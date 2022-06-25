Book Reviews

“Bloomsbury Girls”
By Natalie Jenner
St. Martins Press
370 pages
I hadn’t realized that this book is a sequel to “The Jane Austen Society” but it made the book that much more enjoyable to find familiar characters in the new setting of post-war London. Evie Stone from the previous book is one of the central characters, and the rest of the Society members play pivotal roles in the new adventure, a mix of history, mystery, and romance.
Evie isn’t hired for a position in academia after she graduates from Cambridge — one of the first class of women admitted. She takes the setback and lands at London’s Bloomsbury Books, a microcosm of the larger post-war world where the men are in charge and the women do most of the work, some chafing at being forced to reduce the scope of their lives after having shown great competencies during the war.
Evie’s great desire is to make her life’s work the discovery and promotion of women writers pushed to the margins and trash bins of history — in contrast with Austen, they’re forgotten and uncelebrated. Such treasures might be found in Bloomsbury Books’ rare book department, or in the mess of books acquired but not catalogued that cover the third floor of the building that’s been in the care of Lord Baskin’s family for generations.
Evie’s search and its consequences will change the lives of everyone who works at Bloomsbury, especially Vivien and Grace, the only other women employees; Alec, head of fiction; Lord Baskin, the owner; Ash Ramaswamy, head of science and naturalism; Herbert the general manager; and Frank, head of rare books.
With appearances by Ellen Doubleday, Peggy Guggenheim, Samuel Beckett, and Orwell’s widow, we get glimpses of the artistic celebrities of the day, both the glitter and the longings of the rich and famous mingling with the talents, aspirations, and longings of their “inferiors” in this world where old barriers of class and prejudice are beginning to crumble.
I thoroughly enjoyed the romp, even though I felt fraught the entire time. Would Evie win out in the end? Would Vivien ever get the recognition she deserved? Would Grace be able to grab life with gusto? I was truly invested in the story and I liked it better than the first book.
I hope we get to spend more time in this world that Jenner has created so lovingly and so well. Recommended!
Em Maxwell
“The Sacred Bridge”
By Anne Hillerman
Harper
317 pages
Seven novels ago, Anne Hillerman carried on the wonderful story of Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito, Navajo police officers created by her father Tony Hillerman. “The Sacred Bridge” is her seventh work and the 25th in this series of exciting adventures which take place here in Navajo land.
Both Officer Jim Chee and his wife, Officer “Bernie” Manuelito, are questioning their future in law enforcement. Chee, tired of having to serve as his wife’s boss, is contemplating returning to his calling as a hatalii (medicine man). In this search for new meaning in his life, he is visiting Lake Powell and sacred Navajo sites around it. The lake’s declining level has opened many caves once occupied by Chee’s ancestors, and Jim was seeking answers from the spirits that once occupied the caves.
Bernie is also considering change by considering applying to become a Detective. Then she witnesses a brutal hit and run murder, and the victim has ties to a questionable marijuana growing business on the reservation. Bernie's Captain, acknowledging her skill and interest, and with the blessing of the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs, assigns her as an undercover investigator of this business.
She lets Jim know what she is about to do, but keeps it from her sister and their aging mother. Adopting an appropriate disguise, she takes a job in the marijuana farm's main offices.
Chee has also witnessed a murder without realizing it. While exploring the caves around Lake Powell and near Navajo Bridge, he discovers a body in the lake and calls for help. A crew arrives and removes the body, assuming it was merely a drowning. The victim was a local archeologist whose campsite Jim finds nearby. When the body is examined, evidence that he had been hit with a round object at the base of his skull was discovered. Chee is drafted to help with the ensuing murder investigation by Park Police and becomes involved with a cast of fascinating archeologists and tourist guides.
During his investigations, Chee finds several artifacts and visits caves that touch his native soul. His efforts climax as he comes face to face with the killer.
Bernie’s efforts on the marijuana farm reveal another murder as well as serious violations of their permit to operate on Indian land and of drug laws. When she is discovered and captured., the evildoers prepare to deal with her, and threaten her with the death of her mother and sister. She manages to escape, the law arrives, and she fears that the crooks have set her mother’s house on fire.
Hillerman's clever ending takes advantage of the Covid Pandemic as an element in saving her family. She and Chee are reunited, and we’re left to wonder what the couple have discovered about their futures apart from the fact that their marriage is as strong as ever. As in all the preceding Hillerman novels, the attractiveness of Navajo culture is served with a healthy dose of excitement and suspense.
Don Cassiday
“The Forgotten Botanist:
Sara Plummer Lemmon's Life
of Science & Art”
By Wynne Brown
University of Nebraska Press
289 pages
Many modern Southern Arizona women have long noted the irony of botanist John Gill Lemmon naming “Mount Lemmon” in honor of his wife, Sara Allen Plummer Lemmon, in 1881 as they explored the amazing plant life in that mountain range north of Tucson. The true story of Sara and her dearly beloved “Lemmonia,” her pet nickname for J.G., however, is a tribute to this groundbreaking couple, with a focus on the intrepid Sara.
Wynne Brown superbly and comprehensively tells the fascinating story of Sara, who at age 33 left her family in cold, wet New England in late 1869 to salvage her seriously deteriorating health in the milder climate of Santa Barbara, California. Always industrious, she opens the first library there before eventually making her home in Oakland.
Friendship with J.G. — a Civil War veteran imprisoned for a time by the Confederate Army — eventually turns to love for the couple, who are a perfect match for their shared interest of seeking out and identifying myriad native plants across the Mountain West. Their many explorations and adventures in the 1880s in the Santa Catalinas, Chiricahuas and Huachuca Mountains are particularly interesting for Southern Arizona readers. The couple catalogue extensive new plant finds, with Sara painting exquisite renderings of the plants. Thanks to many letters sent to her sister Mattie back in New England, Sara shared the delights of hiking, camping out and cooking outdoors in the mountains. Good times and dangerous situations show the fortitude of the Lemmons during their explorations at sites including Fort Bowie, as they discover the bounty of Arizona plant life and the conflicts between the military and the Indian tribes in that era.
Historical throughout, Brown's in depth work includes plenty of momentous times, including the Lemmons' extensive work at the World's Fair in New Orleans in 1885, and the tremendous upheaval of the San Francisco earthquake in April 1906 — something that overtook the couple's botany work for a time.
Treat yourself to this true-life adventure. It's a great read not to be missed.
Karen Walenga
“The Bridges of Madison County”
By Robert James Waller
Warner Brothers Books
171 pages
As another mass killing hits the news while we hope for a mid-summer respite, maybe a quiet novel that can take our minds away from kids gunning down kids, gang fights and other horrors that make us shun turning on the TV.
This classic novel doesn’t involve any gun-downs, no politicians creating restrictive laws, and no horrific news of Russian soldiers slaughtering innocents in the streets of the Ukraine. In fact, my choice for this perfect summer novel won’t solve everything. Still, I suggest a grand older novel with a tender love story and loads of quiet beautiful scenes of the Iowa landscape.
Robert James Walter’s 1992 novel provides the perfect love story to sweep away clinging sadness and worries brought by pandemics and battling politicians.
Written in a quiet and gentle tone, the novel delivers readers a loving story of two mature adults finding each other, falling in love then
hoping that their love can last. Yet, from the start, both understand
that perfect future can cannot and must not last.
When this book first appeared on the market in 1992 and became an immediate best seller, almost every reader came down on one moral side or the other. At 171 pages, it could be an easy, quick read in a few days.
Is it a story of an immigrant war bride named Francesca Johnson American cheating on her war veteran husband? Or does it depict a male wanderer taking advantage of a lonely woman who can’t resist his temptation?
Actually, it’s neither. Not in the novel and not in the tender, loving song “For All We Know” which won several awards for the composer and for the singer Johnnie Hartman.
The novel should be enjoyed not as some kind of sex dirt flick (as many female readers complained at the time) but as a beautiful and tender love story of two lonely adults finding perfect love in their near empty lives.
Waller’s novel also became a blockbuster film that received
several nominations for Academy Awards. The song “For All We
Know” (sung by crooner Johnny Hartman) also won several awards.
A. L. Shaff
“Love You”
By Jim & Kathie Rusk
Book Baby
324 pages
A positive thing about staying at home more during this pandemic is that Green Valley couple Jim and Kathie Rusk decided the time finally was right to compile, write and publish their book “Love You.” In it they share the many heartfelt letters they exchanged throughout Jim's year-long Army deployment to Vietnam from July 1969 to July 1970.
Readers get an inside look at how this young couple kept their connection strong in an era before cell phones and texting.
Stationed in Long Binh, South Vietnam, Jim serves as chief of the Non-appropriated Funds Audit Branch (FOAC), Internal Revenue Division, headquartered with the U.S. Army, Republic of Vietnam. He and Kathie pledge to write each other every day, with she and their two young boys settled close to her parents in Cleveland, and Jim traveling to various infantry divisions in South Vietnam to conduct necessary audits.
By sharing news of the moon landing, his work and travels, the pictures of Kathie and boys that she sent him, and delightful cassette tapes they recorded for one another, the pair works to make the best of it. When their boys start school, Kathie decides to take a part-time job. Jim makes some good buddies in the Army too, and he soon starts counting down to his and Kathie's R&R vacation in Hawaii in March.
Ups and downs with family and friends, a wonderful time for the two of them in Hawaii, exciting plans to buy a new car, and finally Jim's return to the states will leave readers satisfied. Other bonuses are Jim's photos from Vietnam and Hawaii, as well as the epilogue of the couple's life journey that eventually takes them to Southern Arizona.
Karen Walenga
“Humane: How the United States
Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War”
By Samuel Moyn
Picador
416 pages
It is hard to imagine a book more timely than “Humane.” As we witness Mr. Putin’s war in the Ukraine and criticize the inhumanity of his tactics, it is appropriate that we consider our own attempts to establish humane rules for the conduct of war. “Humane: How the United States Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War” is a comprehensive and readable account of our history of seeking rules of moral conduct in wartime.
He begins by exploring Tolstoy’s Christian stance against war and quotes Prince Andrei from “War And Peace” as he claims that making war more humane makes it more acceptable. This sets the tone for the remainder of Moyn’s explorations.
In the latter half of the 19th century, imperialistic wars were fought generally against men of color. Peace was sought, but thought of as a utopian end. American politicians didn’t get involved until World War I, which was fought as a “War for Peace.” Modern weaponry used during that conflict exacerbated the concerns for morality in war, and this led to the Geneva Conventions, a complex set of meetings that led to laws on how to conduct war morally. Some weapons were forbidden and rules for the treatment of prisoners were laid down. Interestingly, the airplane, a new weapon capable of bombing non-combatants, was not restricted by these early conventions.
World War II, although more violent and inhumane than any previous conflagration, was seen as a war fought on behalf of international law. The famous Nuremberg Trials, though billed as a means of punishing war criminals, did much to establish or reinforce international rules on conducting warfare. The Holocaust took center stage as new rules were established.
Our wars in Korea and Vietnam tested our commitment to accepted international laws. My Lai is the classical example, and it caused immense soul searching by our military establishment.
September 11, 2001 raised issues hitherto unexplored as we were attacked by individual terrorists rather than a state. Did the rules of war apply to the War on Terrorism? Moyn’s explanation of our controversial struggle to determine what was moral and legal when dealing with non-state sponsored terrorists is a highlight of the book and explains much of our conduct of recent wars.
The book has an exceptionally comprehensive Appendix that succinctly covers all efforts at establishing laws of warfare since our own Civil War.
The book concludes with the author’s overriding argument. He suggests that struggling to develop laws of war obscures what should be the humane issue: how do we stop wars. Must mankind continue to engage in warfare. And certainly, this issue is of overwhelming importance given our situation with Mr. Putin, NATO, and the Ukraine.
Don Cassiday
BOOK EVENTS
• Come listen, read your own poetry or share a favorite poem during the Poet's Corner informal gathering on Thursday, July 14 and July 28, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive.
• Page Turner's Book Club will discuss “An American Marriage,” by Tayari Jones, on Monday, July 18, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the library.
• The free Music @ The Library, featuring the Bountiful Bluegrass & Roots Band, is July 15 at 3 p.m. at the library.
TOP TEN
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
“Shadows Reel,” by C.J. Box
“Nothing to Lose,” by Judith A. Jance
“The Match,” by Harlan Coben
“The Investigator,” by John Sandford
“Dream Town,” by David Baldacci
“The Paris Detective,” by James Patterson
“The Horse Woman: a novel,” by James Patterson
“Sparring Partners,” by John Grisham
“One Step Too Far,” by Lisa Gardner
“Run Rose Run,” by Dolly Parton & James Patterson