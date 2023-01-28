“I'm Glad My Mom Died"
By Jennette McCurdy
Simon & Schuster
320 pages
While this book speaks of human tragedy, it also resonates with the triumph of the human spirit. Author and child actor Jennette found success in her youth as an actress and TV personality. Starting when she was 6 years old, Jennette’s mother made her undergo extremely demanding preparations for interviews and auditions. Her mother leveraged the demands on Jennette by constantly reminding the child that she, her mother, had breast cancer and was dying, although she was in remission at that time.
Despite her success, Jennette did not enjoy the work or the celebrity it brought her, but her mother would not allow her to express her dissatisfaction. Jennette was so successful she became the family’s main breadwinner, putting more pressure on her at an age when she should have been playing, having fun, and making friends her own age.
The overwhelming pressure eventually led to anorexia, alcoholism, and bulimia. Jennette’s remarkable self-analysis ultimately led her to seek counseling. One cannot help but respect the way this former child star is able to overcome overwhelming odds to achieve a normal adulthood. This book is not only worth reading, it’s inspirational.
— Don Cassiday
“The Siren Sea”
By Brian R. Pellar
345 pages
A couple of disillusioned Navy sailors, idle talk that quickly takes root, and fantastic writing that won’t let you turn away — “The Siren Sea” could be the best novel you read all year. And it’s written by a local author.
Taylor and Daniels are fish out of water on the USS Midway — they’re Melville and Shakespeare on a ship full of comic books readers. They quickly connect intellectually and during frequent chess games slowly begin a journey to trust and like-mindedness in their disdain for the Navy and, moreso, for their ship’s cargo of nuclear weapons. They muse about getting a nuke past security and to the top of Mount Fuji; then the musing turns to more serious talk, then a plan, and action.
Pellar, who served two years aboard the Midway, writes with authority and weaves his personal Navy experiences into the story. “Write what you know” works well for him, though grimy at times and full of language you’d expect in a novel starring sailors.
In the end, true motives are revealed when it’s all too late. The book is gripping, thought-provoking and moves quickly — almost as fast as an “I wonder if we could…” daydream goes from chess game chit-chat to reality.
— Dan Shearer
"Kids on a Ranch"
By Ed and Jean Ann Ashurst
Granite Peak Productions, LLC
169 pages
Lifelong cowboy and longtime author Ed Ashurst co-wrote this book with his wife, Jean Ann, about the years they spent raising their kids on ranches. They offer dual perspectives on a life spent in remote Arizona, rearing children down long dirt roads with few amenities.
The Ashursts’ sons, Everett and Clay, tagged along with Jean Ann as she cooked for the cowboy crew until they were old enough to ride and rope with their dad. Their childhood was filled with plenty of adventures, from riding bucking horses in rodeos and taking the school bus over icy mountaintops. A strong Christian faith and devotion to the family unit are prevalent throughout, though both are tested over the years.
Ed and Jean Ann’s descriptive language takes readers to the far reaches of Arizona’s deserts and mountains. They give us a glimpse into the challenges and rewards of two unique situations taking place at the same time: working as a professional cowboy and raising a family far from town. Ed keeps it cowboy with his bronco stories and no-nonsense prose. Jean Ann provides the woman’s point of view, a perspective not often seen in a cowboy story. This is an engaging read whether you are a cowboy or are interested in the Western lifestyle.
— Jolyn Young
“Honor”
By Thrity Umregar
Algonquin Books
336 pages
“Honor” by Thrity Umregar is a novel guaranteed to stir your emotions and challenge your appreciation of other cultures. It provides an unpretty picture of how honor and justice are maintained in India, the largest democracy in the world today.
The story begins as Smita, an American foreign correspondent who was born in India, is asked to replace her colleague Shannon, who was injured and must stop working on a story about a trial. The trial was brought by Meena, a Hindu woman who married a Muslim man against the wishes of her three brothers. To restore the honor of their family and Hindu religion, the brothers murdered her husband, burned down her house, and set her on fire. Death or life imprisonment are possible sentences for Meena’s brothers.
Shannon has arranged for a “minder” to drive and help Smita obtain information about the trial as background for an article. This leads to an interesting relationship between her and Mohan, her minder. Together, they interview Meena, her mother-in-law, and the brothers who are most obviously guilty and proud of it.
Smita’s interviews provide insight into the culture of this remote Indian territory and a view of the religious conflict between Hindus and Muslims. After unexplained delays, the judge finally announces his decision. Our sense of justice is challenged as we are forced to contemplate justice in another culture. It’s a gripping story that will be hard to put down once you begin.
– Don Cassiday
BOOK EVENTS
The following events will be held at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive
•Page Turners Book Club: Monday, Feb. 27 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. to discuss "Black Cake" by Charmaine Wickerson
•Poet's Corner: Read or listen to original poems on Thursday, Feb. 9 & 23 from 3:00-4:30 p.m.
The following events will be held at the Sahuarita Library, 670 Sahuarita Road
•Sahuarita Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 3-4 p.m. to discuss "There, There" by Tommy Orange
•Read to a Dog: Kids can read a book to a dog on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 2-3 p.m.
TOP TEN
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
1. "Treasure State: A Cassie Dewell Novel," by C.J. Box
2. "No Plan B," by Lee Child
3. "Long Shadows," by David Baldacci
4. "The 6:20 Man: A thriller," by David Baldacci
5. "Desert Star," by Michael Connelly
6. "Dream Town," by David Baldacci
7. "Oath of Loyalty: A Mitch Rapp Novel," by Kyle Mills
8. "The Match," by Harlan Coben
9. "Hell and Back," by Craig Johnson
10. "Desperation in Death," by J.D. Robb
The 10 most popular books at Sahuarita Library for the past month:
1. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations,” by Dav Pilkey (Children's)
2. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose,” by Dav Pilkey (Children's)
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode,” by Jeff Kinney (Children's)
4. “The Perfect Assassin,” by James Patterson (Adult)
5. “Daisy Darker,” by Alice Feeney (Adult)
6. “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee (Teen)
7. “The Catcher in the Rye,” by J.D. Salinger (Adult)
8. “I Broke My Trunk,” by Mo Willems (Children's)
9. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,” by Dav Pilkey (Children's)
10. “Narwhal's School of Awesomeness,” by Ben Clanton (Children's)