“A Single Thread”
By Marie Bostwick
Kensington Books
328 pages
Recently divorced after 25 years of marriage, Evelyn Dixon is ready for a new beginning. However, moving to the new Fort Worth condo community, as some suggested, is not an option. To her, it’s simply a place to “warehouse the women who’ve passed their sell-by date and been replaced by newer models.” So with no idea what tomorrow will bring, Evelyn embarks on a cross-county drive to the East Coast to see the fall colors.
While walking the charming town of New Bern, Connecticut, Evelyn discovers a run-down, deserted warehouse tucked away on a cobblestone street apart from the town’s main business district. As she stands there, transfixed on the deteriorating structure, Evelyn doesn’t see it as the dilated dump it is. In fact, just the opposite. She’s always dreamed of opening her own quilt shop; and this, she believes, is the perfect spot. She’ll call it Cobbled Court Quilts and it will be the vehicle she needs to begin the next chapter of her life.
The author delves into the resilience of the human spirit by interweaving the main character’s life with those of three additional strong and independent women who meet, by chance, in a quilt shop. Through life challenges of betrayal, abandonment, death of a loved one, job loss, and a cancer diagnosis, their destinies become forever stitched together in bonds of friendship and support. Like the beauty of a patchwork quilt — revealed only when all the pieces come together — the book illuminates the simple lesson that it’s a single thread that binds us all.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“KILLING PAT GARRET”
By David G. Thomas
Doc 45 Publishing
204 pages
There is no doubt that Pat Garrett was in the pantheon of Western lawmen. His name is forever linked with the charismatic, enigmatic teenager, one Henry McCarty, who grew to legend as Billy the Kid. A few books have been dedicated to Garrett's life, mostly centering on the seminal event of dispatching the Kid to the nether regions."Killing Pat Garrett" comes at you from a different angle.
Thomas is no stranger to the Billy the Kid story, however this rendering adds a lot of depth and previously unknown details of Garrett's life after the Kid's death. The author delves heavily into Garrett's comings and goings, and the book's crescendo centers on the murder of New Mexico's most famous badge wearer.
"Killing Pat Garrett" provides a blow by blow account of the death of Garrett and details the theories of the where, the why, and the whom involved. The stunning aftermath which has provided much controversy about
the killing is well presented. The author offers insight as to what
really happened on the road outside Las Cruces, so many years ago.
This is an important book for Western researchers and an informative read that is worth your time.
Scott Dyke
“The Giver of Stars”
By Jojo Moyes
Penguin Random House
400 pages
I’m always fascinated by books about books and libraries; this Reese Witherspoon Bookclub pick focuses more on the librarians and the freedom literacy can bring. It’s the distressing 1930s, in between the wars, and listless socialite Alice is excited to marry handsome Bennett Van Cleve, who’s in England on a ministry trip with his coal mine-owning father. She’s going to live in America!
What she finds when she arrives is that she’s not going to live in a vibrant city, but a small town in rural Kentucky, which feels more like prison to her than the life she was escaping. Alice is surrounded by strangers and by poverty, both material and emotional, that she’s never experienced and never before seen. But Alice isn’t shallow from her life of privilege — just ignorant — and this is her coming of age story.
The Federal Works Project Administration has funded the Pack Horse Library Project and, in defiance of her father-in-law, she’s joined the project as a librarian along with four other women, pledging to deliver books throughout the hills and hollers of Appalachia.
Alice’s father-in-law believes women have no place outside the home, and no rights within it. He believes that might and money make right. Miners all over the country are trying to unionize out of their terribly unsafe working conditions, and literate hillbillies don’t sign papers that allow themselves to be evicted off their own land.
Van Cleve is threatened by the change happening all around him and will hire anything done to stop it; he fixates on Margery, the local free spirit that’s heading the charge for change. This creates most of the tension in the book, for despite Alice being the main character, it’s actually Margery’s story that matches the Amy Lowell poem that gives the book its title. She’s one of those larger than life characters that do exist in the real world who inspire us to do better and dream bigger.
It’s always good to wander through the woods of Appalachia and Moyes brings the scenery to life as well as the people; all in all, a good read.
Em Maxwell
“Learning to Swim”
By Marjorie Saiser
Stephen F. Austin University Press
80 pages
We are fortunate to have prize-winning Nebraska poet Marjorie Saiser here in Green Valley during the winter months. The author of six books of poems, the co-editor of two anthologies, her work has also been featured online in Ted Kooser’s “American Life in Poetry” and Garrison Keillor’s “Writer’s Almanac.” Her lucid accessible poems provide a clear view of the everyday that transports us beyond simple description and into a complex understanding of human life, love and loss, reminding us that the shared strength of family creates community.
Most recently, she has offered us her honest poetic memoir, “Learning to Swim.” In three sections, this book of poems and lyrical prose opens the door to a poet’s heart and kindly invites us in to experience life’s difficulty, while illuminating the way through that difficulty on routes carefully drawn by unfiltered views of the surrounding present and nuanced recollections of childhood lived in a small town out on the prairie.
The first section, “Closer to Shore,” invites us onto the deck of a metaphorical boat that capsizes, a failed marriage, throwing the poet into unpredictable currents, where she has been “bobbing in the deep,/ splashing, coughing,/ water in my throat at times,/ learning to swim” ever since. Ah! We say, reading that line . . . we’ll learn to swim with her. We too have set out from shore, eyes fixed on greener shores across vast seas, convinced that youthful dreams will be made real until, that is, wild storms toss boats onto rocks and dreamers into the deep.
The last poem of that first section, “Weren’t We Beautiful,” begins: “growing into ourselves/ earnest and funny we were/ some kind of alien, smiling/ the light we lived in was gorgeous,” and ends “as if that light/ without end/ would shine on us/ and from us.” That light is key to the beauty and the wisdom of Saiser’s work. She takes us on a journey, sharing lessons learned from changing seasons, earth’s creatures, and her beloved and uncompromising teachers. We listen and breathe. It may be as she writes in “Every Last Thing is Transitory” that “There has never / been anything else, just this /everlasting leaving,” but I, for one, am grateful for the leaving and the light left behind.
Tia Ballantine
"Back Lash"
By Brad Thor
Simon & Shuster
384 pages
I have read all books authored by Brad Thor, a great writer of fictional intrigue, and this one has a very interesting plot involving Russia at a time when that nation and its leader have been in the limelight these past few years. It's fraught with raw emotion, nonstop action, and relentless pacing.
In ancient texts, there are stories about men who struck from the "shadows," seemingly beyond the reach of death itself. They were considered part angel and part demon. Their loyalty was to their families, their friends, their spirituality and their kings. You crossed these men at your peril, and there was no going back.
They were fearless; men of honor who have been known throughout history by different names: Spartan, Viking, Samurai. In WWI & WWII, there were nameless warriors of a similar ilk. Today, men like these are highly prized intelligence agents, military operatives and assassins. Scott Harvath, ex-Navy Seal, is one fictional character that fills this roll.
In “Backlash,” that man was crossed — badly. His wife, mentor and close friends were assassinated in order to kidnap Harvath. This sad loss was a gigantic mistake by the foreign agents responsible for this dastardly deed.
And justice will be done.
Now, far from home and surrounded by his enemies, Harvath must battle his way out. With no support, no cavalry coming, and no one even aware of where he is, it will take everything he has ever learned to survive. But he will. Survival isn’t enough. Harvath wants revenge. And he will get it!
This is an explosive novel, page after captivating page of action, intrigue, loyalty and betrayal that will keep you hooked until the very last sentence.
Harvath is a "superman," the hero we all root for! Justice will be done, but at what price?
Grab your favorite libation, and get comfortable for the ride of a lifetime. You won't regret it!
Don Severe
“From the Window of God’s Waiting Room”
By Bonnie Papenfuss
116 pages
If you enjoyed Erma Bombeck’s articles from the 1960s, you will love this book. Written with humor, love and compassion, it is a refreshing book of stories and poems of the author’s own “coming of age” in a country that doesn’t always acknowledge or honor its senior citizens. I found myself giggling at the shock and surprise of her descriptions of her aging body and realized that it is what I have discussed only with my sisters and a few close friends.
The humorous and heartfelt stories of her husband, mother, children and friends will ignite your own memories of love, loss, fun, do-overs and regrets. It will have you tearful one moment, and laughing out loud the next. Her book reminds us of how precious life really is, what is truly important and how good life can be after 60.
This is a book I will read over and over again and send to all my friends and family this Christmas. I highly recommend it!
Lori Braseth
“MIDNIGHT in CHERNOBYL:
The Untold Story of the
World's Greatest Disaster”
By Adam Higginbotham
Simon & Schuster
386 pages
Instead of threatening Iran with sanctions, it would be an interesting idea to send Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei each a copy of this book. Developing nuclear energy appears to be a climate-saving alternative to traditional fossil fuels. However, the March 28, 1979 incident at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and the April 26, 1986 nuclear accident at Chernobyl, as well as the tsunami destruction at Fukushima on March 11, 2011, have caused many nations to rethink the use of nuclear energy.
To many scientists and governments, nuclear is one of the better solutions to the ever-greater demand for electric power. It certainly seems like a super idea until something goes wrong. And when it does, the consequences are in themselves world-shaking. At Three Mile Island, "a handful of water-purifying resin beads smaller than mustard seeds blocked a valve" and this triggered that incident. At Chernobyl, operators blamed the explosion in Reactor Number Four on poor equipment design; the design scientists and engineers blamed the accident entirely on the operators, who had to stand trial, not the designers.
Fukushima was triggered by an earthquake leading to the tsunami. Neither the damage at Chernobyl nor that at Fukushima are yet fully under control. The Soviets created a huge cement sarcophagus to capture and contain the radiation escaping from the damaged reactor. However, this monstrosity developed serious cracks, so the French designed an even bigger container estimated to solve the problem for at least 100 years.
The Soviets did everything they could to try to keep the accident a secret but, of course, radiation doesn't stay in one place. The Scandinavian countries were among the first to sound the alarm. The Soviets on the scene were unable to even measure the amount of radiation because it went beyond the measurement capabilities of their instruments. It even went far beyond the ability of some to believe what was being reported.
Soon, some chiefs were smart enough to realize they potentially had a China Syndrome problem developing that could cause the radioactivity to burn through the reactor floor and burrow deep enough to adversely affect the water supply for millions of people.
The movie "China Syndrome" had been released by Hollywood about 10 days before Three Mile Island happened. Thanks to the movie, a lot of people had at least a vague idea that nuclear accidents could indeed be extremely dangerous. Gorbachev would eventually come to believe that Chernobyl was a major contributing factor in the breakup of the Soviet Union.
Today tourists can visit Chernobyl. There are many who will argue that nuclear energy is much safer today. But those who remember the movie "Fail Safe" may have their doubts. At any rate, if this book were widely read in the Middle East, is it perhaps conceivable that sensible negotiation makes infinitely more sense than conflict? Maybe we should send more books and fewer aircraft carriers.
Georgia Hotton
“Pumpkins in Paradise”
By Kathi Daley
Henery Press
234 pages
“Pumpkins in Paradise” is a better than average example of the cozy mystery genre. Its main characters are realistic and not just plastic fill-ins. The setting is scenic enough to become a character in itself. And like most cozy mysteries, the story adheres to a well-used formula: An above-par female heroine with a broken past. TJ Jensen is a 26-year-old with no marital prospects and two orphaned, grade school-aged half-sisters in her care.
And there's a murder or other mystery to be solved. An elderly friend is found dead and it's up to TJ to figure out what happened. There's also a good-looking man, often a new resident to the setting and a law enforcement officer. Deputy Dylan is a recent widower who just moved to town and (surprise) becomes the love-interest of the plot.
The main character's life is threatened. TJ's plan to solve the mystery puts her in danger. Readers are led to believe TJ will hook up with the man of the moment. At one point, TJ and Dylan are left on the verge of a romantic dinner.
Even though the book fulfills the standard formula, it is written in such a manner as to be well worth the reader’s time. Remember, this genre isn't meant to be fine literature. It is simply light reading meant for enjoyment.
Ken Hartz
BOOK EVENTS
• Come listen, read your own poetry or share a favorite poem during the Poet's Corner informal gathering on Monday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 26, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. All are welcome.
• Page Turner's Book Club will discuss “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane,” by Lisa See, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2:30 to 4 p.m., at the library.
• Author Talk features Todd Miller and his book, “Empire of Borders: The Expansion of the US Border Around the World,” on Friday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., at the library.
• The free First Friday Local Music Program, featuring The Slow Lane Cruisers, is Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the library.
