BOOK REVIEWS

“the stranger in the lifeboat”
By Mitch Albom
HarperCollins Publishers
271 pages
There are 10 of them in the large raft. It’s been days since the vessel they were on exploded. In addition to the billionaire owner of the massive, lavishly appointed yacht, the stranded occupants include a Haitian cook, a deckhand, and a little girl they’ve named Alice — since she has not spoken. They are short on supplies, there has been no spotting of anticipated search planes, and the fins of feared predators have been noticed more than once.
On the third day at sea, they spot a young man bobbing in the waves — shirtless, without a life jacket and holding onto nothing! After pulling him into the lifeboat and introducing themselves, they ask how long he’s been in the water. He does not answer. One of the women states, “Well, thank the Lord we found you.” To that he replies in a soft voice, “I am the Lord.”
This recent release of Mitch Albom will not disappoint his loyal readers. As usual, the author challenges our belief systems and compels us to look deep within to explore our own faith journeys. With its numerous plot twists and turns, you will not be able to put this one down until the very end — and then you just may need to read it all over again!
Bonnie Papenfuss
“Tony Hillerman: a Life”
By James McGrath Morris
University of Oklahoma Press
360 pages
While “Tony Hillerman: a Life” will particularly appeal to fans of Hillerman’s wonderful series about Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee and Bernie Manuelito, Indian police with exciting mysteries to solve, two other categories of readers will find the book compelling. One is readers interested in the world of writing and publishing, and the other is readers interested in native Americans cultures.
Early chapters tell how Hillerman’s Oklahoma youth was interrupted by WWII during which, as a mortarman, he was wounded in combat, returned for more fighting and received both the Silver Star and Bronze Star. Discharged at war’s end, like many GIs he took advantage of the GI Bill and studied Journalism.
Though he enjoyed the exciting life of a journalist, he obtained a Ph.D. and left the excitement of News for academic administration and teaching. Despite success as head of the University of New Mexico’s Journalism Department, Tony wanted to write. His calling was the telling of stories.
As he relates Tony’s publishing accomplishments, Morris explains how editors work with their writers to make works of art attractive to the reading public while maintaining a profitable business relationship. Especially interesting were the chapters about Hillerman’s love/hate relationship with Hollywood and Robert Redford, who was enthusiastic about Tony’s work.
Most important was Hillerman’s deep love and respect for the Native Americans of the Southwest. His most successful works revealed Navajo culture in a respectful, approving fashion. It’s safe to say that these books revealed native culture to thousands who might never have been exposed to it. Nevertheless, Morris notes that in the eyes of some Navajo, Tony was “transgressive” of their culture. Such complaints didn’t preclude Hillerman from producing a long series of books with exciting mysteries that revealed much about native culture as his characters went about solving crimes.
When Hillerman went to meet his maker, Anne Hillerman, his eldest daughter, took up the baton and has written novels continuing the lives of the characters Tony brought to life and shared with us through the years.
Don Cassiday
“How Do You Live?”
By Genzaburo Yoshino
Algonquin Young Readers 2021
280 pages
I got this book because I’m a fan of Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films. Neil Gaiman says in the foreword that Miyazaki read this book as a youngster in Japan, and one can see on the cover and through all the descriptions in the book how much it affected him. It ended up being the only way I could appreciate the book, which is a strange combination of the chronicle of our 15-year-old hero Copper’s first year of junior high interspersed with lessons and advice provided by Copper’s uncle.
I got into an argument about the translation, because I’d prefer a more modern version, whereas the other party thought it should remain true to the strictures and attitudes of 1930s Japan. That’s where the mental technique of watching the scenes as a Myazaki movie helped. In fact the book is translated to English for the first time now because it will be a movie, Miyazaki’s final gift.
Luckily, I’m also a fan of old-fashioned, moralizing fiction, though I had to keep reminding myself of that as I made my way through. I’m not sure how many American teens will sit down to read this, but if they’re a fan of manga or anime — especially if they’re an introspective, idealistic person, they might. As a book that concentrates a lot on questions, it would also be good as a read-together book.
The moral heft comes from Copper’s growing ability to apply the lessons of science, ethics, and history to his own personal life as an adolescent boy. He’s noticing things outside himself for the first time. Social disparities and the rise of bullying at school make him uncomfortable, feeling lost. He begins to wonder how he should live and become a man to be proud of. This is a book that requires a lot of pondering; Uncle urges Copper to think for himself and make his own judgements.
I’ve been reading more books in translation — it makes the mind stretch to read a new point of view. If we’re lucky, it makes the heart stretch, too. Despite the uncomfortable feelings I got from reading the attitudes of 1930s Japan, I found a lot to admire. Copper’s uncle says “…there’s nothing more beautiful than people nurturing goodwill towards other human beings.” What a thing to ponder in this season.
Recommended.
Em Maxwell
“The Sentinel”
By Lee Child
Delacorte Press
368 pages
Jack Reacher, the wandering nomad, keeps readers coming back for more. He is the hero that keeps on giving, in his case, adventure. And, many of us readers love heroes! Jack has “hitched” a ride to nowhere in particular, but ends up in Pleasantville, Tennessee, because a traveling businessman, his ride, is stopping there.
Searching for a hot meal, Reacher settles into a small bar with live music while looking for coffee and a burger. To his surprise, the bar doesn’t offer food or coffee. And the live music is captivating. He stays and listens. Ending their gig, the musicians need his help after getting stiffed by the owner who refuses to pay them. And one band member watched as his prized guitar is destroyed by a hulk-sized bouncer.
That was a mistake by the owner and the bouncer. The musicians got their money and more. After handling things the way that only Reacher can, he is ready to board another bus and to leave Pleasantville, which never quite lived up to it’s inviting name. He doesn’t quite make his bus connection.
While waiting nearby, Jack meets the town’s IT manager, Rusty Rutherford. Upon parting, Rusty is unknowingly wandering into an ambush that Reacher sees coming. Realizing that the impending four-on-one fight is unfair to Rusty, who doesn’t have a clue what’s about to happen, Reacher intervenes.
Following a series of bone-crushing events, Rutherford thanks Reacher before explaining that he was recently fired because of a cyber attack that locked up the town’s data, records and information. Swearing innocence, Rusty tells Reacher he wants to stay, fight and clear his name. Intrigued, Reacher decides to lend a hand, and finds a massive conspiracy lurking in the small town. Fortunate for Rusty, that is Jack’s specialty. Soon, Reacher sets out to reveal town secrets, expose the bad guy and stop a dangerous cover-up before it’s too late.
Though recent books might have become typical and predictable, Child’s latest thriller is a fresher, more original Jack Reacher novel. Perhaps with Andrew Child (real name Andrew Grant), being the co-author for the first time, freshness prevails. Either way, this is the 25th in Child’s series and it packs a 6-foot-5, 250-pound punch, and takes readers on a wild, thoroughly entertaining ride.
Don Severe
“The Track the Whales Make:
New and Selected Poems”
By Marjorie Saiser
University of Nebraska Press
200 pages
In his introduction to poet Marjorie Saiser's latest book of new and selected poem, Ted Kooser points out that this “is one of the most authentic, genuine books you'll ever experience.” And I completely agree. The author's brave honesty, insights and a most wonderful way with words drew me in from the very start.
Saiser's settings vary and include her time in the Dakotas and west to Arizona, where a fortunate, close-up sighting of a rare winged visitor, the Elegant Trogan, delight her and her companion as it lands on “a branch in front of our faces / its iridescent head and shoulders its bright eye / will leave us, fly away soon, and what does it matter / this thing with feathers, to have it / upside down on the retina for a brief time / but take my hand, love, and like the mortals we are / let us see this marvel we have and have not together.”
As she paints pictures of her life experiences — the beauty and the heartaches — with her delicious words and phrases, readers easily can sense the feelings and emotions that go to the heart of this honest poet.
In “Each Wrong Choice Was a Horse I Saddled:” “I rode a little way down the road, got off / and saddled another, / got better at saddling, / faster at getting on board / Some of my best days, like today / all I can do is hang on, / the animal beneath me / galloping in some direction I can't / fathom, my eyes shut, / my rag-doll body flopping, / no stirrups, no reins, / my fingers in the mane, / my most recent egregious error / trying so hard to buck me off.”
Poem by poem, let the scenes, her cadence and the humanity fill your soul.
Karen Walenga
“Harlem Shuffle”
By Colson Whitehead
Doubleday
336 pages
With “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, author of “The Nickle Boys” and “The Underground Railroad,” is likely to add his third Pulitzer Prize for Literature very soon. And it will be a well-deserved reward for the writer who has become the voice of American literature of our time.
Based in the slums of New York’s Harlem in the 1960s or so, the novel delivers a broad spectrum of life in the suburbs that housed mostly African Americans and several immigrant populations.
The main character, Ray Carney, owns a store that deals mostly in used furniture and a few couches or tables for one of his occasional new, fancier buyers. But he also will take in a stolen table, maybe some ill-gotten jewelry, or help one of his buddies hide a big stash of illegal cash.
Above all, Ray Carney knows how to stay alive.
This may seem like a crime story with mostly bad guys, devoid of good guys hanging about ready to clean up this nasty place. NOPE. Definitely not in this really fine novel that makes a reader laugh, cry and often wonder how people survived in those hard times (even if sometimes stealing was the only way to survive for food for the family and a bed that night).
Unfortunately, Ray then forgets his place in the community, as well as his family responsibility, and joins a bunch of baddies to rob the Theresia Hotel. It doesn’t come off as planned, maybe because THIS inept robber gang was made up of pornographers, gamblers, gun hoodlums, even a few police officers.
This is a gangster story, an exposé on race in America, about power versus weakness. In many ways, it’s also Whitehead’s saga about how people lived and survived in Harlem and other parts of New York City in the 1960s. It’s grungy, it’s often profane, but it’s also just as often hilariously funny in a kind of sardonic way.
I like Whitehead’s stories and his style of writing in this semi-comic book, but he also shows Americans truths about their origins, their growth, their evils and their victories.
Judging on a scale of one to 10, I’d give “Harlem Shuffle” a resounding 10!
A.L. Shaff
“The Rise and Fall of Osama Bin Laden”
By Peter L. Bergen
Simon & Schuster
416 pages
“In the final days of his life …. spent much of his time watching old footage of himself, flipping through the channels with his remote and fretting that he was becoming inconsequential. In his final days, he was desperate to mount a comeback.” This is how Bergen introduces the reader to his narrative of the life of Osama bin Laden. As an informed journalist, Bergen is definitely at the top of the list.
Through his work with CNN, reporting from Baghdad during the first Gulf War, being one of the few reporters to have personally interviewed bin Laden, and being the “only outside observer to visit the Abbottabad compound (where bin Laden was killed) before the Pakistani military demolished it,” Bergen is uniquely qualified to write this story.
He concisely and convincingly argues against filmmaker Michael Moore’s position that the CIA created the “monster known as Osama bin Laden.” His challenge of Seymour Hersh’s description of what happened on May 1, 2011 when the SEALs, given the green light by Obama and under the command of Vice Admiral Bill McRaven, is equally convincing.
Bergen credits Gina Bennett, working at the State Department as a clerk-typist and then promoted to being an intelligence analyst, as having drafted a paper in August 1993, “The Wandering Mujahidin: Armed and Dangerous.” “It was the first time the U.S. government had produced a warning about the dangers of a global jihadist movement led by the mysterious multimillionaire Osama bin Laden. And the warning was not issued by the CIA or by the FBI, but by a junior analyst at the State Department,” he points out.The paper was classified Secret and filed away.
While the Bush administration seemed bent on blaming 9/11 on Saddam Hussein, a few government analysts recognized the real mastermind was probably bin Laden. It seemed inconceivable to Rumsfeld, Cheney, Wolfowitz, or Condoleezza Rice, Bush or the general American public, that a terrorist could execute such a major attack. To their way of thinking, it had to be the work of a nation state against which war could be declared and supported.
On Feb. 26, 1993, Ramzi Yousef tried to destroy the twin towers in New York City, but failed. His action did kill six people. The attempt was treated as a criminal act and with the help of Interpol, he was finally captured and sentenced to life in a federal U.S. Prison. 9/11 was a criminal act. Had it been treated as such, it is conceivable that the seeds of terrorism might never have been so widespread.
While bin Laden has been killed, fanatic dangerous beliefs are alive and well. The key question facing government leaders, the media who beat their drums, and those who support them, is whether terrorist attacks ever justify war as the answering response. Peter Bergen is certainly worth reading.
Georgia Hotton
“Along Came a Spider”
By James Patterson
Little, Brown & Company
435 pages
Discover the classic thriller that launched a No. 1 detective series of the past 30 years and is one of the PBS network “100 Great American Reads.” Ultimately, it was produced as a movie.
Alex Cross is a Washington, D. C. homicide detective with a Ph.D. in psychology. He works and lives in the D.C. ghettos and looks like Muhammad Ali in his prime. He’s a tough guy from a tough part of town who wears Harris Tweed jackets and likes to relax by banging out Gershwin tunes on his baby grand piano. A widower, he has two adorable children and they are his own special vulnerabilities.
A missing little girl named Maggie Rose … a family of three brutally murdered in the projects of Washington, D.C. ... the thrill-killing of a beautiful elementary school teacher, and a psychopathic serial kidnapper/murderer who is so terrifying that the FBI, the Secret Service, and the police cannot outsmart him even after he's been captured.
Gary Soneji, obsessed with the Lindbergh kidnapping of the 1920s, wants to commit the perfect crime of the century. Cross is pitted against him. And, blonde, mysterious, seductive Jezzie Flanagan, the first female supervisor of the Secret Service, completes one of the most unusual suspense triangles in any thriller I have read. She has an outer shell that’s as tough as it is beautiful. She rides her black BMW motorcycle at speeds of no less than 100 mph. What is she running from? What is her secret?
Alex and Jezzie are about to have a forbidden love affair at a time when mixed-race relationships are rare. Soneji is playing at the top of his game. The latest of the unspeakable crimes happens in Alex’s precinct. And, it happens under the noses of Jezzie’s men as well. Now Alex must face the ultimate test. How does one outmaneuver a brilliant psychopath?
This page-turner is difficult to put down. Or you can listen to the audio version. For fans of bizarre murder mysteries, this will be for you.
Don Severe
TOP 10 BOOKS
Most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the month:
“Unfinished Business,” by Judith A. Jance
“Better Off Dead,” by Lee Child
“A Gambling Man,” by David Baldacci
“The Final Twist,” by Jeffery Deaver
“The Dark Hour,” by Michael Connelly
“Jackpot.” by Stuart Woods
“Another Kind of Eden,” by James Lee Burke
“The Judge's List,” by John Grisham
“Class Act,” by Stuart Woods
“The Bone Code,” by Kathy Reichs