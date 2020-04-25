Book Reviews

“OKAY OKAY
Holy Sh*t Vietnam”
By Fred Krebsbach
The Write Place
190 pages
The platoon to which Fred Krebsbach was assigned had just returned to base — mud-caked and foul-smelling — for a few days of “stand down.” Only hours later, however, they were sent back out as much-needed replacements to an area of heavy fighting. After finding reasonable cover, they set out the requisite claymore mines. Then they heard it — a strange, rushing sound so loud it mimicked the noise of a freight train. As the heavens opened up and an as-yet-unfamiliar Vietnam cloud burst hit them head-on, Fred dropped to his knees, straddled the radio and his M60 and pulled his poncho over everything. Holding the radio receiver to his left ear, he peeked out from under the makeshift cover, scanning for the location of fellow soldiers. In the flare of a lightening strike, Fred saw the fast-approaching silhouette of a small man wearing a jungle hat. His buddies wore helmets! As Fred struggled to throw off the poncho and free himself from the radio cord, the VC intruder dropped to one knee. They were “nose to nose and eyeball to eyeball — then all hell broke loose.”
The book’s revealing cover — military dog tags overlaid with a wooden rosary — tweaks the reader with what’s to come. Facing the dangers of jungle warfare, from peculiar parasites to booby traps and the ever-present fear of the enemy, there were many times when the author would hear the calming words “okay, okay” in his head as he fingered the comforting cross he wore around his neck. Though not a religious person, Krebsbach admits bringing that one item from home, a tossed-aside gift from his First Communion, turned out to be a life-changing, maybe even life-saving decision.
I would recommend this memoir for all who’ve served (regardless of the conflict) and for family members curious to better understand not only what their loved ones went through during wartime but also how those experiences oftentimes led to confusing and mentally painful attempts at melding back into society. An informative and enlightening read.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“The Splendid and the Vile”
By Erik Larson
Crown
546 pages
Another Churchill book? What could possibly be left to say about that great man? Erik Larson has found many fascinating stories left out of the massive biographies because they seem too frivolous. The stories he tells bring fresh perspectives to the humanity of the splendid Winston Churchill.
Larson weaves stories of the Churchill family and friends with those of the Nazi leaders as England awaited the Nazi invasion and Hitler tried to force Churchill to surrender. From Dunkirk to Pearl Harbor, Churchill maintained the faith that eventually the United States would enter the fray to ensure defeat of the Nazis.
As the great man struggled with the fate of the world, his loved ones behaved like a normal family. His youngest daughter came of age, fell in love with an unsuitable suitor, and became a major in charge of three antiaircraft batteries in London. His son Randolph behaved like the cad while his young wife bore another Winston Churchill and fought to pay off Randolph’s gambling debts and avoid scandal.
Meanwhile, at the “office,” Winston dealt with repeated military losses, Luftwaffe bombings, and “personnel problems” that would have made wonderful Harvard case studies. His key man, Beaverbrook, managed increased production of military hardware while submitting 14 letters of resignation, which Winston refused to accept. His most important private secretary wanted to join the RAF and fly Spitfires. Larson’s stories of these foibles are punctuated with Churchill’s humanity as he publicly sheds tears of anguish over the disasters the English endured.
Alternating with Churchill stories are those of the “Vile,” Hitler, Goebbels, Goring, and Hess. Goring brags of what his Luftwaffe will do, while Hitler remains convinced that Churchill will join the Nazi cause as France has done. Goebbels does his best to put a happy face on all Nazi antics when Hitler’s deputy, Rudolph Hess, flies an ME 110 to England in a misdirected attempt to obtain the surrender Hitler expected.
Larson’s stories sometimes seem like a gossip column, but they reveal the personal humanity of leaders on both sides as England held off the “Vile” until America could join the fray. The book is a fine addition to the bibliography of Churchill.
Don Cassiday
“Emily Dickinson's Gardening Life”
By Marta McDowell
Timber Press
268 pages
This reader finds hope and solace in troubling times through both nature and literature, so what better book to try than this combination of both. I’d checked the book out of the library before deciding whether to add it to my personal collection, so extended checkout has enabled me to decide. Exploring Emily’s gardens in Amherst is also a bit of fantasy reading for desert rats, since many of the mentioned plants do not thrive here, and snow blankets boggle the mind. Hollyhocks are August blooms for Emily, but April blooms for us, and plants that sleep for winter there thrive beautifully here and want to drowse through summer’s heat instead. There’s still lots of gardening inspiration and rumination to be had.
The author is a prodigious gardener herself, wrote Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life before this, and was the Gardener-in-Residence at the Dickinson Museum in 2018. She does a lovely job combining Dickinson’s life, poetry, and gardening, weaving the story through the seasons — and the half-seasons we gardeners know so well, those transitions when gentle warmth lets tender blooms meet, mingle, and say farewell — not forgetting the sudden harsh times when everything disappears in storm.
Illustrated with botanical prints, images of pressed flowers, and Emily’s words from letters and poems, the book is a feast for the eyes as well as the mind. Mostly focusing on ornamentals, as Emily did herself, we still get a glimpse of the family’s vegetable plot, and lessons on over-wintering outside the conservatory. From 1865:
With us, 'tis Harvest all the Year
For when the Frosts begin
We just reverse the Zodiac
And fetch the Acres in-
(1036)
I had forgotten that all of Emily’s poems are not equally great; the author chose them for their illustrative, not literary qualities. Most work quite well, though some are difficult to parse; our common language has changed so much — and the landscapes of the country. Where Dickinson can be obscure, McDowell can wander to overly florid descriptions that miss the mark; for the most part, however, the language sings with apt observation and the gardener’s vision shines through.
All in all, this is a lovely addition to any gardening or poetry library; the gardening is forefront, with tips and admonitions from the author. Recommended.
Em Maxwell
“BLUE MOON”
By Lee Child
Delacorte Press
359 pages
“This is a random universe,” Reacher says. “Once in a blue moon things turn out just right.” Seemingly, this isn’t one of those times. But will it be?
This is typical Jack Reacher genre! He is on a Greyhound bus (his usual means of travel), minding his own business, with no particular place to go, and all the time in the world to get there. He is a West Point grad, having spent 10 years in the U.S. Army as an officer and a military police detective, while now living the life of a vagabond. In reality, he is a tall, 250-pound human wrecking machine. When he is riled, give him a wide berth. He believes in law and order, and protecting the downtrodden and the underdog.
Reacher steps off the bus at the station to “stretch” before continuing his journey to the next any town U.S.A. As the bus pulled in, he observed an old man, a victim waiting to happen. But you know what they say about good deeds. Reacher wants to make it right. And he will!
The man and his wife, an elderly couple who have made a few well-meaning mistakes, now owe big money to some very bad loan sharks. Their daughter is seriously ill and can only be saved if the parents can accumulate a large sum of money to pay for remedial medical treatments. After having hocked all their worldly possessions, they turned to the only source of money: the sharks.
One brazen move leads to another, and Reacher finds himself a wanted man in the middle of a brutal turf war between rival Ukrainian and Albanian gangs. This city is controlled by the two gangs, and the local police are on board. Reacher has to stay one step ahead of the thugs and assassins.
He teams up with a fed-up waitress, Abby, who knows a little more than she’s letting on. Having been assaulted by one of the top gangsters, she sets out to take down the powerful and make the greedy pay. It’s a long shot! The odds are against Jack and Abby. But Reacher believes in a certain kind of justice ... the kind that comes along once in a blue moon.
Don Severe
“Find Me!
Adventures in the Forest”
By Agnese Baruzzi
Happy Fox Books
48 pages
Here is a colorful, engrossing, nature-filled new book that your children or grandchildren of certain ages can enjoy once at-home school lessons wrap up for the summer and the kids are looking for something new to do at home.
“Find Me! Adventures in the Forest” features a lovable wolf character named Bernard who wears chunky glasses because of his poor eyesight. Helping Bernard strengthen his vision by searching for animals — from owls and frogs to butterflies and birds — is his good friend Michael, the squirrel.
The author's expertise in graphic design make the colorful puzzles a visual delight for all ages, while accompanying questions on these beautifully designed pages help young readers search out the different critters, plants, nuts and more.
Page after eye-catching page draw in readers young and older, and truly challenge them to find different hidden items that fill each page — those forest creatures and flora that are similar to one another, those different from the rest, plus other silly items that aren't part of the animal and nature themes at all. And should young readers become stumped or choose differing figures, answers to each puzzle are located in the back of the book.
Recommended for ages 8 to 9, third- and fourth-graders could also bring their younger and older siblings in on the fun of finding that unique porcupine with the curly hair, which critters are headed to a picnic, who is hiding amongst the frogs, and more.
Also out in print this spring is Baruzzi's companion volume, “Find Me! Adventures in the Ocean,” for twice the fun as youngsters play along and sharpen their minds and their vision.
Karen Walenga
“The Boy from the Woods”
By Harlan Coben
Grand Central Publishing
384 pages
For me, this latest Harlan Coben novel moved slowly and involved too many characters who played little or no part in the story. After plowing through a quarter of the book, I began to wonder “Where’s the meat?” as one plot sequence suddenly ended and another character mysteriously dropped out. The final chapter is almost a joke ending that shifts into barely believable action as main-character Wilde defeats two villains and saves their captive.
Coben delivers another mystery-thriller about a man known only as Wilde, found as a boy wandering alone in the woods. Some 30 years later, Wilde and his friend Hester are asked to find a lost girl who may have been kidnapped, maybe ran away or possibly just mysteriously disappeared.
Sadly, this plot wanders around until it finally gets moving in the last chapter, as Wilde defeats two baddies and saves the day. To get that successful last action, Coben pulls everything together just a little too perfectly —- almost like an old radio script or a cheesy television movie where the Masked Ranger rides in at just the right moment.
The only character who interested me was Wilde, the adult who once was the boy found wandering in the woods without family. Most of the other characters seemed like stage props.
Because of so many parallel plots running at one time, I’m not sure which one was supposed to be the main story. Was it about missing kids, or dirty politicians, or maybe re-found love? Or could it maybe deal with overcoming the past? Mind you, I do very much enjoy a novel with multiple story lines that overlap each other. But not if each goes off in a different direction and never comes back to wrap up the complete work.
This is hardly the best mystery fiction I’ve read this year. I know Harlan Coben has sold upward of 60 million books, but this is not one of his best. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone made a TV movie of this novel.
A.L. Shaff
“ON FIRE: The Burning Case
for a Green New Deal”
By Naomi Klein
Simon and Schuster
291 pages
“FROM WHAT IS TO WHAT IF:
Unleashing the Power of
Imagination to Create
the Future We Want”
By Rob Hopkins
Chelsea Green Publishing
184 pages
The immediate emergency of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is obscuring the reality of an ultimately greater threat to world health: climate change. What if, in fact, these are not separate concerns, but interrelated results of our inability to recognize that Earth has the same limits as any spaceship and that there are better ways to utilize its resources than we have been doing to date.
Klein and Hopkins both recognize the need for radical change now. Klein writes, "lies and scare tactics … could help win … reelection or land us with a timid Democrat in the White House with neither the courage nor the democratic mandate for … deep change." Hopkins quotes Klein, "'There are no non-radical options left before us,'" and goes on to write, "I believe imagination is the only thing we have that is — or could be — radical enough to get us through, provided it is accompanied, of course, by bravery, and by action."
Both authors recognize the importance of community, grassroots efforts as the way forward, the importance of learning from the wisdom of indigenous peoples and young people who have not yet been brainwashed into passive conformity. Klein has been described by Arundhati Roy as "among the most inspirational political thinkers in the world today."
After reading “From What is to What If,” Kate Raworth, author of “Doughnut Economics,” writes, "I couldn't stop reading this book, and ideas just wouldn't stop popping into my head … For anyone seeking a renewed sense of possibility, this one's for you."
The concept of "what if" leads to "why not." Here are a few ideas that popped into my head after reading these books: What if Green Valley decided not to be an age-restricted community? What if we could use our garage doors as blank canvases on which to paint whatever we wanted? What if instead of bringing Peace Corps volunteers home — as the government is doing because of the pandemic — we brought home all of our military personnel?
These are short books, definitely worth reading, great books for serious discussion, books that are truly designed for optimism. What if things should and could actually be a lot better? Why not? It takes imagination to build a great cathedral. It takes imagination to build an original passive solar house.
Why not wake up and stop buying most of the stuff we don't really want or need? What if you sketched a mountain view or an ocotillo against the setting sun? Would you really rather be watching the latest pandemic news on television or whatever Facebook is currently feeding you? If so, why?
Georgia Hotton
“The Guardians”
By John Grisham
Doubleday Books
375 pages
Cullen Post became a Lutheran minister after “burning out” as a public defender and began working as a lawyer in Savannah, Georgia. He founded and operated Guardian Ministries, which helps convicts whose claims of innocence he and three colleagues deem worth investigating.
Early on, Duke Russell was minutes away from execution, eating his last meal. Post had requested a stay and, at the last moment, it was granted. This gave him time to pursue his belief that Duke wasn’t, in fact, guilty of raping and murdering a woman 11 years earlier. Through diligent work and hours of research, Post was able to accomplish the exoneration of Duke.
Meanwhile, in the small north Florida town of Seabrook, a young lawyer named Keith Russo was shot and killed at his desk as he worked late one night. There were no witnesses, no real suspects and, apparently, no one with a motive. However, the police soon arrested Quincy Miller, a young black man who was once a client of Russo’s.
At Miller’s trial, the prosecution presented two “witnesses,” both jail house “snitches,” who testified that Quincy was seen leaving the scene of the murder with a flashlight in hand and a weapon. For their testimony, both were rewarded and released from jail.
Quincy was framed, convicted, and sent to prison for life. For 22 years he languished. Feeling hopeless, he discovered Guardian Ministries and wrote a letter to Cullen Post. Guardian handled only a few innocence cases at a time, and Post was its only investigator. He traveled the Southern states fighting wrongful convictions and taking cases no one else would touch.
With Quincy Miller, though, Post gets far more than expected. Powerful, ruthless people are responsible for the Keith Russo murder, and they do not want Quincy exonerated.
Post and his allies diligently attacked the flimsy forensic and eyewitness evidence used to convict Miller. They were continuously reminded of these conspirators who are especially sadistic and blocked their efforts at every turn. In this most dangerous case Post had encountered, he and his client were in the crosshairs of these ruthless people. But justice will prevail.
For Grisham fans, you will find this an interesting read with the attorneys going after the bad guys and prevailing.
Don Severe