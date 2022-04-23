Book Reviews

“The Lincoln Highway”
By Amor Towles
Viking
592 pages
At 592 pages, “The Lincoln Highway” runs too long and with way too many jumps and switches to the basic story. AND, it’s a masterpiece that no lover of good literature should overlook. After all, whoever complained about too many pages in “War and Peace” or “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”?
Towles develops a striking cast of characters, mostly teenagers, including a smart-mouthed kid named Emmett whose father (a bankrupt farmer) has just died. In one way or another, each of these characters seeks a new, more secure life.
Sure, the story spans all over the place as it tries to tell the life of each juvenile and how he (or she) gets into trouble. But, these are not real criminals — just kids who have never experienced a good life. It’s an American story set in the 1950s that could easily depict any big city ghetto, southern farm state prison camp, or Latinos trying to find a country where they can live with dignity and security.
Each of these story parts could stand as a complete classic tale, but when joined as a group of kids moving through a dangerous world and facing comic situations while finding ways to help each other to survive, it’s magic on paper!
One member of my wife’s book review group wrote that she “was enchanted by this novel. If I choose an easy and simple book to pick up and scan every now and then, why bother with reading it at all? I’ll go with a really good book like 'The Lincoln Highway' every time!”
As a long time teacher and collector of literature, I’ve bought many novels for my library, for my classes and for reading on the local radio station. Recently, that included “Where Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, and now, Amor Tolles’ “The Lincoln Highway,” all prize-winning works by three of America’s best writers.
A.L. Shaff
“Love and Saffron: A Novel of
Friendship, Food, and Love”
By Kim Fay
G. P. Putnam
189 pages
What a pleasure to be able to wholeheartedly recommend a book! This is a perfect little gem with “all the feels” and brilliant food writing also. The tastes leap off the page. I can see why so many women have fallen in love with it. I started with a chip on my shoulder about it, however.
When I picked it up from the library, I was shocked (and disappointed) to find a novella instead of the promised novel. At 189 pages, including recipes, the author says she designed it to be read in one sitting; since I usually read my novels in one sitting, I had to stretch it out, the way one savors a delicious meal. It’s that good.
If you were a woman alive in the 1960s or '70s, you'll relate to everything in this book. If you’re from the Western part of our country, you’ll relate even more. It starts out with a young woman from LA writing a fan letter to a columnist of a Pacific Northwest magazine.
Correspondence continues, and friendship ensues. There’s a nostalgia, not from the historical setting — it was not a simpler time — but from the exchanged letters: longer and deeper than the quick texts and posts common in today’s social media. Perhaps it was a less hectic time, a less suspicious time, when it was easier to find friendship. You will certainly wonder anew at how much has changed since then, and how much hasn’t.
Imogene, the columnist, was married in 1922; Joan, the fan, graduated college sometime recently when the book starts in 1962. Immy lives in Seattle and on Whidbey Island; Joan in cosmopolitan California. As they exchange food journeys and recipes, they discover that kindred spirits have no age, and intergenerational friendship is a marvel. They discover that food makes friends across cultures as well as across generations. While food is central to the novel, it’s really an ode to friendship. So many amazing things in life unfold when we dare to explore another’s heart. Friendship enhances our lives — like spices enhance food — bringing new perspectives and experiences, influence and knowledge. And sometimes you get those friendships that are life-changing.
I’m sure you will laugh and cry along with Immy and Joan — it’s like a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants for grownups, and I want to buy it for all my friends. Highly recommended!
Em Maxwell
“A Sunlit Weapon”
By Jacqueline Winspear
Harper
368 pages
Jacqueline Winspear has now given us 17 Maisie Dobbs novels. “A Sunlit Weapon,” the latest, introduces several new themes to Maisie’s exciting life. Fans will recall that Maisie began as a nurse in France during World War I and went on to become a renowned investigator, psychologist and MI 5 intelligence agent solving international mysteries between the world wars.
This story begins during World War II when a female ferry pilot transporting Spitfires to Biggin Hill RAF Station is shot down over a peaceful British countryside. We then discover that another Spit went down near the same spot. Jo Hardy, another member of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force flying over the same area, spots an individual on the ground with what appears to be a weapon. Since the RAF was too busy to do a thorough investigation, Jo hires Maisie to investigate the situation.
Maisie, now married to Mark Scott, an American assigned to the American Embassy, accepts the case, and begins her investigation with direct visits to the crash sites. She discovers that an American GI has been found bound and gagged in a barn near the crash sites and a GI friend of his is missing. Mark is working on a classified assignment preparing for a visit from “Rover,” the code name for Eleanor Roosevelt, American First Lady. Of course Rover’s visit is highly classified and is not to be known by any other than officials. Mark does, however, share his knowledge with Maisie and in time the visit is found to be associated with the mysteries of the soldiers and the apparent shoot downs.
To top off the excitement of the investigation and Rover’s visit, Winspear weaves stories of Maisie and Mark’s adopted daughter’s mistreatment by the village school headmaster, a love story about her god son and an Army nurse, and a questionable racial incident evoked by the cultural differences between American and British forces.
As the excitement piques, Maisie addresses all these matters using all the training and wisdom imparted by her now deceased mentor. And, as the story ends, she promotes her longtime assistant Billy to Associate Investigator.
Maisie fans will love this, the latest in the series. And, if you like this one, try the first 16.
Don Cassiday
“GRADING FOR EQUITY:
What It Is, Why It Matters,
and How It Can Transform
Schools and Classrooms”
By Joe Feldman
Corbin 2019
245 pages
As a professional ski instructor as well as a public school teacher certified to teach language arts, mathematics and social studies, I always preferred teaching skiing to teaching geometry or even journalism. Obviously, to be out on a mountain teaching highly motivated vacationers how to ski was going to be more fun than teaching 10th graders the Pythagorean theorem.
My objective as a ski instructor was clear: to teach a group — usually eight to ten students who would be in class with me for a week — how to safely progress from being total beginners on the easy green slopes to being able to safely navigate intermediate blue slopes at Taos Ski Valley in northern New Mexico. Not only was this more exciting than classroom teaching, it had the distinct advantage of my not having to grade each student’s performance. Failure was simply not an option.
Feldman describes the grading practices in our educational institutions as such a hot button topic it was generally avoided by classroom teachers who tended to be extremely defensive about their own practices. A teacher who gave more F's was often considered the better teacher, one who set higher standards. If a teacher’s grades matched the so-called bell curve, this was often considered best. For some mysterious reason the number of A's was supposed to be balanced by the number of F's. He writes that most teachers detest the act of grading.
Yet the system requires the grading of students and, as it is setup, the mathematics of the system makes it easier to fail than to get good grades regardless of the student’s actual mastering of the requirements. For example, if a student fails to turn in an early homework assignment, that goes down as a zero in the grade book. Getting low scores on early quizzes pile up low numbers so that even if he honestly aces the final exam, his final grade could still be an F.
This book title clearly defines its objective: to make a current practice fairer. Feldman argues that traditional grading systems teach the student compliance to teacher demands rather than mastery of new skills. The challenge is not to learn new material but to figure out what the teacher wants. He slips in a suggestion that a simple Pass/Fail system with options to retake critical examinations such as a driver’s license test, a bar exam, or any test required to be a licensed professional in any number of fields would be preferable to traditional grading systems.
However, he then argues that the institutions and general public perceptions today cannot get their minds around such a revolutionary concept.
The second half of the book suggests methods of how to tweak a broken system into being more “equitable.” He concludes that points for homework, classroom behavior, extra credit, quick quizzes, etc. should be eliminated in determining a final grade. Can the student ski safely down the mountain or can’t he becomes the determining factor. And, if necessary, he should get more than one opportunity to try.
This is a book for teachers, current and retired, but also a book for parents and politicians. To build back better, do we need to tweak a failed system, or do we need to redesign it starting from the foundation up? The system we have now does not encourage any of us to learn new skills and insights.
Georgia Hotton
“Black Ice”
By Brad Thor
Atria/Emily Bestler Books
336 pages
In New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor's thriller #20 in the Scot Harvath series, Scot has had to deal with many changes. Several years ago, his wife and stepson were murdered, a devastating loss. Now, the political climate has altered his role as a special agent and he has suffered the loss of his friend and mentor with his organization, the Carlton Group.
Fans of the series know that Harvath is a former Navy Seal and an ex-Secret Service member who has a special set of skills that has found him in demand for projects few others could accomplish.
Seemingly much more mellow, he is having his best summer ever. With a cottage on the coast of Norway overlooking the fjord, a boat and his beautiful Norwegian girlfriend Sølvi, he has everything that he could possibly want. Then, out of vacation days and long overdue back in the U.S., he has a decision to make. Should he return to service or submit his resignation?
Upon leaving his favorite Oslo café, Harvath watches a “ghost” step out of a taxi, a man he was sure he had eliminated years ago halfway around the world. How could he still be alive? And why is he in Norway?
This hero will do whatever it takes to maintain security and safety in the face of so much adversity from our rivals around the world. As one of America’s top spies, he is quickly called back into action in a race against both time and the combined efforts of China and Russia. He's brought up to speed on what those countries are plotting, and it involves control of the Arctic Shelf as well as threats of nuclear power being used in that region. China is seen as the largest threat there, especially since the “ghost” is the dangerous Colonel Jiang Shi of the People’s Liberation Army.
With rapidly melting sea ice in the Arctic waters, “Blue Arctic” will create new opportunities and challenges for world powers seeking to exploit the area, specifically the United States, Russia and China. The race to get icebreaker ships into the Arctic becomes a reality, and it appears that the U.S. is deficient in this area.
Harvath seems to run on automatic pilot in situations like this and is willing to do whatever is necessary to achieve the goals of his assignment. He relies on loyal colleagues who have been there for him throughout his entire spy life, and it is great to see the old gang together again. China’s goal is to disrupt U.S. radar technology in a mission labeled “Black Ice,” and Harvath may be the only person standing between them and success.
In a race against time that will take him high above the Arctic Circle, Harvath is tested in ways he has never imagined and pushed to a limit few could ever endure. If he succeeds, the mission will be accomplished. If he fails, the United States and its allies will be at the mercy of one of the world’s most dangerous threats. The payoff for Scot is saving his nation and an opportunity to change the course of his personal life.
Don Severe
“Lemon Pies and Little White Lies”
By Ellery Adams
Berkley
304 pages
Treat yourself to a sweet read filled with luscious baked goods in a most delightful North Carolina shoppe. Set in an enchanted town with strong family ties, this is the fourth of five books in Ellery Adams' A Charmed Pie Shoppe Mystery series. Baker extraordinaire Ella Mae LeFaye's delectable pies and other goodies are drawing a growing clientele with help from her dedicated staff and “gifted” family members. With their support, Ella Mae is trying to cope with the absence of her firefighter boyfriend Hugh, who has left Havenwood and Ella Mae behind.
With the arrival of spring and the bakery on the up swing, the community plans and holds a successful History of the Baking Festival, featuring a scrumptious pie competition from all 50 states. But despite the event's success, locals cannot ignore the presence of supernatural skills found in Havenwood, resulting in several malicious goings-on. Locals are shocked by the drowning death of a woman, followed soon after by a terrible fire that kills a man and seriously injures one of Ella Mae's aunts. Were these accidents or murders? And who or what might be targeted next?
Historic mysteries of old and magical powers over nature hold the keys to the fate of all of Havenwood and its residents, with benevolent Ella Mae and her comrades more determined than ever to save their town and its people.
Karen Walenga
“Rationality; What It Is; Why It
Seems Scarce; Why It Matters”
By Steven Pinker
Viking
432 pages
“What are they thinking?” Have you heard that lately? We all believe we are rational and making well-reasoned decisions whether on the job or in our family life. But more than likely, you’ve asked that question as you learn of some decision or pronouncement. Steven Pinker’s “Rationality” challenges the thinking behind many modern assertions and decisions, and he provides you the tools to assess rationality and ensure that your thinking and decisions are in fact, rational.
He begins by asserting that man is, indeed, a rational animal, but one who, in this modern age, has gone astray. Questionable beliefs, illogical thinking and irrational conclusions are the result. Pinker sets out to help you overcome irrational behavior and encourage rational thinking.
In our modern world, the facts and figures we use to make rational decisions come to us as statistics. If we are going to think and behave rationally, we need to understand key statistical concepts so we can identify when they're misused. Pinker provides clear explanations of these concepts and shows how they are misused. For example, he points out that, while far more people die from lightning strikes, bee stings or drowning in bathtubs each year than are killed in terrorist strikes, because of 9/11, we have fought two wars, subjected ourselves to much inconvenience every time we fly, and created much angst. When viewed rationally, this decision most certainly should be questioned.
He establishes the relationship of logic and critical thinking to relationality, suggesting that, unless a decision meets logical criteria, it is not rational. He also shows that risk and reward, approached statistically, lead to truly rational choices. And he puts correlation and causation in their place for rational thinking.
Helping the reader to understand some concepts, he punctuates his arguments with humor by inserting cartoons that make clear the serious concepts he is explaining. These also remind you of the very ordinariness of the subject.
The most important concept mitigating truly rational thinking is what he calls “motivated reasoning” or “Myside Bias.” These terms refer to the fact that the beliefs we hold and the commitments we have made will often skew our ability to think rationally and preclude us from the right conclusion. Thoughtful observers of our national political debate will readily recognize this phenomenon as alive and well in our political debate.
Pinker concludes by asserting that rationality is a communal issue affecting us all since it is behind all of man’s moral and material progress. This book is not only an aid to understanding rationality, it can help you become a better thinker in today’s complex world.
Don Cassiday
“THE BITTERROOTS”
By C.J. Box
Simon & Schuster
311 pages
This is exciting novel from a New York Times bestselling and Edgar-Award winning author. Cassie Dewell used to work as a sheriff’s investigator, but now she’s making a living as a private investigator. Her plate is full and the cases she’s working are going relatively well. That changes when one of her clients, a defense lawyer, calls her and asks her to look into the case of a man accused of assaulting his niece. Cassie doesn’t want to take on the assignment, but she does.
The case takes her to the Bitterroot Mountains of Montana, where the Kleinsasser family runs the entire town from their ranch. They are a dark, corrupt bunch prone to violence and misogyny, but obsessed with loyalty to the family and maintaining the status quo. For them, the man accused of assaulting the young girl is a traitor because he left the ranch and made his fortune elsewhere. As Cassie explores the family’s history and the young woman’s story, cracks begin to appear. She soon learns the Kleinsassers’ power goes above and beyond anything she could have imagined, and getting to the bottom of the case will put her life in danger in ways she can’t fully understand.
The family's roots are old and deep in Lochsa County, and the ranch is a place where a lot has gone down. As Cassie learns about them, she discovers generations of darkness.
There are no happy endings here. Instead, readers get a lot of death, violence, and heartbreak. This might make the novel sound like a dark read, and perhaps it is, but its darkness comes from the author’s frank look at human nature and the things that go on when powerful families are allowed to dictate what goes on behind closed doors in every powerful office in a small town.
This is a fast moving read for those who enjoy mystery and intrigue.
Don Severe
