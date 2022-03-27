BOOK REVIEWS

“Mister Owita’s Guide To Gardening”
By Carol Wall
G. P. Putman
287 pages
In the spring, a gardener turns to gardening books. I found this book on my shelf and thought, “It’s finally time!” I’d purchased the book in 2014, expecting a book about gardening: lessons from a wise gardener, passed onwards. It’s more a book about how the author was able to navigate her way through dealing with her breast cancer and her life issues through her sudden connection and deepening friendship with Giles Owita.
I wanted a book on gardening. If this had been a novel, I might’ve quit — yet I kept reading. Within the first few pages we find out that “Mr.” Owita is black and the author is white. But the story doesn’t focus on race any more than it focuses on gardening. The author’s voice is heartfelt and sincere and she’s intent on honesty (there are some real “cringe” moments). She’s also a person trying to live her faith, something that always reels me in. At first I thought — is this a savior story? In the end it’s a story of people helping save each other, like we’re supposed to do.
Owita, a Kenyan immigrant, works at the grocery store, a garden center, and picks up yard work, too. He has a doctorate in horticulture from Virginia Tech. Carol Wall is an English teacher. It seems they have nothing in common but their faith and questing minds and spirits — and a habit of holding their secrets close, we eventually discover.
I think the author wanted to express her deeply-felt debt to Dr. Owita, who taught her about living and dying in a good way; I think she wanted to pass on the spark to others. I don’t think the book achieves its flap-copy promise of an ode to Giles Owita, brilliant and kind; the center of the book isn’t him, or even their friendship, but Carol Wall and her cancer story. What does come through is that Giles Owita was one of those people who learn to let suffering turn them outward into service and love and find joy daily, and Carol’s life was changed by Giles’ example.
This book belongs in the illness and inspiration section; it’s Carol’s testament — turns out she died the year the book was published. I’ll have to find another book to focus on the gardening, but I don’t regret reading this one, after all.
Em Maxwell
“Collision Avoidance: The Turbulent Path
of a Civilian Trained Airline Pilot”
By Alan Chaulk
Independently published
236 pages
Anyone who has flown on an airliner has, at sometime, wondered about those folks in the cockpit. What’s their background? Where did they learn to fly? How safe are they? Alan Chaulk answers many of these questions in “Collision Avoidance.” As a civilian trained pilot, he fought his way from single engine Piper Cubs to giant 747s and paints a picture of the requirements a pilot must meet and the great difficulties they may encounter.
Alan began as the proverbial “airplane nut” hanging around airports and doing odd jobs to learn to fly. Counseled to become a licensed aircraft mechanic, he attends the best of the colleges teaching the arts and skills of the trade. After obtaining the necessary licenses and building his logbook of flying time he is ultimately “rated” and flies the big jets.
Among the twists and turns of the career he describes in this book are exciting moments proving the adage, “Flying is hours and hours of boredom punctuated by moments of stark terror.” One such moment over the Soviet Union is vividly described.
At one point, he is assigned to fly with KLM, the Dutch National airline. He describes the humorous experiences he had translating American flying knowledge into Dutch while adjusting to the different culture. Of particular interest is the different relationships between pilots and the cabin crew.
As a rated pilot, Al logically becomes a member of ALPA, Airline Pilots Association. When the union gets “crosswise” with Al’s employer, Northwest Airlines, he is called upon to head their strike effort in Holland since he had flown with KLM for three years.
There are also descriptions of modern simulator training for which he was responsible. When the layman reads how realistic this training has become, it should build confidence in the modern pilot’s abilities
Al shows remarkable courage as he describes how his career is forcibly ended due to vision problems compounded by psychological issues. The reader is left with greater confidence in the system that produces the flyers into whose hands we place ourselves. And one naturally comes away with a great respect for the author’s remarkable experiences and courage.
Don Cassiday
“The Secret Servant”
By Daniel Silva
Penguin/Random House 2007
512 pages
A terrorist plot in London leads Israeli spy Gabriel Allon on a desperate search for a kidnapped woman in this thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva.
Israeli intelligence officer and master art restorer Gabriel Allon has traveled to Amsterdam to purge the archives of a murdered Dutch terrorism analyst who was an asset of Israeli intelligence. While there he discovers a plot about to explode in the middle of London. The daughter of the American ambassador is to be brutally kidnapped and executed unless millions of dollars of ransom are paid within a prescribed time. But Gabriel arrives too late to save her from the abduction by radical Islamic terrorists. While attempting to prevent the kidnapping, he reveals his face to the plot’s masterminds. His fate is now sealed in a game of cat and mouse.
Drawn once more into the service of American intelligence, Gabriel desperately searches for the missing woman, and the CIA, FBI, British M15 and M16 are drawn into the search. It thrusts Gabriel into an unlikely alliance with a man who has lost everything because of his devotion to Islam, and causes him to question the morality of the tactics of his trade. And it might very well cost him his life.
From Amsterdam to England to France and elsewhere throughout Europe and Egypt, the chase is on for the terrorist/kidnappers. Will the good guys prevail?
The usual cast of characters with the Israeli Mossad — Ari Shamron, Eli Lavon, Uzi Navot, Shimon, Dina, Rimona, Mikhail et al, as well as Gabriel’s beautiful wife Chiara — are onboard for this adventure along with Graham Seymour with M16 and Sarah Bancroft with the CIA.
For all readers who enjoy the clandestine mystic adventures, you won’t be disappointed. It’s good against evil and the good guys prevail without great cost but with intrigue. A good read hard to down once begun.
Don Severe
“UNTHINKABLE: Trauma, Truth, and
the Trials of American Democracy”
By Jamie Raskin
Harper 2022
448 pages
On Dec. 31, 2020, Jamie Raskin’s beloved 25-year-old son Tommy committed suicide. Suffering from severe depression, he left a brief note: “Please forgive me. My illness won today. Look after each other, the animals, and the global poor for me. All my love, Tommy.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day the United States Congress would be meeting in the House chambers of the Capitol, a mob of insurrectionists incited by defeated President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, intent on “stopping the steal.” Vice President Pence was presiding over the traditional ceremonial certification of the electoral college votes which historically sealed the “peaceful transfer of power” from the outgoing president to newly elected President Joe Biden.
“UNTHINKABLE” clearly captures Raskin’s prior perceptions. Overcome by grief, he is tormented by what he could possibly have done to save his son. As a progressive Congressman, he and other members of the House had been brainstorming ways in which the President might try to keep himself in power, including by declaring martial law if every trick from Republican members like Jim Jordan and Ted Cruz failed to upset the required electoral college proceedings. That Trump would actually, in a rally outside the White House, tell the mob who he had invited to come to Washington on Jan. 6, to march to the capitol and “fight like hell” was unthinkable.
Raskin and Trump had both been elected to federal office in November 2016. As a major surprise to the pundits, and seemingly to Trump himself, he had already been complaining that if he didn’t get elected it would be because of fraudulent election procedures. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 3 million votes, but lost because of the outdated electoral college system.
When Raskin first ran for public office in the Maryland State Senate, he was told that there was no way he could get elected because the “Democratic machine” would not support him. His 10-year-old son asked what the “machine” was. The answer was “four powerful men.” Tommy asked, “What about the other 160,000 voters?”
With Tommy’s enthusiastic help, Raskin went on to win a seat in the Maryland Senate by garnering more than 60% of the vote. He was the Majority Whip of the Maryland State Senate leading successful fights for marriage equality, abolition of the death penalty and many other progressive changes in Maryland.
In January of 2021, he was beginning his third term representing Maryland’s Eighth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a very real sense, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi threw Raskin a lifeline by asking him to be the lead manager of the second impeachment of Trump for failing his responsibilities before the insurrection and on Jan. 6.
This book describes in vivid detail what is was like to be inside the Capitol on that unthinkable day. During the impeachment charges presented to the Senate, with senior Senator Patrick Leahy presiding as manager of the process, the House charges were upheld by a vote of 57 to 43. However, this was short of the required two-thirds needed to bar the now former president from ever running again for public office. All of the no votes came from Republicans, many of whom had privately admitted to the guilt of Trump, but for political gain were unwilling to vote for the truth.
Following the impeachment proceedings, members of the House voted to appoint an independent outside nonpartisan investigation of who was responsible for the January insurrection. But the Senate did not support this, so Speaker Pelosi decided to appoint a House Select Committee to do the investigation. Chaired by Congressman Bennie Thompson, this committee includes Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Congressman Jamie Raskin among others. They are building on the work of the impeachment team, plus thousands of pieces of new information. This effort continues to be a work in progress.
Eventually, the former President’s tweets may be only hollow fading echoes of a failed President. On the other hand, we may well expect to hear more from Raskin and like-minded liberal progressives. The goals of Tommy Raskin are front and center on Jamie’s agenda. His book will give the reader a prescient view of what direction the country needs to go to avoid future attempts to violently overthrow the government.
Georgia Hotton
“The Night Watchman”
By Louise Erdrich
Harper Perennial
467 pages
The Minot (North Dakota) Daily News one day published that the Bands of Chippewa Indians of Minnesota and the Dakotas were targeted by the United States Congress for emancipation.
But they were NOT enslaved! To be “Emancipated” meant they would be driven from their own land. “Freed” from treaties the federal government had promised to last forever. By getting rid of the treaties with the tribes, the U.S. Congress would solve their own Indian problem!
One night, the tribal chairman’s job became a struggle that would remain a problem he and his people could never solve! This clash provided a classic example that the winner of this battle could also control history. In reality, it was the Native Americans’ (Indians’ land), THEIR history and THEIR people which they were protecting against invaders, not the other way around.
Thus, overnight, the tribal chairman’s job became a struggle he could not understand nor prevent. They were to be emancipated! Freed from their own land! Actually, the plot was to strip them of their own land. “Emancipated” from their own land? Thomas immediately understood his people were not enslaved! So how could they be emancipated?
Patrice, one of the young women worker’s at Thomas’ factory, earns little money, so she wants nothing to do with marriage and a family. Just caring for her mother and herself is enough. But both Wood Mountain (a boxer) and a local white teacher vie for her hand. Both are willing to do almost anything to help Thomas and Patrice save their rights granted under the long-lasting treaty with the national government.
This is a novel about an overpowered tribe of Americans willing to fight against federal power stealing their land, for their community and for their rights. But, against that federal power, the chances of saving that traditional land, their own ways of life or the survival of their tribal people seemed zero.
“The Night Watchman” is about community and facing up to a powerful enemy for their right to exist in their own human way. Erdrich’s prose shines through with classic scenes of challenge, suffering, romance, but now and then some comic scenes lighten the story. And, oh, such fantastic writing about the tragedy forced on the Native Americans.
On a scale of 1-10, I’d reward this masterful work with a 12! And, I anxiously await the next half of this story about the struggle by the Chippewa against a rapacious white Congress. It’s history reporting at its best and it’s literature delivered at a Pulitzer. Prize level.
A.L. Shaff
“ULANI UKULELE”
By Tara Sky
Tara Sky Publications
32 pages
Youngsters ages 3 and up, as well as their older siblings and parents, are sure to enjoy this colorful, fun-filled adventure with the adorable Ulani, a delightfully cute ukulele character shaped like the instrument itself.
The short rhyming text explores the world of this small but mighty ukulele from Hawaii having fun along the beach shore. Adding to the delightful adventures is his young friend who is learning some of Ulani's chords, singing along and playing from the heart.
Among the highlights of this picture book are the wonderful, colorful, full-page scenes of the sea, sandy shores, vibrant palm trees, as well as family members, friends — even singing coconuts —vividly created by illustrator Reza Fazu.
Along with such playful fun, Ulani also is there when his friend is under the weather, worried, or frustrated when trying to learn new chords on his uke. In her first children's book, the author aims to encourage children of all ages to explore, celebrate and create music.
Karen Walenga
“The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity”
By David Graeber & David Wengrow
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
704 pages
“The Dawn of Everything” is a challenging book with its more than 500 pages filled with the stories of our ancestors as they gathered, formed communities, and found means of governing. The authors challenge many previous conclusions of archeologists and historians and claim their approach is “a completely new account of how human societies developed over roughly the last 30,000 years.”
This lofty goal is addressed by re-analyzing the findings at numerous archeological sites varying from the fertile crescent through sites in Asia to many here in our own country. Their analyses of these sites lead the authors to challenge conventional thinking on such things as inequality, governance and warfare.
They attack the Biblical view in Genesis in which mankind is a miserable folk who must somehow be redeemed to achieve happiness. Instead, they argue that evidence of the first hunter gatherers show that mankind can organize to govern and ultimately find what they seek. They repute the idea that humans are “somewhat sluggish creatures” and our beginnings were miserable and violent. For instance, they argue that as hunter gatherers came together in communities, they developed a means of “policing” themselves while gradually moving peacefully toward a system of governance. Other evidence shows man getting along peacefully for many years.
With respect to inequality, they claim early men shared equally until private property came into being and brought inequality. Contributing to this inequality was development of a culture sense setting them apart from others and creating awareness of their differences. This led to warfare and other violence for a once peaceful people.
The authors claim the “Enlightenment” with its schemes for improving the human condition was “catastrophically naïve” because they brushed aside cultural factors and the desire for happiness and freedom. This point seemed questionable to me. Their perspective on war was also contrary to most scholars who see it as inevitable, whereas the authors hold out the hope for peace based on their findings of long periods without fighting.
This is not an easy read, but it presents some challenging, in-depth thoughts for us today as we try to solve our contemporary problems of inequality and conflict.
Don Cassiday
“The American”
By Kenneth Rosenberg
Independently published
255 pages
Following a distinguished career as an American spy, Nathan Grant has parted ways with the CIA. Unfortunately, his adversaries won’t let him go. After a final mission ended in the deaths of two Russian spies, Grant is a marked man.
Then, Nathan’s wife is murdered during their honeymoon in Italy. Now he is more motivated to find who was responsible for this tragedy. Was he the intended target or was she. Perhaps, they were both. If Nathan was the intended target, then Jenna’s murder would have been coincidental. But Nathan does not believe in coincidence!
His enemies seem to know his whereabouts and plans. But how could that be when he has been so careful to avoid discovery. The honeymoon was thought to be secret, as was the wedding and known only by very few friends
To add to the mystery there is something about Jenna’s past that has become suspicious. Though Nathan believed he knew everything about the woman he married…perhaps that was untrue. But if he finds the murderers the entire mystery should unravel.
To stay one step ahead of his stalkers, he must uncover the identity of a mole buried deep within the CIA. After traversing the globe in search of clues, the truth will shock him to his core. Now it is Nathan Grant who will not stop until he has bestowed his revenge.
The American is the first book in the exciting new Nathan Grant thriller series. And, it is perfect for fans of Vince Flynn, Lee Child, Brad Thor, David Baldacci, et al.
Don Severe
