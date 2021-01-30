Book Reviews

“Everything Sad Is Untrue”
By Daniel Nayeri
Levine Querido 2020
352 pages
This book has just won the Printz Award for excellence in young adult literature. The award usually goes to an “issue” book; in this case, it’s an immigrant experience. Nayeri came from Iran to Oklahoma as a young child with his mother and sister, but this is a fictionalized memoir, so we don’t know which parts are true. This, of course, makes it hard to review: are you judging the story, or the person?
This is purposeful on the part of the writer; he addresses his English teacher throughout, sometimes telling stories in front of the classroom, sometimes a writing assignment. He’s still trying to impress the authority — is this to illustrate the lasting effects of trauma, or is it an homage to those great teachers who can literally save our adolescent lives?
We meet Daniel as a 12-year-old, and he starts to tell us the story of his life from his first memories as a 3-year-old. He likens himself to Scheherazade, of the 1001 tales. He’s trying to save his life through stories. He was born rich, a child of privilege, in Iran. A typical asylum story: parents highly educated, mom a doctor, children of the aristocracy — forced to leave everything behind, especially social status — to come work an entry-level job in America for the chance to live in freedom and have their children bullied, called names, beaten, shamed in school. An intertwined impotence and shame of poverty and “otherness” weaves through the book, as well as a simultaneous anger and gratitude towards his mother, whose conversion to Christianity, resulting in fatwa, triggered their flight.
It’s a good book for discussion. It’s not an easy read, however — not only because of the subject matter. In addition to the cruelties of the insider/outsider paradigm, lots of blood and poop, typical boy stuff — it’s not a straightforward story, with beginning, middle, end. The story loops around through past and present like different territories on the way to the Promised Land, in search of its own meaning. Back to the "which parts are true" question — maybe meaning is more important than facts.
Everything sad is untrue, says the title of the book. That’s what all the children of trauma want to believe, try to make true in their own particular futures.
Em Maxwell
“A Promised Land”
By Barack Obama
Crown
753 pages
Of all of the books an American reader should not skip this year, regardless of the reader’s political persuasion, Barack Obama’s memoir, “A Promised Land ” tops the list. It’s really that good and that insightful about how Americans have just lived through a terrible time and how we can (and must) regain our sense of one people in this great land.
In this first volume of his presidential memoirs, Obama relates his rise to become the first African-American to lead the nation from the White House. But this first half of a two-part memoir reads like a chat with a man trying to find if he did enough in the task presented to him.
Writing about his first two years in the White House, Obama relates how, as a new leader, he sought out more experienced leaders.Always challenging, he chafed at restrictions to his ambitious plans for the nation. “What I’m trying to do with this book,” he told one reporter, “is both history and a story.”
At 700 pages, maybe the book is too long, maybe he dealt too much in detail, maybe he should have limited his narrative to fewer pages, fewer details, fewer sermons. But, early in the book he warns the reader, “Despite my best intentions, the book kept growing in length and scope.”
Obama spends almost no time or words in trying to explain or deride Donald Trump, almost as if the former President never existed. And maybe that’s best because that part of the story doesn’t belong because this is Obama’s story and not the tragedy that followed.
This book delivers as much as possible given the times and the state of the nation the last few years and maybe it’s too long, too detailed, too much of what we didn’t need to know. But the book also makes the reader remember those days when we had a strong leader in the White House and maybe to a little for our new President to be as strong and honest.
“More than anyone, this book is for those young people,” Obama writes “an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us.”
A.L. Shaff
“The Cabin on the Siletz River”
By Bob Brawley
206 pages
Adventure and heartache, love and loss, as well as mistakes and redemption intertwine in this new novel by Bob Brawley, a Green Valley winter resident and author of two memoirs, “Adopted by the Amish: A Family’s Pilgrimage Back in Time” and “Delta Jewel.”
In this new book, readers meet James O'Connell, who once enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend Gail in her family's summer cabin along the Siletz River in Oregon. But some years after he left Gail behind, James finds himself out of a job and out of luck in in Paris, Texas in the summer of 1959. Out of the blue, young, tall, pistol-toting Hattie Wilcox jumps into his car outside of an all night-liquor store, and things quickly go from bad to worse. When Hattie shoots a man who had stolen her money and was threatening James, the two go on the run into Mexico. There, two dangerous bikers kidnap Hattie and leave James badly beaten.
From Mexico to Oklahoma City, and Fort Worth, Texas, to Oregon and back, James repairs his relationship with his mother and even reaches out to Gail, while also getting to know well Hattie's family in Fort Worth. Can successful businessman and rancher Henry Wilcox help James find Hattie and bring her home? How will James handle a surprising revelation from Gail? Is there any hope for them to save the beloved, but aging cabin on the Siletz River?
Readers can enjoy the intrigue, danger, fate and love that forever change the lives of James, Hattie and their loved ones.
Karen Walenga
“Half of a Yellow Sun”
By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Anchor
543 pages
This is a novel of the Nigerian Civil War, known also as the Biafran War, occurring from 1967 to 1970. It is remarkably pertinent to life in the 21st Century. Adichie, a native of Nigeria, has produced an engrossing story of that conflict seen through the eyes of a variety of characters.
The book begins with love affairs of twin daughters of a wealthy Nigerian tribal chief turned businessman. Their lovers are an Englishman in one case and a Nigerian academician in the other. A young, modestly educated villager, Ugwu, joins the latter couple as their houseboy and plays a major role in the narration of the story.
All parties begin with comfortable lives of plenty, settled in their Colonial existence as Nigeria becomes an independent nation. A geographic creation of Britain, it is soon afflicted with tribal animosities which ultimately become the Biafran War. As violence breaks out, each character is affected and forced to change in remarkable ways. Ugwu is dragooned into the rebel army and experiences the violence of tribal animosity that characterizes this conflict. Throughout, he provides the narrative that lays bare the emotions of the diverse cast of characters as they are faced with racial violence and destruction.
Colonialism’s dilemmas are particularly well portrayed through the eyes of Richard, an English poet in love with Kainene, one of the daughters of Chief Ozobia. The wealthy chief and his wife escape the horrors of war by going to England, while their daughters remain behind with Richard who, out of love for Kainene, experiences the violence as if a native. Olanna, the other twin, and her husband lose all and are forced to move from village to village as the war encroaches on them.
Adichie develops the characters in this novel in such a way that you experience their varied plights. Despite their foreignness and difficult to pronounce names, you will find yourself empathizing with each as they experience vast and violent changes in their lives.
The book is a lesson on how racial violence can consume a society and warns us of the potential for violence that can arise. Above all it is an exciting read in which you are bound to feel close to at least one or two of the characters. Also, a film was made of this book is available on Prime Video.
Don Cassiday
“WHO IS ALEX TREBEK?
A Biography”
By Lisa Rogak
Thomas Dunne Books
241 pages
The 37th season of the popular TV show “Jeopardy!” aired on Sept. 14, 2020 with host Alex Trebek dishing out questions based on five categories of usually tough questions.
Trebek’s longtime reign as host ended on November 8, 2020 when he died from pancreatic cancer. Knowing his eternal fate, he tape-recorded “Jeopardy!” shows to last through Dec. 25, after which a new host will be named.
As a longtime fan of this famed quiz show, I once attended a taping of the program where an announcer explained a simple but key aspect of the show to the audience: “It’s not what you know; it’s what you know instantly!”
With “Jeopardy!” now moving forward, there will be a few interim hosts before a permanent new one is selected. Whoever is chosen will have big shoes to fill.
In the book, readers will learn about beloved Trebek’s childhood and life in Canada, his one-time desire to become a priest, and how he transitioned to become the host of a TV quiz show now running for more than 50 years. He also writes about his move to Los Angeles, a bit about his personal life, his successful second marriage, and how he enjoyed fixing things at their home indoors and out.
Being one who was well grounded, Trebek never let his luck of being host to TV’s longest-running quiz change his humble character. He earned a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame sidewalk in 1999, co-hosted the “Parade of Stars” telethon with singer Lou Rawls to raise money for the United Negro College Fund, and with his success enjoyed donating to charities that aided people in need.
Reading “Who Is Alex Trebek?” didn’t make his passing any easier, but it served to tell of his genuine personality and who he was off camera.
Farewell, Alex.
Ellen Sussman
“The Light in Hidden Places”
By Sharon Cameron
Scholastic Press
377 pages
This is a tense and gripping novel, full of urgency, in which death seems to be waiting around every corner. Imagine what it would be like to feel that at any moment there could be a knock at the door or a deadly encounter on the street with a member of the NAZI Gestapo or SS. Aiding and abetting a Jew in Poland during WWII, if caught, was a death sentence!
The book is based on the true story of Holocaust heroine Stefania Podgórska, a 16-year-old Catholic girl living in and around Przemysl, Poland who not only took care of her younger sister but also hid 13 Jewish people in the attic of her tiny apartment. And, with very little food and clothing for the sisters as well as the people they were hiding.
The author's extensive research included interviewing several of the attic’s survivors, gaining access to Stefania’s unpublished memoir, and traveling with Stefania’s son to Poland. There, they visited the places in which this incredible tale unfolded. Cameron saw for herself the tiny, cramped space where 13 people cowered for more than two years with no electricity, water or toilet. Stefania and her sister could only access the attic using a ladder to bring them food and water and carry out their waste in buckets.
Also, an SS officer lived in an adjacent apartment for months, and near the end of the war, two German nurses had, forcefully, moved into Stefania’s apartment. The nurses often brought their SS boyfriends home for the night, making Stefania feel like she was not only secretly and illegally hiding Jewish people but also “running a Nazi boarding house.”
Cameron’s comprehensive research and masterful storytelling abilities combine to create an awesome and authentic first-person narration. This outstanding essay conveys, in riveting detail, exactly what it was like for Stefania and her sister to live through the horrors they witnessed, as well as the difficult decisions that had to be made by both survivors and those who did not, ultimately, survive.
Don Severe
“LET MY PEOPLE VOTE:
My Battle to Restore the
Civil Rights of Returning Citizens”
By Desmond Meade
Beacon Press
153 pages
This is the history of a grassroots effort to amend the Florida state constitution to restore the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation. The amendment would not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, who would continue to be permanently barred from voting unless the Governor and Cabinet vote to restore their voting rights on a case by case basis.
Readers may be encouraged to join grassroots efforts to make other significant changes in our seriously flawed institutional systems. Meade started out as a one-man effort. Through four years of keeping focused on his goal, Stacey Abrams said Desmond "led the charge to adopt a constitutional amendment to re-enfranchise Floridians with felonies. Amendment 4 needed 60 percent of the vote, it received 65 percent. It was the largest expansion of voting rights in a half century."
While there is much talk about "voter fraud," throughout American history the critical issue has been voter suppression. Abrams herself is leading the way in Georgia, where if the election system had been fair, she might today be governor.
The success in Florida could have made it possible for an additional 1.4 million potential voters to register. Yet the governor, President Trump and the state legislature were afraid of that possibility and taking the phrase "all terms of their sentence" to include fines, court costs, in-prison incurred expenses, they charged what some described as extreme poll taxes to prevent many from registering.
Michael Bloomberg and others spent millions helping some pay off these unwarranted charges. By doing so, they may have hoped to bring a landslide of votes from the newly enfranchised to Democratic candidates. However, the presumption that new voters would, of course, vote for Democrats may not have panned out as they hoped.
Meade himself registered as NPA (no party affiliation). At least some of the newly enfranchised were probably Trump's supporters. Meade continues to fight through the courts an uphill battle as his argument is essentially that no one should be denied the right to vote because he is poor.
Along the way, Meade learned words matter. "Ex-felons" are "returning citizens." Their rights to decent housing, fair job opportunities, safe environments, to run for office, to get a business license, to serve on a jury, to own a firearm, and other civil rights all need to be restored; however, Meade realized that unless one focuses and stays narrowly focused — in this case, on the right to vote — the chances of success are likely diminished.
Georgia Hotton
“The Order”
By Daniel Silva
Harper Collins
439 pages
From Daniel Silva, the internationally acclaimed #1 New York Times bestselling author, comes a riveting new thriller featuring art restorer and legendary spy Gabriel Allon, a leader in the Mossad, Israel’s equivalent to the CIA. Silva has entertained readers with 22 thoughtful and gripping suspense novels featuring a diverse cast of compelling characters and ingenious plots that have taken them around the globe and back. Now he returns with a powerhouse novel that revolves around a fictional religious order.
It was nearly 1 a.m. by the time Gabriel crawled into bed. His wife, Chiara, was reading a novel, oblivious to the muted television. On the screen was a live shot of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Gabriel raised the volume and learned that an old friend, the Pope, had died.
Gabriel had slipped quietly into Venice, Italy, from his home in Israel, for a much-needed holiday with his wife and two young children. But when Pope Paul VII dies suddenly, he is summoned to Rome by the Holy Father’s loyal private secretary, Archbishop Luigi Donati. A billion faithful Catholics, from around the world, have been told that the pope died of a heart attack. However, Donati has two good reasons to suspect the Pope was murdered.
The Swiss Guard standing watch outside the papal apartments the night of the pope’s death is missing. So, too, is the letter the Holy Father was writing during the final hours of his life. A letter that was addressed to Gabriel. It read, “while researching in the Vatican Secret Archives, I came upon a most remarkable book.”
The book is a long-suppressed gospel that calls into question the accuracy of the New Testament’s depiction the death of Jesus Christ. For that reason alone, the Order of St. Helena will stop at nothing to keep it out of Gabriel’s hands. A shadowy secret Catholic society with ties to the European far right, the Order is plotting to seize control of the papacy.
As the cardinals gather in Rome for the start of the conclave to select a new Pope, Gabriel sets out on a desperate search for proof of the Order’s conspiracy. His quest will take him from the Vatican, to Ponte Vecchio in Florence, to a monastery in Assisi, to the hidden depths of the Vatican Secret Archives, and finally to the Sistine Chapel, where he will witness an event no outsider has ever before seen — the sacred passing of the Keys of St. Peter to a newly elected pope.
Swiftly paced and elegantly rendered, “The Order” will keep readers entranced, from the beginning passages to its final twist of plot.
Don Severe
