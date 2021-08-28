Book Reviews

“Killing the Mob:
The Fight Against
Organized Crime in America”
By Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard
St. Martin’s Press
292 pages
This is number 10 in the O’Reilly & Dugard “Killing Series” of books.
The authors trace the brutal history of 20th Century organized crime in the United States and expertly chronicle the events of the nation’s most notorious serial robbers, con-men and murderers, as well as mob family bosses. From Al Capone to John Gotti, all are covered from the 1930s to the 1990s. The Volstead Act (18th Amendment to the Constitution) established the prohibition of the sale of alcohol as of January 1920 then, coupled with the Depression of the 1930s, fostered an era of crime that would last more than 70 years.
There was John Dillinger (once captured in Tucson), Bonnie and Clyde, Pretty Boy Floyd, Ma Barker and Baby Face Nelson, the most notable robbers of the Depression era. Citizens by the thousands lost their homes and farms to loan foreclosures during this critical financial period. Though the banks robbers were oftentimes murderers as well, they were looked upon by some as “Robin Hoods” who often gave money to the poor. They were heroes to some citizens.
Also highlighted is the creation of the Mafia Commission, the power struggles within the “Five Families,” the growth of the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover, the mob battles to control Cuba, Las Vegas and Hollywood, as well as the personal war between the U.S. Attorney General Bobby Kennedy and legendary Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa.
Not only were organized crime families growing and becoming more sophisticated, the crime fighters were as well. From a very small crime investigative organization to a large multi-faceted organization, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was founded.
The crime fighters, principally the FBI, sought and captured many of the criminals at large. There were the likes of Hoover (FBI director for 37 years) and the various G-Men including Melvin Purvis and Elliot Ness.
As in the O’Reilly/Dugard book “Killing Kennedy,” there is mention of JFK's dalliances with women connected to the mob bosses. Of course, there is the mention of Bobby Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Judith Campbell, Sam Giancana, Joe Bonanno (Tucson), et al. It is like a tell-all book and very interesting.
O’Reilly and Dugard turn these legendary criminals and their true-life escapades into a read that rivals the most riveting crime novel.
Don Severe
“We Begin at the End”
By Chris Whitaker
Henry Holt & Co.
384 pages
Thirteen-year-old Duchess Radley is the protector of her 5-year-old brother Robin. Their alcoholic mother Star cannot take care of herself, let alone her children. Duchess cares for her brother (even giving her meals to him), and closely watches for his safety on the playground. She even cajoles a teacher to care for him until she can get out of school each afternoon.
Often, their mother doesn’t even remember that she has children. To make up for little food, Duchess often steals food to feed Robin. However horrible her life, she’s determined to make life for Robin as good as possible. Although she’s a thief, she fights in every way possible to save her brother and to keep him safely at her side.
City Police Chief Walk takes on the volunteer caretaker for the children, in part because of a linked incident. Thirty years before, Walk’s best friend Vincent killed Star’s sister and, at only 15, he was sent to prison. At that point, the lives of all three seem frozen in time with only horrid memories of that time in their young lives.
Aside from his police job, Walk takes on a role of protector for Duchess and Robin. That turns out to be tough because Duchess displays a filthy mouth that she turns on anyone who attempts to hurt or control her or her brother. In his adopted role, Walk, the cop, does all he can to keep their lives from sinking to lower depths and pain. At the same time, he’s trying to get Vincent released from prison and back with his family. Then suddenly, when Vincent is released from prison, he returns to his hometown. Walk continues trying to protect Star, Duchess and Robin, but he also discovers that his body is undergoing major failings. Yet, he knows that he must expend almost all he has left in his body to save Duchess and Robin.
“We Begin at the End” is not an easy read nor is it for all readers. Yet, it’s a powerful novel with dynamic characters and clever switches that take the reader into ever-new directions.
For a downright good suspense story, I’d give it a 9. Sure, the novel needed some serious editing and cropping, so I’d offer 7.5 on my scale of 10. Still, it’s worth the price and it’s a pretty darn good story (maybe ripe for a good movie script.)
A.L. Shaff
“The Nature of Desert Nature”
(Southwest Center Series)
By Gary Paul Nabhan
University of Arizona Press
192 pages
Since first reading Gary Paul Nabhan's “The Desert Smells Like Rain” several decades ago, I've been captivated by this ecologist and ethnobotanist's writings that often focus on arid lands, including our amazing Sonoran Desert.
In “The Nature of Desert Nature,” he and two dozen others with ties to this region share their insights, roots, challenges, evolutions and love of this intriguing land that at first may appear scorchingly dry and hot, full of hurtful stickers and thorns, and downright desolate at times. But the bounty of wonders, discoveries of and environmental connections to be found in this landscape make for an enticing adventure for readers.
For indigenous cultures here, this land is “a bright and shining place,” heeno or hehe án to the Comcáac, or coastal Seri, and tohono to the Desert people, the Tohono O'odham. From the coastal shores of the Gulf of Mexico, to the islands, the inland mountains, and Sonoran Desert lands, the people and the land share a deep connection.
Discover a compassionate sense of place amongst the catclaw and agaves; the spiny cactus, rattlesnakes and scorpions; the butterflies, insects, and the desert toads, which can teach us about cooperation, patience, humility and empathy. Fall in love again with with iconic Saguaros and their endurance, adaptability, generosity, and sense of mystery. Immerse yourself in all the treasures and challenges our Sonoran Desert holds.
Karen Walenga
“Eleanor”
By David Michaelis
Simon & Schuster
720 pages
David Michaelis’ “Eleanor” is a new and more comprehensive biography of Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the greatest women of the 20th century. He uses previously unknown personal materials to paint an intimate picture of her.
Despite aristocratic roots as an “Oyster Bay Roosevelt” and being a favorite niece of her Uncle Theodore, Eleanor had a forlorn and tragic childhood. She lost her mother and a brother to diphtheria and her father to alcoholism. Raised by her grandmother and eccentric aunts, she was sent overseas to boarding school.
Marriage to her fifth cousin, Franklin D Roosevelt, proved anything but bliss. He brought a controlling and interfering Mother to the match, and Eleanor struggled with this until Mama died. She quickly had six children, one of which died. While Franklin was Under Secretary of the Navy, she discovered his affair with Lucy Mercer, yet she remained married and continued to support him.
After this, her true greatness came forth. When Franklin was stricken with polio, she supported him and became active in politics to advance his aspirations. She teamed with Louis Howe, a political genius without whom FDR would not have risen to national prominence. Michaelis’ description sheds new light on this unusual and intimate pairing.
Eleanor’s lesbian relationships, as well as Franklin’s intimacies with other women, are described in surprising detail.
She came into her own after Franklin’s death when President Truman appointed her to what was thought a minor committee in creating the United Nations. She became the world’s foremost champion of human rights and, after passage of the Declaration of Human Rights, was given a standing ovation in the General Assembly. The author’s description of her growth from a shy “unrealistic liberal to the most liberal of realists” is a fascinating story.
Her final days, again experiencing unrequited love, are described for the first time in a fascinating narrative that will surprise you. Michaelis opens aspects of Eleanor’s amazing life that have not been made public before. Each is a building block in the character of one of the most amazing women of the 20th century.
Don Cassiday
“LOSING MILITARY SUPREMACY
The Myopia of
American Strategic Planning”
By Andrew Martyanov
Clarity Press, Inc.
225 pages
In trying to separate fact from fiction, we fail to realize we may be blinded by our own delusional thinking. To question the possibility that the United States military is not the greatest in the world is considered unpatriotic. Yet, closer analysis ought to wake us up to the probability that the United States may be the most vulnerable country in the world.
The historical reliance of being protected by the Atlantic and Pacific oceans is meaningless in today's world of long range missiles that don't even have to carry nuclear armaments to be effectively destructive. We might have learned this if we knew as much about the fire bombing of German cities and Tokyo as we do about Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
We describe WWII as a "good war" that the United States won. The Russians describe all war as hell and without the Russian successes on the eastern front in WWII, the allied forces might not have prevailed. Since WWII, allied forces led by the United States have not been able to win in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan, yet the delusional belief that ours is the greatest military the world has ever known leads to international bullying tactics that ultimately are likely to have disastrous consequences.
After WWII, Soviet and U.S. military strategies were described as MAD, mutually assured destruction. To use the nuclear option, which may or may not be the only superior weapon the United States still has, would be a suicidal choice. The news media in the United States today encourages anti-Russian attitudes that parallel those that got us into forever wars.
We dare to challenge Russia with regard to the Ukraine, China with regard to Taiwan, Iran with regard to Israel. We impose sanctions and the threat of military support. We talk tough, but fail to realize that our super aircraft carriers would be nothing more than sitting ducks in modern war. The delusion that these carriers can stop incoming missiles is like the Israeli iron dome defense against Hamas rockets. There is no fail-safe system.
Martyanov argues, quite convincingly, that Russian military capabilities are superior to those of the United States. He further argues that U.S. propaganda is pushing Russia into an ever-closer alliance with China. The American reader may not want to accept the author's information as valid, but underestimating one chosen as an "enemy" is not a wise choice. Martyanov concludes by saying the United States needs to depart from "her self-proclaimed position of a global hegemony towards the status of just another great power in an increasingly complex and multi polar world."
Georgia Hotton
“A Crack in Creation:
Gene Editing and the Unthinkable
Power to Control Evolution”
By Jennifer Doudna and Samuel Sternberg
HMH Books
304 pages
In this book, scientists Jennifer Doudna and Samuel Sternberg describe stunning advancements in biochemistry, the wide array of benefits that these advancements may bring, as well as the risks they pose to our society and planet.
In the first half, the authors “dumb down” the complex science behind their work in attempt to make it understandable to the average reader. After explaining basic chemistry, they get into the latest gene editing technology, known as CRISPR. It is an immune defense within bacteria to fight off viruses, designed to target and destroy the attacking virus. Doudna describes CRISPR as “a virus-seeking missile that can strike quickly and with incredible precision.”
Doudna runs a lab at Berkley where her team studied CRISPR and determined how to use it as a genetic engineering tool. CRISPR enables scientists to find and fix single incorrect letters of DNA within the human genome. It is a way of reversing the effects of genetic disease by deliberately correcting misspellings in the genome. Basically, Doudna claims that scientists can now rewrite the “code of life.”
She states that CRISPR could help cure many diseases, including malaria, cancer, Parkinsons and HIV/AIDS. It could help plants withstand impact of climate change, and could create higher yielding crops. Someday CRISPR could be used to change the human genome in ways that are inheritable, altering the composition of humankind, directing the evolution of our species. Clearly this is a slippery slope.
Doudna asks many critical questions, including “is using CRISPR admirable, deplorable or something in between?” She has organized multiple forums on this, looking for consensus on a best path forward. She states that once a game-changing technology is released in the world, you can’t contain it. Some view any form of genetic manipulation as horrible; others see the genome simply as software that can be fixed and improved. Currently, America is split on whether to use germline editing to reduce the risk of disease. I’m torn as well. But given that our culture has refused to take meaningful steps to mitigate climate change or overpopulation, within a couple decades we might not have better, lower-risk options as we adapt to a very hot and crowded world. Although at times a bit technical, I suggest you give this book a shot.
Dave Gamrath
“Spies of the Midnight Sun “
(World War Two Trilogy #3)
By Samuel Marquis
Samuel Marquis Books, LLC
420 pages
This book is the true story of legendary British safecracker and spy Eddie Chapman, with the British Double Cross Spy System/SOE and Norwegian female Resistance operatives Dagmar Lahlum and Annemarie Breien. Known as Agent Zigzag, one of the most remarkable double agents of WWII, the fearless and roguishly handsome Chapman fell in love with and spied alongside the stunning 20-year-old model Lahlum in Occupied Norway. During his time in France and Norway, his German “handler” was his supporter and protector from detractors in the Gestapo and SS. Based upon recently released historical records from British and Norwegian archives, this WWII adventure and romance tale illuminates for the first time the intimate relationship between the two spy-lovers as well as the wartime exploits of Lahlum, Breien, and the Norwegian Resistance to liberate Norway and combat the Gestapo's bloodhound investigator, Siegfried Fehmer.
The contributions of Lahlum and Breien to the Allied war effort are many and incontrovertible — and yet history has never properly recognized these courageous Resistance women for their achievements until now! This book is their story and the story of the colorful Chapman in their efforts to defeat the Nazis.
This is an absolutely riveting true story of three WWII heroes of the Allied Resistance Movement. Everyone should know the names of these often overlooked men and women in WWII history.
“The Spies of the Midnight Sun” is an “on the edge of your chair” read that is difficult to set down until the end. It is amazing what these agents were willing to do in the process of defeating the enemy in their country. At any moment they could be captured, tortured and executed, yet they continued undaunted to complete the mission.
For those readers who enjoy stories of danger, intrigue and mystery, put on the coffee pot and plan on an all-nighter.
Don Severe
“To Start A War”
By Robert Draper
Penguin Press
496 pages
As our forces return from wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, many ask “How did we get into this, our longest war?” Robert Draper provides as clear a description of how this happened as you will ever read.
It was obvious that Afghanistan had played a role in the attack on the Twin Towers by providing a haven for Osama Bin Laden and his team of terrorists. Not so clear was what, if anything, Iraq and Saddam Hussein had to do with it. Draper’s story provides extensive first-hand evidence of how and why we chose to hit Iraq.
He begins by laying out the strong case that our intelligence agencies made that Iraq and Saddam had no association with Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda. A second issue was whether Saddam possessed weapons of mass destruction). There had been extensive inspections under the aegis of the UN and they had found no WMD. High administration officials distrusted these inspections, but Draper presents numerous personal interviews, analyses, and reports that Saddam was a “spent force” with no WMD. Despite all evidence to the contrary, significant members of Bush’s administration felt a need to take the dictator down. Their positions are laid out clearly and convincingly.
President Bush was convinced Hussein was evil and conquering him became a moral obligation for him. In spite of repetitive demonstrations that Saddam had no WMD and no connection to the terrorists who attacked our nation Bush remained morally committed to taking Saddam out.
The nation moved closer to war as the administration worked to make the case. Outright lies and deception were used by certain members of the administration as they struggled to convince the world that war was necessary. Perhaps the saddest part of this story was Secretary of State Colin Powell’s submission to supporting a war he did not believe in. He destroyed his impeccable reputation and lost the respect of his military colleagues. Draper argues that his position grew from a profound loyalty to the office of the president.
Draper’s story is an important one and merits careful consideration. He presents a a detailed, comprehensive, and very readable picture of how we moved carefully into our longest war. His research reveals many little-known facts about the way our nation came to war. “To Start A War” is a very readable history that raises numerous concerns about our national decision-making process and the people making those decisions. It will be a necessary study for all who wish to understand our era.
Don Cassiday
