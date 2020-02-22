BOOK REVIEWS

“CHAMPAGNE COWBOYS”
By Leo W. Banks
Brash Books
290 pages
Veteran western writer Leo Banks has notched his pen again with the sequel to Western Writers of America's Spur Award-winning "Double Wide." Detective Prospero Starks is challenged with another murder in Southern Arizona. Sparks is a a broken-down baseball player with a penchant for colorful sidekicks and friends that meet foul play. This time he takes on a gang of thieves that have no compunction for killing.
A prime example of the author's use of character depth in "Champagne Cowboys" is the segment where he seeks out former military and current reclusive painter Titus Ortega for info. Their meeting in Apache country was less than cordial. Titus' wife proved to be a hard case as she held a gun on Starks. "I shoot good, too. Killed my first elk on Baldy when I was fourteen. Gave the liver to my grandma for Christmas."
Starks, of course, fares better than the elk, and pushes forward through perils to unravel the collective murders.
Banks writing style makes for easy reading; you can put this book down at night, and pick up the yarn later with no reference needed.
If your reading choices embrace something a bit different, coexisting with a first-rate mystery, “Champagne Cowboys" is a definite five-star read. One caveat, this reviewer is a Leo Banks fan. His career is loaded with awards and recognition on a national level with his work for the LA Times, Sports Illustrated, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Arizona Highways, among
many. He is a colleague of the first order and well lauded in the field of Western writing. All this despite coming from Boston.
Scott Dyke
“The Institute”
By Stephen King
Scribner
576 pages
Once again, Stephen King writes a novel that shows true horror lies not in the supernatural, but in the choices humans make. Luke Ellis is a special kid; he's got an incredible brain, caring parents, and social skills, too. He’s only 12, but he’s all set to begin college classes in the coming fall. Except he wakes up in the middle of the night to his own kidnapping. His parents are also murdered, though it takes him a while to realize that fact.
Luke wakes up at the Institute, where a bunch of other kids are also imprisoned after being kidnapped. Their ages range from 10 to teens. There are experiments in Front Half and then they disappear into Back Half and are never seen again. They each have a psychic gift; they are told they're soldiers, conscripts in a war. All this is enabled by taxpayer dollars diverted to a shadow government program that’s been running since the 1950s.
The kids bond together, plan to escape, and Luke isn't the only hero. In fact, the book starts out with the story of an adult hero, a cop who’s drifting his way on to a new future. That's the setup, a familiar one for books and movies.
King is a master storyteller, keeping the suspense at a constant but tolerable level. We want the kids to escape, just like in the movies and the fairytales. This is the appeal of genre books and popular fiction: it’s clear who the good guys are, even if wrong and right get murky. The world is a scary and dangerous place and the only thing that helps is love and kindness; that’s what the stories are there to teach us.
The lesson is always hope, and the moral is always kindness, in the fairytales where horror was born. The stories we told around ancient campfires were made by survivors, after all.
The book's been controversial on Amazon, so this review's your warning. King's villains torture kids for a living, fooling themselves with the pretense of "necessity," whether poverty or patriotism. With this particular story, King asserts that no matter how lofty the goal, there is never a moral excuse for keeping children in cages.
Em Maxwell
“The Saboteur: The Aristocrat Who
Became France's Most Daring
Anti-Nazi Commando”
By Paul Kix
Harper Collins Publishing
448 pages
Readers, like myself, who find intriguing what we humans become capable of when faced with the most catastrophic circumstances will enjoy this nonfiction read. This breathtaking biography is as fast-paced and emotionally intuitive as the very best spy thrillers, illuminating an unsung hero of the French Resistance during World War II. Robert de La Rochefoucald, an aristocrat turned anti-Nazi saboteur, performed daring exploits as a Résistant trained by Britain’s Special Operations executive personnel.
A scion of one of the most storied families in France, La Rochefoucald was raised in a magnificent chateaux and educated in Europe's finest schools. When the Nazis invaded France and imprisoned his father, La Rochefoucald escaped to England and learned the dark arts of anarchy and combat —including cracking safes, planting bombs and killing with his bare hands — from SOE officers, a collection of British spies. These agents altered the war in Europe with tactics that earned notoriety as the “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”
With his newfound skills, La Rochefoucauld returned to France and organized Resistance cells, blew up fortified compounds and munitions factories, interfering with German wartime missions. He executed Nazi officers and others, including Gestapo members as well as French citizens who collaborated with the enemy. Caught by the Germans, La Rochefoucald withstood months of terrible torture without cracking, and escaped his own death not once, but three times. One of his escapades involved hiding from the Nazis in plain sight.
This book recounts La Rochefoucauld’s enthralling adventures, such as jumping from a moving truck on his way to his execution, another stealing Nazi limos, and once dressing up in a nun’s habit, one of his many disguises and impersonations. Whatever the mission and dire circumstance, he acquitted himself nobly, with the straight-back aplomb of a man of aristocratic breeding. He was a model for James Bond long before Ian Fleming invented his character.
This fast-paced, true thriller dives deep into a fascinating historical moment, telling the story of a network of commandos that battled evil, bravely worked to change the course of history, and inspired the creation of America’s own Central Intelligence Agency. Put on the coffee pot or pour your favorite libation for a long night of reading a “can’t-put-it-down” book.
Don Severe
“Light Changes Everything”
By Nancy E. Turner
Thomas Dunne Books
290 pages
Fans of Nancy Turner's spirited heroine, Sarah Elliot, from the popular “These Is My Words” and “Sarah's Quilt” books will surely enjoy more heartfelt adventures in Turner's latest novel, set in part in Southern Arizona and featuring Sarah's courageous and talented niece, Mary Pearl Prine.
At age 17, Mary Pearl's days of watching over her two youngest brothers, helping with chores around the family ranch east of Tucson, and reading aloud Jane Austen novels with her sisters, suddenly give way to her own engagement to high-society Tucson attorney Aubrey Hanna in the summer of 1907. But then, a whole new world of studies, drawing and photography opens up for Mary Pearl when she's accepted into Wheaton College in Illinois. It's a dream come true for her as she heads east on the train, delves into her classes and adjusts to a very different environment. And that includes being tagged as an outsider from the wild Arizona Territory who brought her horse along with her and dresses unfashionably plain.
Yet her strength and resiliency serve her well as Mary Pearl juggles the demands of college with holiday visits back to her much-missed family on the ranch, where unsettling changes bring conflicts and life-or-death drama to the Prine and Elliot families.
The good times and hardships of ranch life in the southern Arizona Territory during the early 20th century bring this story especially close to home for those familiar with the communities and landscapes of eastern Pima County and neighboring Cochise County. And certainly Mary Pearl's newly acquired skills in photography back in the day become life-savers.
Karen Walenga
“Lessons From Lucy:
The Simple Joys of
an Old, Happy Dog”
By Dave Barry
Simon & Schuster
240 pages
Dave Barry is back! For those of us who’ve missed his humorous view of the world, “Lessons From Lucy” will bring back some fond memories of Dave’s insistence that he “is not making this up.”
This time, he tells us tales of life with his current dog, Lucy. Lucy has replaced Ernest his “main dog” and Zippy his “small emergency backup dog.” Lucy has been determined by DNA testing to be a Boxer, Dalmatian, Chow Chow, Golden Retriever Cross who is growing old along with Dave. In the process, Lucy teaches Dave seven lessons for living that Dave passes on to us as suggestions for a full and enjoyable life.
Those lessons are Make New Friends, Don’t Stop Having Fun, Pay Attention To the People You Love, Let Go of Your Anger, Try Not To Judge People By Their Looks, Don’t Let Happiness Depend On Things, and Don’t Lie Unless You Have A Really Good Reason. Nothing new, but all are sensible ways to live.
The fun lies in Dave’s description of how Lucy teaches him the lessons and his struggles to follow Lucy’s example. He gives himself grades on his implementation of each and, as you might expect, the only one on which he gives himself an “A” is Having Fun.
He ends with one last lesson he learned when his daughter Sophie woke up paralyzed. I’ll let you read the book to learn the lesson but suffice it “puts the icing on the cake” of all the other rules. And, Sophie turns out to be the humorist while Dave is the anxious parent.
Don Cassiday
“The Restless Wave:
Good Times, Just Causes, Great
Fights,and Other Appreciations”
By John McCain and Mark Salter
Simon & Schuster
381 pages
This memoir was an eye-opener. First, I found myself — as a proud citizen of a purportedly peace-loving nation — gasping aloud at the description of savage acts of torture committed upon detainees accused of terrorist undertakings after 911. It sickened me to think we were led, once again, by our own fears and prejudices to commit such despicable acts under the guise of justice-seeking.
That disturbing narrative was followed by an extensive education into the long and storied history of our ongoing negotiations (with scores of dubious players) relating to the possibility of lasting peace in the Middle East. Hopes of harmony in that part of the world seem a pipe dream if ever there was one!
Then came the chapters dealing with Mr. McCain’s nemesis, Vladimir Putin. There is no mistaking the lack of affection, to say nothing of respect, between the two men. As the author puts it, “Putin is the clear and present danger, the immediate threat to America, and to the world we have helped make and thrive in. We will stop him when we stop letting our partisan and personal interests expose our national security interests, even the integrity of our democracy and the rule of law, to his predation.”
McCain’s message seems to hold more truth than many of our nation’s leaders would choose to acknowledge. It made me concerned for the future of our country and our long-term standing on the world stage.
Most would agree John McCain was a man of integrity with a deep love of country. By his own admission, he loved a good fight — with both friend and foe. But when verbal blows came to a close, he could shake hands and get down to the business of solving the issues facing our nation. I found Senator McCain’s words to be candid, his delivery succinct, and his opinions intelligent and thought-provoking. This book is well worth the read. I highly recommend.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“WAR ON PEACE:
The End of Diplomacy and
the Decline of American Influence”
By Ronan Farrow
W.W. Norton and Company
309 pages
With the December release of the Afghanistan Papers, thanks to the investigative work of the Washington Post, this book by Farrow is especially relevant.
President Dwight Eisenhower had the foresight to recognize the power of the military-industrial powers to take control of governments. He warned against this, but it has not been understood by American voters. We have been so focused on honoring our veterans and maintaining our presumed military superiority that we use the threat of military might to get our way in the world. We are not winning. While we say the military option will not be taken off the table in any international dispute, but only as a last resort, this mantra is often the first one threatened.
In 2011, we applauded the Arab spring. Military strong dictator Hosni Mubarak went down, but was only temporarily replaced by democratically elected Mohamed Morsi. The United States continued to give financial support to the Egyptian military and soon Abdel Fattah el-Sisi took over. Military dictatorship is stronger than ever in Egypt today.
As an investigative journalist, author Ronan Farrow brings a unique insight into his reporting. He wasn't just "embedded" with a government team, he was a key player working with Richard Holbrooke to try to resolve the Afghanistan mess. Holbrooke brought to that conflict a better understanding of the political history of Afghanistan and Pakistan than either the Bush or Obama administrations had. Yet, he was caught in the trap of President Barak Obama's having to listen to military leaders like Gen. David Petraeus instead of his diplomatic team.
While the primary focus of this book is on the fiasco of the never-ending war in Afghanistan, Farrow also touches on U.S. military interventions in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Colombia and Yemen, plus other hot spots where the United States has a military presence but an ever more limited diplomatic presence, as major State Department budget cuts began in the 1990s. By the time Obama became president, the United States had already lost the war in Afghanistan. Holbrooke wanted to convey to Obama the similarities between what was happening in Afghanistan to what happened in Vietnam. But neither Petraeus nor Obama would see it that way.
As Lydia Polgreen, editor-in-chief of HUFFPOST, writes, the United States "has all but abandoned diplomacy in favor of high-tech, high-ticket military action at just the perilous moment when steely and patient diplomacy is needed more than ever." And as Farrow clearly warns, many of today's enemies on the battlefield were originally trained by U.S. military and the weapons they use were often originally made in the United States.
Georgia Hotton
BOOK EVENTS
• Come listen, read your own poetry or share a favorite poem during the Poet's Corner informal gathering on Monday, March 9, and Thursday, March 26, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. All are welcome.
• Local Author Showcase, featuring Bonnie Papenfuss, Gil Lusk, Laura Cummings and Leo W. Banks, is March 12, 2 to 4 p.m., at the library.
• Page Turner's Book Club will discuss “The Dutch House,” by Ann Patchett, on Monday, March 16, 2:30 to 4 p.m., at the library.
• Local Author Talk features “A Stranger at My Door: Finding Humanity on the U.S./Mexico Border,” by Peg Bowden, on March 31, at 2 p.m. at the library.
• The free First Friday Local Music Program, featuring Brass X 4 with Bach to Jazz for Brass, is March 6, at 1 p.m., at the library.
TOP BOOKS
Most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the month:
“The Night Fire,” by Michael Connelly
“The Pioneers,” by David G. McCullough
“One Good Deed,” by David Baldacci
“Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure,” by Clark Norton
“A Dangerous Man,” by Robert Crais
“The Testaments,” by Margaret Atwood
“A Single Thread,” by Tracy Chevalier
“The Deserter: a novel,” by Nelson DeMille
“Nothing Ventured,” by Jeffrey Archer
“Wolf Pack: a Joe Pickett novel,” by C.J. Box