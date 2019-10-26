“ACCORDING TO KATE”
By Chris Enss
Two Dot Books
138 pages
Seldom does a book debuting in the Wyatt Earp field elicit anything but yawns. "According to Kate" is the remedy for ennui.
Chris Enss is a longtime established writer of all things feminine in the Old West. In her latest masterpiece, she delves into the life of Kate Elder, paramour of legend "Doc" Holliday. The book is captivating, from page one
to page last.
Kate, born Mary Harony, had this remarkable life journey that author Enss captures; highs and certainly lows, that any Western movie script would embrace. In fact, many did.
Kate made do on the frontier primarily dealing in prostitution. Kate had the wits and resolve to survive Holliday, Tombstone, and everything else that threatened her existence. She lived to be 90, and "According to Kate" chronicles every step of her back trail.
This book can be relished by the average reader looking for something different, and will be an attraction to any Wild West history buff, as it supplies an extended fleshing out of one of the West most notorious figures.
Warning: this reviewer contributed a large file on Kate to the author. Historians might nit pick concerning details but, as the author told me time and time again, it is a book full of info that Kate supplied in her life time, hence "According to Kate,"
As with all of Enss' books, it is superbly researched and well written. (To view her previous best selling offerings, visit her website.)
The book belongs on that special shelf that contains first rate biographies of Western icons. It is a winner.
Scott Dyke
“The Great Gran Plan”
By Elli Woollard & Steven Lenton
27 pages
Macmillan Publishing
After Big Bad Wolf fails at his attempt to reduce Pig’s house to rubble and eat him for lunch, he inadvertently drops a note tipping Pig to his Top Secret Plot to “gobble Red Riding Hood’s gran nice and hot!” But Pig — determined to save that gran — jumps in his rusty old van and sets out to foil Wolf’s plan.
There are so many wonderful things about this read-aloud book for young children. I hardly know where to begin. Every time a parent shares this delightful tale, they’ll likely find some previously unnoticed clue to reveal to their child, since every illustration is chock full of picture pointers to dozens of nursery rhymes. I was especially amused by the page where Pig goes to buy a pair of binoculars (to spy on Wolf) and everything in the store is in groups of three with a family of bears as the proprietors.
Not only is this a charming read throughout, it also surprises with an unexpected ending — unless, of course, you’ve paid attention to all the little clues!
Bonnie Papenfuss
“The Terminal List”
By Jack Carr
Atria/Emily Bestler Books
417 pages
A Navy SEAL has nothing left to live for and everything to kill for after he discovers that highly placed American government officials are responsible for the deaths of his team and his loved ones, in this ripped-from-the-headlines political thriller.
On his last combat deployment to Afghanistan, Lieutenant Commander James Reece’s entire team was killed in a catastrophic ambush that also claimed the lives of the aircrew sent in to rescue them. And he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. But when those dearest to him, his beautiful wife and daughter, are murdered on the day of his homecoming, Reece discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government.
Now, with no family and free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons that he’s learned, in over a decade of constant warfare, toward avenging the deaths of his family and teammates. With breathless pacing and relentless suspense, Reece ruthlessly targets his enemies in the upper echelons of power without regard for the laws of combat or the rule of law.
It's gripping, brutal and not for readers who are faint of heart. But compelling as well once the reading begin, it is difficult to put down until the end. It's perfect for fans of Vince Flynn, Brad Thor, Chuck Norris, Stephen Hunter, Daniel Silva and Nelson DeMille. Put on the coffee/tea or favorite libation, get comfortable and begin an “all nighter.”
Don Severe
“Helping People Change:
Coaching with Compassion
for Lifelong Learning and Growth”
By Richard Boyatzis, Ph.D., Melvin Smith, Ph.D., and Ellen Van Oosten Ph.D.
Harvard Business Review Pres
233 pages
If you want to be a more inspiring person or a better leader, if you want to attract — and keep — the millennial generation in your workplace, this science-backed book is the replacement for the ultimately ineffective “One Minute Manager” of the last century.
But organizations, therapists, coaches, pastors, and helpers who counsel others will also find a valuable resource in these 200 pages. It also works as a self-help book. In fact, the authors point out that in order to help someone else to enable lasting change, you need to do the same self care and homework that you encourage your clients, family, or staff to do.
The research (including functional MRI brain scans) shows that to make behavioral change lasting, you have to accentuate the positive over the negative; people shut down when they feel blame and judgement from the rational mind, and it’s the emotions that rule behavior. Instead of triggering the stress hormones that come from the rational mind and the sympathetic nervous system, you need to engage the parasympathetic nervous system — the creative mind — and engage the hormones of creativity more often. It's not a balance of equals: the carrots must outnumber the sticks, the praise must come more often than the threats, or change won't last.
It’s still a version of threats and rewards, fear and love, carrots and sticks, but now we know they work better if they’re inner driven, not imposed. You can’t motivate from the top down, or force people to change from the outside in, as sages have been saying for millennia — and now there’s research to prove it.
For a university press book, there’s surprisingly little jargon, though the aforementioned carrots and sticks are called Positive Emotional Attractors and Negative Emotional Attractors. (Obligatory acronyms of PEA and NEA.) There are helpful sidebars and anecdotal stories, with plenty of science cites in the notes.
Anyone willing to do the work of reading and inner investigation will come away knowing how to engage with people on a core level in order to truly help — though you’ll have to do the action steps in order to be effective. Highly recommended.
Em Maxwell
“The Girl Who Lived Twice:
A Lisbeth Salander Novel”
By David Lagerkranz
Quercus Publishing
368 pages
Lisbeth Salander, the supposed main character of “The Girl Who Lived Twice,” unfortunately doesn’t appear much in David Lagerkranz’s latest novel. That’s only one of the problems. Leaving out the most fascinating character of the series is like a Lone Ranger movie with only Tonto. Or it’s as unlikely as a Batman movie with only Robin involved in the action.
I’d like to have enjoyed the novel, but I didn’t. Too little Salander and too much international politics and sheer gore kept getting in the way of a good story. Instead of “the girl who lived twice,” which is Lisbeth, the storyline mostly involves Mikael Blomkvist, a reporter for the Swedish magazine Millenium who is Salander’s good buddy. Then, the body of a mountain Sherpa shows up dead in a local forest. So Blomkvist begins to connect the sherpa’s death with the crooked Minister of Defense who once attempted a Mount Everest climb that failed and resulted in several deaths. About this time, a secondary plot develops around Salander’s evil twin sister, which in turn involves Russian intelligence and spies.
This continued jumbling of plot action makes it tough to follow the switching action between the co-mingling plots. Only the plots DON’T mingle! One of the few times that Lizbeth gets into a scene, the narrative relates that “Then she put a hand behind his neck and pulled him to her, and within moments it got completely out of hand … and in the middle of all of this madness, Blomkvist realized he had wanted her ever since he first saw her picture outline.”
Nah, would never happen, not to Lisbeth Salander and not in a Stieg Larsson novel! Unfortunately, it does happen in this David Lagerkranz novel. Larsson created the Salander character with “The Girl With the Dragon Tatoo,” the first book of the series. That Larsson died before reaching his fantastic success as a fine spy novel writer relates a bitter real-life story. That his characters and his fabulous writing style now are dragged to this low level is quite tragic.
A.L. Shaff
“HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST”
By Ibram X. Kendi
One World (Penguin Random House)
238 pages
This is Kendi's personal story of moving from being a prize-winning essayist supporting racist ideas to understanding the insidious grip racism has on American lives, including his own as a Black teenager, and what is necessary to break that grip.
Robin Diangelo, author of “WHITE FRAGILITY,” writes that "He illuminates the foundations of racism in revolutionary new ways.." Ileoma Oluo, author of “SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE,” writes "As a society, we need to start treating antiracism as action, not emotion — and Kendi is helping us do that."
Along his own journey, Kendi comes to realize that racism is not about ignorance but about power. To know that it is the system itself that needs to be changed. Integration is the wrong goal because it requires the minority to accept the majority rules. Equal justice is not the goal, but it is the whole criminal justice system itself that needs to be reformed. Locking up someone who may have stolen food from a convenience store, but letting the banker who illegally stole your home, or the profiteer who sells opioids and other products that are literally killing people, continue to make their billions and go free is not justice in any sense of the word.
To argue that a Black can't be racist because Blacks don't have power is a crippling, erroneous position. "Every single person actually has the power to protest racist and antiracists policies, to advance them or in some small way, to stall them … When someone says Black people can't be racist because Black people don't have 'institutional power,' they are flouting reality," he writes.
Oppression of any group is about the abuse of power and will end when it is in the self-interest of the oppressor to set the oppressed free. Oppression is an expensive mistake. Kendi argues that it is not individual minds that need changing but policies themselves. "Race and racism are power constructs of the modern world … Racism is not even six hundred years old … But racism is one of the fastest-spreading and most fatal cancers humanity has ever known.”
Georgia Hotton
“The New Girl”
By Daniel Silva
Harper Collins
497 pages
When a 12-year-old girl is abducted from an exclusive private school in Switzerland, mystery surrounds her identity. She arrived in the mornings and left in the afternoons in a heavily guarded motorcade. Erroneously thought to be the daughter of a wealthy international business man, she is taken across the French border into the Haute-Savoie region and held in a dank, dark room without adequate food and personal hygiene.
Gabriel Allon, chief of the Israeli Mossad, is among the first to know. The girl’s father actually is Prince Khalid bin Mohammed, apparent heir to the Saudi throne. Though they have been past enemies, KBM wants Allon’s help. Once feted as a reformer, he's ready to bring new industries and freedoms to his country. When he makes his appeal to Allon, KBM is the prime suspect in the murder of a journalist in Istanbul. If this immediately makes you think of Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s real-life heir apparent, you are correct. In this quest for justice, Allon recruits several past operatives, including one from the Mossad, one former assassin for Britain’s M16, and a beautiful blond with past CIA experience.
Allon is a wonderful Silva creation and a character that has served the author well. In the first several novels in this series, Allon posed as an art restorer while working for Israel’s intelligence service. He adopted a variety of personas and gave readers access to people and places few of us would ever see. Now, after 18 previous books in this series, the pacing here is slow, and any sense of urgency is undercut by the matter of what’s at stake. Ultimately, this is a narrative about removing one horrible Saudi ruler in order to reinstate a less horrible Saudi ruler. In any case, Saudi Arabia remains a dictatorship with oppressive rule.
Though I have been a great Daniel Silva fan, I found this book to be a little tedious at times and long. It may be time for Allon to retire from the field permanently and let his protégés take over. That said, if you enjoy international intrigue involving mostly enemies of the state and the good guys who bring them to justice, you will continue to enjoy this book.
Don Severe
BOOK EVENTS
• Come listen, read your own poetry or share a favorite poem during the Poet's Corner informal gathering on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. All are welcome.
• Page Turner's Book Club will discuss “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” by Matthew Desmond, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2:30 to 4 p.m., at the library.
• The free First Friday Local Music Program, featuring Bountiful Bluegrass & Roots Band, is Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the library.
TOP TEN
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
“Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
“Every Breath,” by Nicholas Sparks
“Holy Ghost,” by John Sandford
“Long Road to Mercy,” by David Baldacci
“Past Tense,” by Lee Child
“Run Away,” by Harlan Coben
“Before We Were Yours,” by Lisa Wingate
“End Game,” by David Baldacci
“Kingdom of the Blind,” by Louise Penny
“Redemption,” by David Baldacci