Book Reviews

“The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to
Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win”
By Maria Konnikova
Penguin Press
326 pages
Konnikova is a psychologist with an interest in con artistry and game theory. She approached her publisher inspired by Colson Whitehead’s Noble Shuffle, where a magazine gave a novelist 10K to play a Vegas poker tournament. It was an entertainment. Konnikova does another take — ultimately as entertaining, and more helpful to the novice.
The author wasn’t a player when she pitched the idea to her publisher, but gave herself a year to try to win at a Vegas tournament. She gained the interest of Eric Seidel, a famous tournament player, who gave her lots of insight and advice. Going in, her view of the poker world was very much colored by poker movies and poker memoirs, but she chose the right mentor.
She takes us along the journey that added “professional poker player” to her resumé, from online game practice to tables and stakes both small and life-changing; from the U.S. poker scene to the very different scene in Europe. She plays through migraines, personal upheavals, budget constraints and learning curves. This an experiment in self-help psychology for Konnikova, and she shares the brutal self-examination it takes to succeed, including that in order to do a good job, she needs to negotiate a deadline extension.
She discovers what the great players have always known: poker is the game of life. If you’re going to “win” long-term, you can’t be a gambler. There’s no way to guarantee outcomes — yet you can still come out ahead by increasing your skills in decision-making. You have to learn to play the cards you’re dealt — and the folks who end up at your table. That’s the challenge of poker and life.
“Biggest Bluff” is distinctly a poker memoir, not a how-to-play-poker book. Retired player Annie Duke, also a psychologist, also wrote a book on applying the lessons of poker in life. Her book, “Thinking In Bets,” isn’t about poker — it’s about making decisions. Both are must-reads for poker fans, anyway. For applying poker lessons to life, the Duke book is a master class, and Konnikova is a case study. Both belong on the bookshelf of any poker aficionado, along with the how-to books. I finished Konnikova’s book months ago, but it’s stayed with me — that’s the hallmark of an excellent writer and a great book. Highly recommended.
Em Maxwell
“Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II”
By Robert Matzen
GoodKnight Books
416 pages
We of a “certain age” remember lovely Audrey Hepburn as an Oscar-winning actress appearing in “Roman Holiday,” “Breakfast at Tiffany's” and many others. Few know that she was born Adriantje Ruston, daughter of a titled Dutch mother and an English father. Schooled in England and Holland, she spent World War II in Holland under Nazi occupation. “Dutch Girl” is the story of those horrible years and the effect they had on young Audrey.
Holland’s neutrality was violated early in the war and, despite membership in a highly respected and distinguished family, Audrey and her mother faced the extreme hardships of modern war. Oppressive rules and food shortages got worse as the war went on. Inadequate diet led to Audrey’s diminutive stature.
Audrey’s mother, daughter of Baron van Heemstra, admired Hitler and Fascism in the early years. This merited criticism, but afforded a mild degree of privilege during earlier days of occupation. Young Audrey was able to take ballet lessons and even perform while living under Nazi control.
One of the most exciting stories Matzen tells is about the Allies’ attack on Arnhem, the “Bridge too far.” Audrey and her mother sheltered in the basement of their home just a few blocks from this vicious battle. British Tommies parachuted into Holland to take and hold the bridge at Arnhem. Their relief was held up and the Nazis prevailed. Audrey ventured out only to be machine gunned by British fighters attacking nearby German tanks.
Audrey experienced her greatest trauma when her dearest uncle was murdered by the Nazis. A noted jurist, he and four other prominent citizens were shot in retribution for an attack by the Dutch resistance.
Another trauma immediately after the war occurred to Audrey in Amsterdam. She received an early copy of the famous “Diary of Anne Frank.” Anne was almost the same age as Audrey. and when Audrey read of Anne’s experiences and thoughts during the war, she was deeply moved. So moved, in fact, that she had to reject the offer to play the role of Anne in the movie based on the book.
Audrey Hepburn’s post-war life of fame and honor was always accompanied by stark memories of growing up a Dutch Girl in occupied Holland. These memories motivated her enthusiastic work for UNICEF trying to help other young people affected by war.
This book is an exciting read revealing the story behind one of Twentieth Century filmdom’s greats while describing wartime life under an occupying power.
Don Cassiday
“The Daughter of Sherlock Holmes”
By Leonard Goldberg
Minotaur Books
303 pages
There were two witnesses to the event, one a nearby gardener, the other a 10-year-old boy who’d been walking by with his mother. A man had supposedly jumped from a window to his death, at least that was Scotland Yard’s preliminary determination. The victim’s sister, however, did not believe her brother would have taken his own life. She wanted the truth, and, on an early spring morning in London, hired a carriage to drop her at 221b Baker Street.
The aging Dr. Watson and his son John Jr., who had stopped to check in on his father, greeted the woman dressed all in black and listened with patience to her distressing tale. Though both men offered their sincere condolences, Dr. Watson showed little interest in the actual case until the victim’s sister revealed the identity of the young witness’s mother. Upon hearing the name Joanna Blalock, his demeanor changed to one of excitement as he stated with authority to the grieving woman, “We shall investigate every aspect of this tragic happening for you.”
After chatting casually with the gardener, resulting in a greater number of questions than answers, the two men embarked on a more detailed and revealing conversation with the keenly observant young male witness who said the man appeared to “float down from the roof.” The boy’s mother, Joanna, a nurse, was present and participated during the interview. She seemed endowed with even greater powers of observation and deductive reasoning, reminding Dr. Watson of a certain associate in his more-productive past. He invited her to join in the effort to uncover the truth. The younger John Watson agreed to take time from his other obligations and accompany them — as much to acquire accurate facts of the troubling incident as to spend time with and learn more about this captivating and intriguing young woman.
This is another of Leonard Goldberg’s Joanna Blalock series of gripping medical thrillers that does not disappoint.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“Kelly: More Than My Share of it All”
By Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson and Maggie Smith
Smithsonian Press
209 pages
One of the more remarkable persons in the aircraft industry was Kelly Johnson. He was responsible for the design of some the most famous aircraft in the history of military aviation. Kelly was an engineer for Lockheed Aircraft Company. One of the early aircraft was the Electra, the type of airplane Amelia Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were flying when they disappeared during an around the world flight in 1937. Among the other aircraft were the famous P-38 Fighter aircraft flown during WWII and Korean War. He was responsible for the development of the first operational military jet aircraft, the P-80 Fighter, later named the F-80 Shooting Star, along with the accompanying famous pilot training aircraft, the T33. Other military aircraft of renown were the F-104 Starfighter, the U-2 Reconnaissance Plane and the SR-71Blackbird, the fastest operational military aircraft built as a Mach 3 (3Xs the speed of Sound) stealth reconnaissance aircraft. The latter two aircraft were designed and built at the famous “Skunk Works” of Lockheed.
Also, he was involved in the development of the Constellation Aircraft designed for commercial international flight, originally part of the TWA fleet. Later this aircraft was used by other airlines as well as the military. The later version was the Super Constellation and was the presidential aircraft for Dwight D. Eisenhower. It was named the “Columbine II” and was the first aircraft with the callsign “Air Force One.”
Kelly was the seventh of nine children of the immigrant Johnson family. Early childhood was in U.P. of Michigan, where he dreamed of being a designer of aircraft. A graduate of the University of Michigan, he was employed most of his adult life with Lockheed Aircraft Company, headquartered in Burbank, California.
The title says it all. This son of immigrant parents did earn his “share of it all” both in his professional and his personal life.
This is a fascinating story for those with a penchant for airplanes, as well as readers who enjoy human interest and success stories. As for me, in the former category, it was a one-day read, as I was unable to put it down until the end. I highly recommend this book!
Don Severe
“Doretta's Damnation: A novel”
By Harald Lutz Bruckner
Wheatmark Publishing
399 pages
Take the plunge into this international family saga — full of love and loss, indulgence and struggles, as well as steamy intimacy and cruel realties — in this latest novel by Green Valley author Harald Lutz Bruckner.
As a child in Germany, Doretta Osram witnesses her Jewish father dragged from their house by the Nazis and never seen again. She, her twin brothers and their mother survive near-starvation in a crowded bunker, eventually making their way to their grandmother's rural homestead and then on to a bigger city. Resourceful Doretta works her way up to a good job at a publishing house in Switzerland, and meets Fernando, a native of Chile, who becomes the love of her life.
From Zürich to South America, and even the Antarctic, Doretta and Fernando Garcia Lopez make a loving life together and raise a family in Fernando's family hacienda and thriving grape vineyards near Santiago, Chile. Eventually, thanks to a shared love of opera and the children, Doretta manages to negotiate a truce and build a loving friendship with her haughty mother-in-law, Señora Esmeralda Garcia Lopez.
However, the Garcia Lopez family faces its worse challenge ever when deadly political upheaval — something Doretta experienced as a child — flares up in Chile. Can the family persevere?
Karen Walenga
“The False Cause”
By Adam Domby
University of Virginia Press
272 pages
In Adam Domby’s book, “The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory,” the author explains how “The Lost Cause” Civil War narrative came about, how statues and memorials to the Confederacy fit within it, and ties these to today’s political divide in America.
After losing the Civil War, the Union left soldiers throughout the south and implemented “Reconstruction,” with a key goal of providing basic rights to ex-slaves. African Americans made remarkable progress for about 20 years, until 1876 when Republicans traded the removal of federal troops from the south for the presidency. Southerners quickly worked to remove rights African Americas had gained.
Southerners rebranded the Confederacy’s Civil War effort as not an actual defeat, but as a heroic effort against overwhelming odds, and a moral victory, even though a “Lost Cause.” Domby provides extensive research and evidence to show how The Lost Cause was entirely a fabrication, and how it provided necessary ideological support to reestablish white supremacy throughout the south.
The term “white supremacy” was common language throughout the south. To be called a white supremacist was not an insult to a 1900 Democrat; it was a party platform. It was bluntly and openly promoted in speeches, at rallies, as well as at the unveiling of new statues to honor the Confederacy.
Domby details the key elements of The Lost Cause narrative, then provides extensive evidence to refute each claim. The most obvious lies are claims that the war was not over slavery but rather for “states’ rights, and that slavery was benevolent. This claim that slaves had it good conveniently ignores many horrific elements of slavery, including branding, whipping, permanent separation of children from their parents, and the sale of sex slaves. The Lost Cause “provided a foundation on which southerners built the Jim Crow system,” as well as modern white supremacist ideology. The vast majority of the Confederate statues and memorials were erected during this period. They were tools to celebrate the post-war success of reestablishing white supremacy, and to promote white supremacy to future generations.
The Lost Cause narrative achieved its goals. White supremacy was reestablished in the south. Domby writes, “Unrelenting, uncritical defense of all things Confederate often helps provide a historical justification for ignoring institutionalized racism, disparities in opportunities, and continued discrimination.”
Although I found The False Cause quite disturbing, I also found it an essential read.
Dave Gamrath
“from FREEBORN to FREETOWN & BACK”
By Patrick R. O'Leary
A Peace Corps Writers Book
136 pages
In 1966, approaching graduation from St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota, Patrick had some choices to make. As the oldest of 13 children, he had been well educated in Catholic schools and the hard work of living on a farm. He might have chosen a commitment to becoming a priest. Yet as a child he had become fascinated by Africa and especially the country of Tanzania.
Patrick applied to work with the Peace Corps in Tanzania and, shortly after acceptance, he was off to Syracuse University where he would get 10 weeks of in-country training. He had never been on an airplane before, and rarely traveled more than a few miles from his home in Freeborn County, Minnesota.
The Syracuse training included language classes, history lessons, cultural studies and immersion in new environments. Then, at the last minute, Tanzania decided to terminate its agreement with the Peace Corps. Patrick would be among a group going to Sierra Leone. He would be working in the small village of Binkolo helping with agricultural construction and fertilizer projects. Unlike being in the military, the Peace Corps volunteer is pretty much on his own to discover what to do once landed in his assigned foreign environment. He is a stranger in a strange land with virtually no quick connection or communication with his home base.
Patrick was lucky to be able to acquire a shortwave radio on which he could listen to English programming from England, Germany and the Voice of America. In the 1960s, internet access and personal computers were not even on the horizon. His assignment was to help these Binkolo villagers however he could. As it turned out, he was the one who probably learned the most. He frequently wondered what he was doing and why. Wanting to make a positive difference, he sometimes had reason to doubt that he was. Some PC volunteers do not complete their two year commitments; some do, but can't wait to get it over with, never wanting to look back.
Yet this was a life-changing learning experience for Patrick who dedicates memories of his adventures — while working in Sierra Leone and return visits to friends there — "to the idea that encourages us to … explore and to expand our comfort zones to include environments and people who may look, believe, live and speak in ways that are not familiar to us.”
Patrick is retired, living part of the year in Scottsdale and part of the year in Green Valley.
Georgia Hotton
Peace Corps volunteer, 2000-2002
