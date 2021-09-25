Book Reviews

”Altar of Resistance”
By Samuel Marquis
Mount Sopris Publishing
370 pages
While living in Innsbruck, Austria, prior to WWII, a brother and sister witness their parents arguing, leading to shots fired and their lives changed forever. Eventually, they all end up in Rome.
The beleaguered Eternal City, during the Nazi Occupation of 1943-1944, is in peril. Rome is a tinderbox of four conflicting parties: the Allies, represented by Major John Bridger of the American-Canadian First Special Service Force, trying to aid in the capture of Rome while encountering stiff opposition; the Germans, represented by Waffen-SS Colonels Herbert Kappler and Wilhelm Hollmann, the father of John Bridger, who are holding Rome hostage and using it as a staging ground and supply line to the front; Pope Pius XII, deeply involved in the plot to remove Hitler from power while struggling to maintain Vatican impartiality, mediating between the West and Nazi Germany to save Rome from destruction while protecting the city’s Jews and others from extermination; and finally, the Partisans represented by Teresa Kruger, step-daughter of Hollmann and half-sister of John Bridger, who during the German Occupation is transformed from a passive member of Rome’s aristocracy to an active Resistance fighter.
Based on actual historical events and released OSS/CIA and KGB documents, “Altar of Resistance” recounts in detail the long, hard road that led to the Allied liberation of Rome.
I enjoyed this book immensely. For fans of Ken Follett, Tom Clancy, Jack Higgins and Daniel Silva, this is a great WWII thriller. It’s Book 2 in Marquis’ WWII trilogy.
The movie “The Scarlett & Black,” based on the book “The Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican,” was a very similar story, in part, featuring some of the same characters.
Don Severe
“Bruno, Chief of Police”
By Martin Walker
Vintage
273 pages
When I read this first Bruno book I was surprised to discover that I knew Walker as the author of some excellent Cold War history books.
Bruno is a policeman in a small village in the community of St. Denis in the south of France, a former soldier. He has a gun but doesn’t wear it, has the power to arrest, but rarely uses it. He’s embedded in the village, teaching the kids soccer, helping his neighbors evade the bureaucracy of the European Union’s restrictions on local grocery products, assigning reparations instead of jail time for the petty crimes usual in small towns. Community policing.
In this first book, murder comes to the village. A veteran is tortured and killed. In an investigation that ends up rooted in the Nazi occupation of France, Bruno meets future friends, bosses, and lovers, and we readers are introduced to the wonders of the region: truffles, almond wine, the caves of Lascaux, the vineyards. We also meet the recurring characters that bring the stories to life: the mayor, the regional police chief, the spymaster, the doctor, the beloved dog, the local reporter, the Mad Englishwoman.
I was afraid that all the history and the involvement of the spymaster would make for heavy reading through the series, but Walker has perfected the genre of cozy thriller. It takes a village to support a series; that’s what makes the books so enjoyable despite the darkness of terrorism and murder — the normal goodwill of neighbors and friends, good food and drink, watching and playing sports, helping out each other, is a necessary balance. Bruno finds the guilty, but policing and politics sometimes have differing definitions of justice. Or is politics a different kind of community policing?
It’s interesting to see how day-to-day democracy works in another country, and to follow Walker’s historical expertise in these engrossing stories that show, not tell, that our present problems all over the world—especially terrorism and fear of immigrants — sprout from wars older than anyone alive today.
If you like Dick Francis, Lee Child, Robert Parker, or Louis L’Amour, you may enjoy these as well; Bruno is the same kind of principled protagonist. I like seeing that even a historian can be an optimist; Walker’s philosophy is this: “…there were some problems beyond human solution, but none beyond human kindness.”
Em Maxwell
“The Empathy Diaries”
By Sherry Turkle
PenguinPress
384 pages
Sherry Turkle, a remarkable woman, is the Abby Rockefeller Mauze Professor of Social Studies of Science and Technology at MIT. “The Empathy Diaries” reveal her personal story of self-understanding and the lessons it has taught her about life in this technological world.
As a girl, she experienced confusion over her very name. Her mother had divorced Sherry’s father, whose name she bore legally and by which she was known in school. When her mother remarried and the new stepfather adopted her, Sherry experienced the inevitable confusion and embarrassment of a name change among her elementary classmates.
Years later as a young woman, Sherry sought out and contacted her true father despite her family’s having assigned him to oblivion. As the story develops, her relations with this parent, who is a bit of a “weird scientist,” prove detrimental to her academic and personal life.
Her personal revelations of a life lacking in empathy would make a wonderful novel, but they are all true. As a brilliant woman she becomes an established professor at MIT where she overcomes strong antagonism against her application of psychological knowledge to the technical world of computers. She does this despite an unfortunate marriage to another brilliant scientist twice her age who is also the ultimate “absent-minded professor.”
Throughout the book she provides fascinating insights into her personal life and ties these to her study of man’s developing relations with computers. The element of empathy is clearly lacking in so many of her personal dilemmas, and she makes a strong case that this is the very thing humans need most. As we enter this age of Artificial Intelligence, we face a technology devoid of this empathy.
“The Empathy Diaries” would be a good read if only for Sherry’s personal story, but it becomes an exceptionally thought-provoking book for all who would understand the human challenges of the technological age we are in.
Don Cassiday
“Meant for Each Other:
A Cold War Soldier’s Story”
By Lou Schulist
Austin Macauley Publishers
238 pages
From his upbringing near the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, to his military service in East Berlin during the Cold War and onward, former Green Valley winter visitor Lou Schulist has penned a well-written, down-to-earth memoir, set from the mid-1930s to 2020, that many local readers will relate to.
Growing up in a in a working-class Catholic neighborhood in Muskegon, Michigan and enjoying family adventures, school buddies and his first girlfriend, Schulist and his closest friend, Jack, decide to enlist in the U.S. Army and start their military career in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. But it isn’t too long before they’re off in separate ways, with Lou assigned to the Army Engineer School in Virginia. Jack ends up in the Arctic Circle, while Lou graduates in February 1956 and is quickly off across the Atlantic on a troop ship to Germany.
Stationed in the American sector in Berlin, 20-year-old Lou knows this a new, important and different phase of life where good decisions and character really count. He grows close to his American Army roommates, one of whom sets Lou up on a blind date with Brigitte from East Berlin. That results in the start of a 60-year love affair for Lou and Brigitte. They marry in Germany in 1958, just as Lou is discharged from the service, and set out to build, step by step, a happy life together in the U.S. near Lou’s family. With his strong faith and a way with people, Lou builds his working career, and Brigitte develops her own strengths and industriousness as they raise their four children, enjoy life with family and friends, and always depend on their love and devotion to one another.
After decades in the working world, and with their children grown with kids of their own, Lou decides it’s time to retire. That allows the couple to travel more and eventually find their way to Green Valley, where they have a home built in The Springs and happily spend a number of winters with fellow “snowbird” friends in Southern Arizona.
Written with insight, humor, understanding and true faith in God, Schulist captures an era that included integrity, honesty and kindness.
Karen Walenga
“GREENLIGHTS”
By Matthew McConaughey
Crown
304 pages
“Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey’s tales about his early life and his later movie career, is a hoot! More than a mere telling of his audacious life story, the book gives laughs and insights about how he became the person some Texans now think should run for the Texas governor’s office.
At only 304 pages, it’s a fairly quick read. While telling about his youth, his growing into a man and then a lauded film star, “Greenlights” is full of tall tales, a few lies, and some sad events. The Texas Monthly claims “To be sure, Greenlight is a wild ride!”
The title applies to life being a matter of green lights and red lights. For example, when life isn’t going well for a person, that’s like waiting at a red light, but if that person keeps on pushing to succeed, eventually that light will turn green and circumstances will change for the better. The simplicity of the idea seems almost too easy to adopt. In reality, it’s not far from many religious concepts.
Perhaps the most clever parts come when he gives the reader inside looks at how films are made, from script to actor selection to on-set interaction with the director. The author uses short tales of how such well-known films as “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Dazed and Confused” eventually made their way to the screen.
One unique aspect of the book is McConaughey’s placement of handwritten notes that he wrote to himself over the years. He kept the notes, then decided to include them into his message of how to approach life’s downfalls and difficulties.
According to his mantra, “When your life is hard and you are at a red light, you have to keep pushing because eventually that light will turn green!”
It’s an easy read, not too long, and often quite funny, so on a scale of 1 to 10, I’d give it a 7. (Plus add a couple more points for now and then helping to keep my mind off the virus.)
A.L. Shaff
“THE GOOD AMERICAN:
The Epic Life of Bob Gersony,
the U.S. Government’s
Greatest Humanitarian”
By Robert D. Kaplan
Random House
467 pages
Kaplan crossed paths with Gersony several times in foreign places, as in a sense they were both on the same mission: to discover what was really happening in under-reported parts of the world. But Kaplan admits early on that Gersony remains the most thorough of investigators. As retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis suggests, “For anyone who has stopped believing that one person can make a difference … this book is the antidote to those fears.”
As a high-school drop out, Gersony spent a short time serving in Vietnam and quickly realized this was an unwinnable war. Offered the opportunity to go to Guatemala as an assistant to a university professor who wanted to check things out there before taking a group of students, Gersony jumped at the chance. This was the beginning of his becoming a freelance searcher for truth. Along the way he developed the awareness that if one really wanted to know what was happening, he had to discard all preconceptions and listen one at a time to real people living in dangerous places.
He took advantage of opportunities to go into unexplored places where government officials sometimes admitted they didn’t have a clue as to what was really happening. Places considered so dangerous, with basic accommodations barely survivable, that regular government employees would not risk going. Driven by a desire to learn, to be able to make a positive difference, he accepted assignments from which he sometimes emerged as a nervous wreck, fearing for his life and “popping Xanax tablets like M&Ms.”
Gersony’s data-driven reports got the attention of various government officials, who when they needed to know something about an area where no one else dared to go, realized that if they could hire Gersony, they would probably get the best possible intelligence. Armed only with pen and notebook, he listened one at a time to refugees, survivors of massacres, teachers, farmers, small shop keepers, an old man who appeared to be the only one left in his village, and other ordinary people. He carried no sticks or carrots, made no promises. At night, he often had to organize and write up his notes by candlelight.
This freelance investigator was able to convince humanitarian aid officials that steady employment was more critical in Gaza than temporary work; that supervised after-school recreation courts were needed; that adequate, safe water was a top priority on the West Bank. He nudged President Reagan to change direction in Central America. It would be difficult to find anyone who has done more to improve people’s lives, to save lives, than fact-finder Bob Gersony.
The United States may have 17 intelligence agencies, but the true facts are more likely to be discovered by field workers who know how to shut up and patiently listen. On every assignment, Gerson worked seven days a week, literally interviewing thousands of ordinary people. He never wanted to stereotype any group, never wanted to put answers in neat little boxes. Where he could find common threads, he made recommendations for better NGO and government agency responses.
Labels frequently hide complexities. Preconceptions hide truth. Paying attention to what is happening on the margins could lead to less collateral damage. This is a book definitely worth reading.
Georgia Hotton
“Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future”
By Elizabeth Kolbert
Crown
256 pages
Over the centuries, humans have endeavored to control nature. But often our solutions have created new problems. Elizabeth Kolbert describes her book as one “about people trying to solve problems created by people trying to solve problems.”
The first section focuses on river-related problems. One is with the Chicago River, where authorities reversed the flow direction away from Lake Michigan into the Mississippi River delta. Now, to keep destructive Asian carp from swimming upriver and invading Lake Michigan, electric barriers have been installed to turn the carp back. Next, Kolbert looks at efforts to control Mississippi River flooding, which resulted in the shrinking of the Louisiana coastline by more than 2000 square miles since the 1930s.
She also examines human activity threatening many species that now are “conservation reliant,” relying on human effort to keep them around. Included are captive breeding, managed burns, guided migration, hand-pollination, artificial insemination, predator-avoidance training and more. The problems humans have created for coral reefs are what researchers call a “catastrophic collapse.” Efforts are now underway to create a “super coral” that could better withstand the ecological changes humans are causing. We’re trying to employ what is called “assisted evolution,” a plan is to seed reefs with this new breed that can hopefully withstand the higher temperatures.
Then there is climate change, which human activity has undeniably caused. At the start of the industrial revolution in 1776, humans annually emitted about 15 million tons of CO2 into the air. Now it’s up to 40 billion tons. One out of three molecules of CO2 in the air today were put there by humans. We typically talk about cutting carbon emissions, but “cutting emissions is at once absolutely essential and insufficient.” Kolbert examines solar geoengineering, involving use of a massive fleet of aircraft to continuously fly at 60,000 feet and release a reflective element, such as sulfur dioxide or calcium carbonate, to scatter sunlight back to space. This has been described as “dangerous beyond belief” but also inevitable, given our lack of action on climate. The title of Kolbert’s book comes from the change in appearance of the sky that would result from this — a white sky would replace the blue.
Can we solve these problems? Kolbert quotes Albert Einstein: “we cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” Will governments have the political will to force needed changes? So far, not so good.
Dave Gamrath
“Hornet Flight”
By Ken Follett
Penquin/Random House
528 pages
In 1941 the war in Europe was not going well for Great Britain. Its bombing raids over Germany were sustaining serious losses of aircraft and crews. The Luftwaffe seemed to know when the raids were taking place and laid in wait, attacking the British bombers before they could accurately deliver their bomb loads. If continued at the current rate of losses, Nazi Germany would prevail. Prime Minister Winston Churchill was desperate for a positive solution to turn the tide of the war. And it would come from résistance fighters in Denmark.
This is a fast-paced WWII thriller that centers on Harald Olufson, an industrious Danish youth of 18 who enjoyed tinkering with engines and other mechanical devices restoring them to operating conditions.
Harald’s brother, Arne, is a flight officer in the Danish military service, allowed to continue under Nazi domination. Arne’s fiancée, Hermia Mount, is a courageous member of the highly secret British M16 currently living in London. Their nemesis is Peter Fleming, Olufson’s childhood friend who became their bitter enemy and is a police detective as well as a Nazi collaborator.
Olufson’s father is a Evangelical Lutheran minister with his church on the remote Jutland Peninsula of Denmark. Near the family home, Harald has discovered a German military establishment: an advance radar station. From there the Germans were able to discover RAF bombers on their way to European targets, allowing the Luftwaffe fighter aircraft to intercept the bombers in advance of their mission.
Harald has taken on an extremely dangerous mission having a dramatic effect on the RAF’s success on future bombing raids. He delivered sensitive photos of the ultra-secret German radar tower location to British military by flying a crippled old De Havilland Hornet Moth biplane across the North Sea, having had only one flying lesson. His co-pilot is Karen Duchwitz, the daughter of the wealthy property owner, where the aircraft had been stored then restored by Harald.
The action sequences are tense and riveting, with undercover police surveillances all across Denmark, police interrogations, dangerous flight sequences, and the deaths of some of the Danish resistance fighters.
“Hornet Flight” is a testimony to the bravery of ordinary citizens who fought back against Fascism and refused to back down in the face of overwhelming odds. For readers who enjoy tense, action-packed stories of ordinary people who perform extraordinary feats, this will be a good read. I give this book 3.5 stars out of four.
Don Severe
TOP 10 BOOKS
Most popular books at the Joyner-Green Valley Library for the month:
“Daylight” by David Baldacci
“A Gambling Man,” by David Baldacci
“Unfinished Business,” by Judith A. Jance
“Class Act,” by Stuart Woods
“The Bone Code,” by Kathy Reichs
“Double Jeopardy,” by Stuart Woods
“The Palm Beach Murders,” by James Patterson
“The Shadow,” by James Patterson
“The Final Twist,” by Jeffery Deaver
“Jackpot,” by Stuart Woods