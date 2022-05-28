BOOK REVIEWS

“THE WIDOWED ONES:
Beyond The Battle of the Little Bighorn”
By Chris Enss
Two Dot Publishing
100 pages
This reviewer owns countless books on Custer and the battle at the Little Bighorn. Some are well researched. Some are well written. Few enjoy both qualities. "The Widowed Ones" scores ten in both respects. It also presents an entirely new angle to the oft done subject matter. In other words, this is the best Custer book ever for the casual reader and the jaded western researcher.
Bravo! Chris Enss. She, in collaboration with Howard Kazanjian and Chris Kortlander, gives a stunning and emotionally charged view of the women left behind after the historic loss of George Custer's command in 1876.
The book weaves its way through the devastation wrought upon Libbe Custer and the widowed wives of the men that wore the blue of the 7th Cavalry. Enss does a terrific job detailing the women's handling of loss; not only their husband's demise, but also the pain of official criticism aimed to besmirch their loved ones, and their grappling with getting on with their lives without any apparent means.
The path Libbe et. al. took is detailed in "The Widowed Ones," an insightful glimpse of how the survivors cope, or don't. Each reader can measure their grit and resolute devotion to their fallen husbands. It is a marvelous story.
Enss and company have filled in a neglected hole in one of the West's greatest historical events. If you are restricted to one last book purchase. this is the one.
Scott Dyke
“Search”
By Michelle Huneven
Penguin Press
384 pages
What an honest, funny, thought-provoking book! It covers a year in the life of a church committee searching for their next lead minister; comedy and tragedy, soul-searching and politics ensue — anyone who has been a member of a board, committee, jury, or group project can relate.
We go on this journey through the perspective of Dana Potowski, a cookbook author and food reviewer and member of the Arroyo Universalist Unitarian Community Church — the AUUCC — “awk” for short.
The book begins with the “Preface to the Second Edition” — it’s actually the first chapter of this novel-masquerading-as-memoir. It sets the tone for this darkly comic book.
In writing as in meals, it helps to have all the flavors: hot, spicy, sour, salty, sweet, umami (depth). This is reflected in the characters and life situations of the disparate members of the committee. A church, or any organization, is a microcosm of humanity, after all. And in choosing the Universalists, Huneven can give us a church that includes avowed atheists, agnostics, pagans, Jews, Muslims, and Christians.
The committee is composed of individuals representing each adult decade, 20s through 80s. Dana was asked to apply for the committee because she sidetracked from food writing to attend seminary long ago, and she’s a friend of the current minister. It seems unclear at first the one thing that all those chosen for the committee have in common. I guessed it — but that was the last thing I could predict in the story.
You can imagine the wrangling among generations, beliefs, and lifestyles that occurs during meetings, retreats, and — potluck dinners — recipes and delicious descriptions included. Sitting at a common table with a common goal doesn’t always lead to consensus. It’s hilarious, tragic, and painful to see the train wreck coming.
It’s a truthful portrayal of how our beliefs both unite and divide us, and the difficulty of putting faith and ideals and good intentions into practice; also the unintended and unavoidable consequences of secrets, truths, and lies.
I was left with an assurance and a question. The assurance: individual life, its joys and sorrows, goes on after debacle and disaster. The question that lingers: is a church (or a country) greater than the sum of its parts?
The best comedy comes from truth-telling. This wry and hopeful book that takes faith seriously has become one of my favorites; it was delicious.
Em Maxwell
“Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood”
By Cheryl Diamond
Algonquin Books
320 pages
“ Nowhere Girl” proves the adage that truth can be more astounding than fiction. In this remarkable book, Cheryl Diamond tells the true story of her youth as the daughter of a crook. Her mother, the daughter of a secret policeman from Luxembourg, fell for a successful con man who spirited her away on an amazing odyssey around the world. An older sister and brother complete the “gang.”
Although she came to the name of Cheryl by the time she wrote the book, throughout the narrative she is Bhajan, a Sikh name meaning Song of God, Pure, Truth. As her father conducts his illicit schemes, he moves the family all over the world. Forced to change identities as they move about, they must obtain falsified birth certificates, passports and often this demands name changes. They must be constantly alert to the identity they are currently traveling under.
Her story begins in the Himalayas and quickly moves to India, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Virginia, and other sites around the globe. Different identities must be adopted partially as protection for her father as he conducts his illegal activities, but also to avoid detection by the mother’s secret policeman father who is constantly trying to do them harm and send them to jail.
Despite this tenuous existence, Bhajan becomes a champion child athlete as she emulates her older brother, also a champion swimmer. Next, Bhajan adds gymnastics to her accomplishments. Of course, superior performance in sports brings unwanted attention to a family constantly “on the run.” Yet, somehow, her father works his schemes in spite of this undesired attention, and the family remains ahead of the relentlessly angry secret policeman father.
Eventually, Bhajan becomes a model just as her father falls on hard times and loses a large amount of money. Thus, as Bhajan becomes “Cheryl,” her family’s fortunes begin to wither, and her health begins to fail. Without proof of citizenship and without funds, she is unable to obtain the badly needed care her body requires. At this incredibly low point in her life, her fate is resolved in a most surprising way.
“Nowhere Girl” is an exciting story that makes for great reading as it raises deep issues of family relationships, the law, both national and international, and basic personal morality. It is one of the most engrossing books I’ve read in a long time.
Don Cassiday
“Birds of Arizona Field Guide”
By Stan Tekiela
Adventure Publications
364 pages
Many of us who enjoy viewing winged wonders in the Grand Canyon State can now find it more enjoyable than ever thanks to award-winning wildlife photographer and naturalist Stan Tekiela's colorful second edition of “Birds of Arizona Field Guide.”
Check out this handy 4-1/2 by 6-inch book's fresh look, with 8 new species and more than 150 new color photographs, as well as the author's tips on identifying birds by their color, size, bill, habitat, wing size, shapes and more. Readers also can learn about bird basics, colors, nests and migrations.
Enjoy the great ease of use, as the compact guide is organized in color-coded sections, from mostly black birds to blue, brown, gray, green, red and yellow, along with full-page photos of the colorful males and less-flashy females.
What a great way for those of us seeking improve our birding skills and learn more about our Arizona feathered friends.
Karen Walenga
“American Guerrilla: The Forgotten
Heroics of Russell W. Volckmann”
By Mike Guardia
Casemate Publishers
187 pages
With his parting words— “I shall return” — General Douglas MacArthur sealed the fate of the last American forces on Bataan. Yet one young Army Captain named Russell Volckmann refused to surrender. He disappeared into the jungles of north Luzon where he raised a Filipino army of more than 22,000 men. For the next three years he led a guerrilla warfare against the Japanese military, killing more than 50,000 enemy soldiers. At the same time he established radio contact with MacArthur’s headquarters in Australia and directed Allied forces to key enemy positions. When Japanese General Yamashita finally surrendered, he made his initial overtures to Volckmann, not MacArthur.
This book recognizes Volckmann’s leadership ability that was critical to the allied victory in the Philippines. His ability to incorporate the realities and potential of guerrilla warfare led to a campaign that rendered Yamashita’s forces incapable of repelling the Allied invasion. Had it not been for Volckmann, the American forces would have entered “blind” during their counter-invasion, reducing their efforts to a trial-and-error campaign that would, have cost more lives, perhaps stalling the pace of the entire Pacific War.
In 1950, Volckmann wrote two army field manuals: Operations Against Guerrilla Forces and Organization & Conduct of Guerrilla Warfare. Together, these manuals became the US Army’s first handbooks outlining the precepts for both special warfare and counter-guerrilla operations. Taking his argument directly to the army chief of staff, Volckmann outlined the concept for Army Special Forces. At a time when U.S. military doctrine was conventional in outlook, he marketed the ideas of guerrilla warfare as a critical force multiplier for any future conflict, ultimately securing the establishment of the Army’s first special operations unit — the 10th Special Forces Group.
Though types of guerrilla warfare have occurred throughout world history, this book establishes Volckmann as the originator of “modern” counterinsurgency doctrine and as the true “Father” of Army Special Forces.
Volkman, born in 1911, was a graduate of the U.S .Military Academy, West Point, NY. At the beginning of WWII (1941), he was an Army captain and at his retirement in 1954 he was a General. He was the recipient of the the Distinguished Service Medal before his death in 1982.
For students of military history, particularly WWII, this should be an interesting read. Anyone with curiosity about ordinary people performing extraordinary service, this will be a good read as well.
Don Severe
“The Storm Before The Calm”
By George Friedman
Doubleday
256 pages
We are daily assaulted with fearful news questioning the future of our magnificent republic and the American dream. George Friedman’s “The Storm Before The Calm” is an antidote to those fears. He does not suggest the conflict we are experiencing is not frightful, but he puts current discord in the context of our astounding history.
The book begins with a review of our Founding Fathers' intentions and the history we have lived as we worked to realize their goals. He reminds that our government was founded on two principles: government is necessary but to be feared and since people pursue their private interests, they often ignore the common good. The rage and division we are witnessing today is mild by comparison with that of several former periods such as the Civil War. He describes cycles of crisis, order, and reinvention which have enabled our republic to evolve and renew.
The first of these cycles established our government as we revolted from England. This cycle lasted till the end of the Civil War. We were balancing the power of states and the federal government as we expanded westward. The second cycle established the authority of the Federal Government over the states and lasted until the end of World War II. A third cycle dramatically expanded the authority of the Federal Government over the economy and society. We are now experiencing the final years of this third cycle which Friedman expects to end around 2025.
These cycles culminate in a period of crisis followed by resolution and calm. In 1865 we began reconstructing our government and society. After World War II we saw great economic growth and prosperity. Today, we are in crisis and Friedman saw Donald Trump’s election as an element of the crises which will lead to the calm of a new institutional cycle. This unstable time is a result of government having become a technocracy unable to focus on real problems or find solutions. The chaos is compounded by social and economic crises that dismay our white industrial working class, African-Americans, and Hispanics.
The calm Friedman predicts will evolve from reforming our universities to transform technology and economically produce new technocrats to reinvent our government. He sees reinvention as the essence of our national experiment. Despite the serious problems facing us, our history proclaims optimism because of our ability to reinvent ourselves. Friedman’s book ends with the proclamation that “The current storm is nothing more than what is normal for this time.” The book is reassuring in these troubled times.
Don Cassiday
