourd totems, and Judy Ross, whose specialty is colorful florals done in watercolors and mixed media.
Linda Star Landon opens her Green Valley home studio, showing her colorful collection of Southwestern paintings done in vivid oil paints. Visitors can choose from vibrant canvas-wrapped or framed scenes.
“I use bright colors and bold textures to express the beauty of the Southwest. I’ll be showing all original palette knife oil paintings in my working studio,” Landon said.
At the south end of Green Valley, batik artist Dikki Van Helsland opens her home art studio and outdoor space for the three-day event to seven more artists.
This year visitors can see Van Helsland’s desert flora and fauna scenes with the crackle of batik, plus the varied works and styles of Geri Bringman, Martha Kelly, Susan Libby, Brenda Peo, Lyle Rayfield, Charles Thomas and Karen Wolffis, who will feature their varied works in acrylics, oils, ceramics, and bronze and clay.
Head farther south to Amado and Tubac to see the full range of creative and colorful work by local artists who are often pleased to hand sign their work for you.
Booklets listing locations of participating Open Studios artists are available at Posada Java, the Joyner-Green Valley Library, and the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce.
Contact Green Valley freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.