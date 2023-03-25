“American Midnight”
By Adam Hochschild
HarperCollins
432 pages
A new century has begun. Immigration is a problem as people from troubled lands speaking different languages are everywhere. There’s a war in Europe, and some want us involved while others ardently preach noninvolvement. Workers are unhappy with their lot. The “Left” is threatening to change our world. Women are asserting themselves. It sounds like the twenty-first century but no – it’s the start of the twentieth and is an "American Midnight" as described by author Adam Hochschild.
Additionally, the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) are demanding respect for workers, many of whom are from the very nations fighting in Europe. Topping it off, women are becoming restless and want the vote. Some promote “free love” as they challenge the status quo. For their beliefs, women like Emma Goldman, Marie Equi, and Kate Richards O’Hare are jailed under repugnant conditions and on questionable charges.
Woodrow Wilson is the president, but he is served by men who frequently bend the laws they are meant to enforce. Meanwhile, Wilson presents his “Fourteen Points” as the road to world peace. Wilson’s leadership gives way to questionable elements that run wild fighting perceived enemies.
The author describes these questionable actions explicitly. Secret intelligence organizations often promote illegal attacks on organizations they are surveilling. Even the postal system, powerful in this pre-internet age, is used illegally to subdue organizations deemed questionable by those in power. Internal “enemies” are watched, raided, arrested, jailed on questionable charges, and mistreated in shameful ways.
The history Hochschild presents in American Midnight makes fascinating reading and provides lessons for us to think upon as we address some of the same problems today. Even the most ardent history fan should find some new insights in this book.
– By Don Cassiday
“A Last Serenade for Billy Bonney”
By Mark Warren
Five Star Publisher
374 pages
Well, Mark Warren has done it again; captivated a historical researcher with a novel about an American legend, that, one would think, needs no more coverage. He convincingly creates a sympathetic and likable image for one of the West's most notorious cold blooded killers.
"A Last Serenade for Billy Bonney" traces Billy the Kid through his New Mexico childhood to the inevitable ending by using a Sante Fe journalist as the guide. John Blessing was assigned to interview the incarcerated Kid. His ensuing relationship with the young killer developed into an attraction, as he followed the Kid's back trail.
Blessing continues to flesh out his subject after the Kid's death. An example of Mark Warren's talent jumps out at the reader when Blessing interviews a school marm in Silver City after the Kid's death. It is so well-written that this reviewer read it three times. Warren takes her character and creates a mystical aura that surrounds her relationship with the very young motherless boy, setting the tone for introspection of the life of the West's famous young psychopath and making him a sympathetic character.
There is so much more to be gleaned from "A Last Serenade For Billy Bonney," but this reviewer will not spoil the fun of a good read. Stetsons off for this novel. Buy it, read it, and you will come away with the distinct impression; if it ain't true, it oughta be.
– Scott Dyke
“Cracking Chests: How Thoracic Surgery Got from Rocks to Sticks”
By Dr. Alex G. Little
Sdp Publishing
242 pages
Who knew chest surgery could be so entertaining?
“Cracking Chests: How Thoracic Surgery Got from Rocks to Sticks,” by Dr. Alex G. Little, could deliver the biggest surprise of any book you read this year.
Little, a surgeon who lives in Tucson, gives every topic just enough of a personal, academic, historical and professional touch to keep us engaged, intrigued and, in a couple of cases, a bit horrified.
He uses common language to explain words we thought we understood — like anesthesia, abscess, even sweat — and brings them together to help us better appreciate our bodies and how they work.
From his youth in Valdosta, Georgia, to his years at Johns Hopkins Medical School and in the operating room, Little delivers wisdom and insight without pretense or condescension. You’re actually going to understand all this stuff.
Little lays out the history of challenges and victories in thoracic surgery over the decades while noting the future will bring even more wins for patients.
Dr. Little knows his business and knows how to tell a great story. Wouldn’t it be great if every doctor could communicate so well.
– Dan Shearer
“A Woman of No Importance”
By Sonia Purnell
Penguin Publishing Group
368 pages
"A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II" is about Virginia Hall, who helped the French underground win World War II for the allies against Nazi Germany. She was a spy for England, but because she was a woman she was not admitted to be a spy for the U.S., where she was from.
This book is a New York Times best-seller. I was interested in reading it because my mother's maiden name was Hall, and I wondered if we were related. Also, my parents met in the Army during World War II and my father was stationed in western France after the Normandy invasion.
– Cynthia Chambers
“When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky”
By Margaret Verble
Mariner Books
384 pages
Set in 1920s Nashville, this is an enchanting combination of historical fiction and magical realism. Young Cherokee horse diver Two Feathers works at a zoo as the star attraction until a tragic accident changes her career trajectory. She is lucky to escape with her life, but dealing with the aftermath of the wreck and the changes it brings to her body and future is challenging.
Hank Crawford is Two Feathers’ friend and co-worker at the zoo. He cares for the horses, including the mare, Ochre, that Two dives with. His world is also disrupted by the accident, and he has additional clashes when dating the daughter of a wealthy Black businessman. Hank is half-Black, but Tennessee was still very segregated 100 years ago. The lines between races, classes, and classes within races were hard to cross.
A Cherokee ghost from the days of the American Revolution appears throughout the story, providing a tangible (sort of) connection to the past and reminding readers that our generation is but one group of people in the vast myriad of human existence. Specters are presented in a way that helps the story along and might make even the most ardent nonbeliever wonder, “What if we aren’t the only ones here?”
Margaret Verble is an American Pulitzer Prize finalist, and it’s easy to see why. Her skillful prose keeps the story well-grounded and even diehard nonfiction fans like myself will find themselves turning the pages to see what happens next. This is a book you’ll want to pick up when you have plenty of time to read it cover to cover.
– Jolyn Young
Book Events
All events are held at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614
Poet’s Corner: Thursdays, April 13 & 27 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Page Turner’s Book Club: Monday, April 17 from 2:30-4 p.m., discussing “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle
Top Ten Books
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
1. “Treasure state: A Cassie Dewell Novel,” by C.J. Box
2. “No Plan B,” by Andrew Grant and Lee Child
3. “Long Shadows,” David Baldacci
4. “Storm Watch,” by C.J. Box
5. “The 6:20 Man: A Thriller,” by David Baldacci
6. “Desert Star,” by Michael Connelly
7. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny
8. “Hell and Back,” by Craig Johnson
9. “Righteous Prey,” by John Sandford
10. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” by Barbara Kingsolver