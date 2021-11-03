Browse gifts galore at Fall Boutique

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, local residents will have five hours to look over, select and buy Christmas gifts — to give or to keep — when the women of Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s Sewing Bee hold their annual, popular Fall Boutique event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quilts, Christmas décor, purses, kitchenware, wall art, baby gifts, pillows, lighted wine bottles, teapot cozies and a colorful selection of handmade, hand-crafted items will fill the Fellowship Hall.
Event chair Marcia Cleary praises the women who work year-round to make popular items that sell quickly to benefit local charities.
This year’s Fall Boutique will also feature woodcrafts by two men who are church members. One gentleman does inlaid woodcrafting and is donating a stool, two crosses and another item. Another member is donating a 3D puzzle of a nativity scene.
This year’s proceeds will benefit Southern Arizona VA Health Care System’s Fisher House, Habitat for Humanity for Veterans, and Rise Scholastic Achievements.
Cleary said there were several charities to choose from and all have to be vetted by Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s board.
“Our Sewing Bee is filled with women with big hearts. We meet every Tuesday all year long and create a wide variety of crafts. Many women volunteer for several organizations in the area,” Cleary said.
“May your soul be fed with needle and thread” is the group’s motto and was created by Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s receptionist Jodie Burch.
The motto is especially poignant for Cleary, who has been a quilter for 25 years. One of her displayed quilts is filled with squares of vibrant quilted flowers and measures 90 by 104 inches — large enough to cover a wall deserving artful attention.
“I also sew many kitchen items, mesh bags and I crochet Scrubbies, a great seller at the Boutique. Sewing is also my calling and joy, and what better way to make a difference than to donate to our boutique. It’s an outlet for my abundant supply of crafts. Quilting and crafting give me a sense of purpose, accomplishment and satisfaction,” Cleary explained. “My soul is fed because my therapy and calling are helping someone less fortunate.
Jeanette Heath pointed out that since women of the Sewing Bee stayed home much of the time during the past year and a half, there’s no shortage of handcrafted quilts and other items such as oversized pot holders she made.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone