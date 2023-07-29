“The Last Green Valley”
By Mark Sullivan
Lake Union Publishing
458 Pages
A work of fiction, Mark Sullivan’s “The Last Green Valley” is based on a true story about real characters, the Martels. Emil and Adeline Martel and their sons Will and Walt were German, but they survived Stalin’s murderous rule as successful farmers when World War II began.
The story begins as they and their parents follow the retreating Nazi panzers, trying to stay ahead of the attacking Russian forces. Their perilous journey presents challenges that would frighten most of us today. Adeline possesses a strong faith and prays that one day they will find a home in a beautiful green valley. Emil’s faith, however, is more fragile, having been challenged by a hideous experience he was forced to endure when an SS officer demanded his participation in killing Jews. Unable to share this experience with his wife, the guilt he feels affects his family relationships.
Emil is captured by Soviet forces and forced to help the Soviets clean up damage left by invading Nazis. Though Adeline’s father had disappeared into Stalin’s Gulag in earlier years, she retains faith that Emil will return to her. Remarkably, she keeps the rest of the family together despite being overtaken by the Russian forces.
Meanwhile, Emil endures slave labor and eventually finds freedom in a displaced person camp. He gets word to his wife who, with her two young sons, makes a miraculous crossing from the Russian zon. She is even forced to serve the secret police for a while.
Once united, their family emigrated to the United States and freedom. They “Americanize” and become useful citizens. This incredible journey of these remarkable people provides lessons of human faith and fortitude as well as the value of political freedom.
— Don Cassiday
“The Flying Z”
By Leo Banks
Brash Books
272 Pages
Leo Banks' new offering stretches his talents. His Arizona action-based writings are still intact with "The Flying Z" as rancher Will Zachary's battles with an insidious drug cartel menacing his land. But, this time, Banks spins a love story throughout the plot.
Zachary happens on a young woman, Merry O'Hara, who has crumpled her car on the ranch. She is traveling to Stanford to pursue her advanced degree and ends up in a bad spot. Unaware of the looming dangers she and her designer boots initially resist Zachary. Her naiveite is cancelled by his tough-minded instruction to vacate pronto.
He explains the drug smugglers’ presence: "Like right here. Not a movie. No previews and no popcorn."
This begins the border adventures that Leo Banks excels at, replete with his usual attention-grabbing writing style. But underneath the danger, a bonding love story percolates between the polar opposite couple.
"The Flying Z" melds action and a relationship to form a story for everyone to enjoy; kinda like roses and cacti. A thorny, but beautiful tale of southwestern Arizona.
— Scott Dyke
"Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents"
By Isabel Wilkerson
Random House
648 Pages
"Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson should be read by anyone seeking understanding of current events in America. For most, the idea of caste system is something we critically attribute to Asian countries while holding our own society above such nonsense. Wilkerson describes the caste system as alive and well in many countries, particularly the United States.
She writes from the perspective of the lowest caste in America, people of color. Her historical examples show the horrors of the Jim Crow South with its extremes torture and lynching of the lower caste.
Wilkerson provides frightful and convincing evidence of common personal experiences blacks have daily. She narrates story after story of whites mistreating blacks from simple things like waiters who ignore blacks to extremes such as shooting them for appearing in the “wrong” neighborhood. These stories are substantiated with criminal justice statistics and basic healthcare records. It is impossible to read these narratives without empathy.
Mistreating a segment of society brings with it enormous human and economic costs. At the very least, holding a segment of society back deprives all of what they might contribute to the common good. Even more significant is the fact that higher castes sacrifice their own humanity as they denigrate the lower.
Wilkerson declares she is not trying to “fix the system," but merely attempting to “shine a light on it”. She points out that while every major religion propounds a version of “love thy neighbor as thyself,” caste systems ignore this moral standard. From the political perspective, our Declaration of Independence sets a high standard of equality which, from the very beginning of our nation, we have failed to achieve.
I found myself wondering whether castes are the “natural” state of humanity and thus unable to be changed. Or can we somehow change and move closer to the challenging goal of the faiths we profess and that our Founding Fathers set for us?
— Don Cassiday
“The Hidden History of Guns and the Second Amendment”
By Thom Hartmann
Berrett-Koehler Publishers
150 Pages
Don’t let the long title scare you. Mr. Hartmann tells of the history from before the amendment came about to the present. He goes back to the second visit of Columbus to the Isle of Hispaniola. How the white man used guns to conquer this land. How the 2nd Amendment was included to appease the southern slaveholders. They were afraid the Constitution would disarm their militias that captured runaway slaves and help keep the slaves in “their place.” Quotes from the writers of the Constitution and many other notable men makes it clear this book is not just his opinion. It is written in an easy-to-read style. He includes the why and how events came about.
It includes this statement from Simon Chapman, professor at the University of Sydney’s School of Public Health: “The results are clear. Gun deaths are a problem amendable to reduction like any other public health problem. International differences in rates between countries show this. The United States has the worst record of gun deaths of any [developed] nation, exceeded only by that in chaotic nations with massive law and order problems.”
Our country has twelve times the gun deaths rate than ALL other developed nations. We mandate licensing and insurance for cars. It’s only sensible to do the same for guns. This book could radically change our country into a much safer place. I hope many will read it.
— Ray Omdahl
BOOK EVENTS
All events held at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Drive
• Poet’s Corner: Thursdays Aug. 10 and 24 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
• Page Turner’s Book Club: Monday, Aug. 21 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Discussing "The Unkindness of Ravens," by Ruth Rendell
