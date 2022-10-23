"To Kill a Troubadour"
By Martin Walker
320 pages
Knopf Doubleday
Thirteen years ago, Martin Walker began a wonderful series of books about Bruno, a French military hero with the Croix de Guerre who became the chief of police of a small town in the Perigord of France.
Loving country life, Bruno becomes a gourmet cook, a lover and an effective policeman facing bigtime crime in a small town. "To Kill a Troubadour" is Bruno’s 15th outing.
The tale begins as St. Denis, Bruno’s town, is preparing for an outdoor concert in which a well-known Spanish rock star is going to sing a Catalan song about the Occitan culture he grew up in. French authorities fear that conservative Spanish partisans will make trouble over this performance.
When a crashed and abandoned vehicle is discovered containing high-powered sniper rifle shells, the danger of an attack becomes the concern of French investigators from Paris down to Bruno in St. Denis. All are focused on this assumption and special forces soldiers are brought in to ensure safety at the concert.
As typical with Bruno stories, his Basset hound Balzac plays a major role embellished by the presence of one of his offspring The Bruce. And, of course, there are numerous opportunities for Bruno to exercise his culinary skills as he cooks for performers, other law enforcement officials, soldiers and his many friends. Not a cook myself, I’m told by those who are that many of the recipes described are worthy of emulation if you can find the unusual ingredients.
Disappointingly, his love life suffers in this tale, and he connects with no one, not even his true love, Isabelle, who is now in a high position in Paris. He is however distracted by problems Florence, one of his friends, faces when her abusive husband is surprisingly released from prison having convinced the authorities that he had found religion and was a changed man. Dealing with this problem adds excitement to the story as it distracts Bruno from primary considerations about the concert.
Original concerns revolve around the politics of Catalan rebelliousness in Spain but shrewd detective work by Bruno helps them discover Russian involvement. The sniper threat appears to have been resolved, special forces men are sent home and the authorities believe they can proceed with the concert in safety.
At the last minute, though too late to cancel the concert, Bruno discovers that the danger is still alive and well.
— Don Cassiday
"Straight Lady: The Life and Times of Margaret Dumont, 'The Fifth Marx Brother'"
By Chris Enss and Howard Kazanjian
159 pages
Publisher Lions Press
The Marx Brothers exploded on the scene and screen in the 1930s. Their vaudevillian antics brought needed comedic relief during the crushing weight of the Great Depression.
The boys took the usual slapstick routines and amped up their deliveries with snide comments, slurs and sarcasm. Groucho and the boys needed a foil for their routines.
Veteran actress Margaret Dumont was brilliant in that role.
Her portrayals of oblivious dowagers were a perfect fit for the madcap Marx Brothers, in particular, the ad libbing sardonic Groucho. She appeared in all of their biggest hits, i.e., "Duck Soup," "A Day at the Races," "A Night at the Opera."
Her role was to be oblivious to the taunts hurled at her character. In other words, a straight lady.
Collier magazine featured Margaret in 1937. She had received an Actor's Guild Award for best actress in "A Day at the Races," which grossed $5 million, an astonishing figure at the time.
The headline for the article was "Lady Who Assists the Homicidal Comedy of the Marx Brothers."
Margaret Dumont had a complete life; Enss and Kazanjian's research fill in all the voids. "The Straight Lady" digs deep and produces a revealing chapter in the amazing early success of the movie business. For those readers who enjoy a fascinating story, this book will fit the bill. For those who love Hollywood history, it is a must read.
— Scott Dyke
"Tainted Justice"
By Duke Southard
278 pages
Wheatmark Publishing
“Are you ready to start or what?” Torrey Grimes snarled at Pete Evans.
The editor of the Garden City Courier had agreed to this interview only out of his sense of curiosity as a seasoned reporter. Now, however, as he sat opposite the agitated, six-foot, burly, Black ex-con, recently released from prison, Pete Evans began to question his judgment.
“You are going to tell my story, right? That was the agreement.”
Evans tried to deflect the conversation but without success.
“It was a bogus charge. Time for things to be made right,” Torrey announced through clenched teeth. “And I got no idea how to do it by myself. So you gonna help, or what?”
“Okay,” Pete replied. “I’ll listen to your story, then I’ll make a decision.”
The editor pushed the record button and paid close attention through the entire tale which began with the first time Grimes was called a racial slur "by someone who weren’t one” at the age of 14 and ended with the 10 years he’d served for the voluntary manslaughter of his high school friend and teammate.
Later that day, Pete called Josh Soloman, the Courier’s young reporter who had won his employer’s respect with a recent piece on Teresa Owens, a teacher who had worked with the New Jersey State Police to uncover a far-reaching drug operation. Josh was aware of Pete’s interview with Grimes and curious as to its outcome. He was enjoying dinner with Annie, his girlfriend and the Courier’s receptionist, when the call came in on his phone. The two agreed to meet Evans at the office and go over the tape together.
The accounting was far from what any of them had expected, and occasionally drew tears from Annie. When the hardened ex-con let down his macho facade, he came across as a soft-spoken, family-oriented and well-educated man. His story seemed plausible and his desire for exoneration genuine.
Then, with Pete Evans’ assurance of backing and a sage warning to tread lightly, Josh and Annie, his now fledgling reporter sidekick, began their attempt to break the close-knit community’s code of silence in order to prove or disprove Torrey Grimes’ claim of innocence.
With a smattering of romantic innuendo and an amusing bit of reporter stereotyping, the author, in this sequel to Making Teresa Disappear, delves into the serious issues of prejudice and peer pressure while keeping his reader entertained and expectant for the final outcome.
— Bonnie Papenfuss
“CaddyWampus: Murder at Woebegone Dunes Resort”
By Erik and Judy Martin
402 pages
Wheatmark
Local writers Erik and Judy Martin had a lot of fun with this, you can just tell.
And their story is more proof that the book is usually better than the movie. Not that there’s a film version, but I kept thinking “Bourne movies” throughout this — with the caveat that they make you wonder that maybe being at the center of international intrigue isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
The book opens in Nigeria with Lt. Baron Dunning standing naked on the side of the road eventually rescued by a tourist van (you'll find out...). He eventually follows an international money trail to Wisconsin.
There's plenty of intrigue, mystery, blood and a few unmentionable moments in this one. Kind of like James Bond meets Matt Helm meets Jack Reacher with the occasional eye roll. Everything you’d expect, much of it you anticipate. The writing is breezy, the story line easy to follow. There's more than it's share of corny at times, I have to admit (a hottie reporter named Crystal Glass, a bad-guy Catholic priest named Father Feely… Then there’s the Curl Up and Dye beauty salon). A bonus: Green Valley gets a couple of mentions.
Available at: caddywampusmystery.com.
— Dan Shearer
"Masters of the Air"
By Donald L. Miller
712 pages
Simon & Schuster
By spring 1944, as the Normandy invasion neared, the allied air forces were deemed to be “masters of the air” by Winston Churchill himself. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, while not using that specific term, assured his force that if they saw airplanes overhead, they would be ours own. In other words, we were "Masters of the Air," as historian Donald L. Miller titles his comprehensive history of how we attained that position.
After an exciting chapter on the Bloody Hundredth, which sets the scene for just how horrendous the fight in the air would be, Miller introduces the “Bomber Mafia.” Nominally headed by Gen. Billy Mitchell, the mafia found a home at the Air Tactical School (ATS) where they preached the doctrine of airpower. This doctrine was built around the bomber, which they asserted could always reach its target. Our strategic bombing war plans were based on that assumption, and it was late 1943 before the mafiosos were prepared to accept the absolute need for fighter escort.
Miller introduces the interesting fact that when Gen. Ira Eaker arrived in London ready to head the strategic bombing campaign, he was surrounded by amateurs. Only two of his staff were regular Army and his crews were minimally trained and hardly prepared for the combat they were headed into. From the beginning, courage and valor overcame these deficits in experience and training.
With minimal training, these amateurs flew their bombers across an ocean to bases in Europe and Africa. They became an effective fighting force that engaged well-trained professional fighter pilots and some of the most intense and accurate anti-aircraft fire to be imagined. Miller makes it clear just how remarkable the accomplishments of these young men were and how they contributed so much to the ultimate victory.
One of the great strengths of this history is that he pulls no punches when it comes to the terror flight crews faced as they flew again and again against the elite Luftwaffe. He describes what it was like to “go down” in the enemy’s territory where airmen were often murdered by civilians before they could be rescued and captured by soldiers. He also explains the experience of captivity endured by hundreds of these Masters of the Air. Despite these frightful statistics, these brave young men mounted strike after strike against targets such as Berlin. Ultimately, it is acknowledged that we could not have won the war without these Masters of the Air.
Miller’s clear and comfortably readable prose is backed with extensive explanatory notes to aid the scholarly research. Moreover, his bibliography is as comprehensive as you will find on the subject of World War II in the air.
— Don Cassiday
