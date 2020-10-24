Book Reviews

“Miss Graham’s Cold War Cookbook”
By Celia Rees William
Morrow Publishers
490 pages
This book is getting quite the checkouts at the library, deservedly so. Rees based her spy novel on the possibilities and silences of her own family history, and takes us back to the beginnings of the Cold War: Germany, 1946.
Edith Graham has been more lucky than plucky in life, but that’s all about to change. As modern world wars chewed up the available able-bodied men, necessity opened opportunities for women to do more. Edith spent the war teaching in Coventry; she applies to go to Germany to help re-establish schools after the war. Her sneaky cousin recruits her to try to find someone they knew before the war; it turns out he was a member of the Nazi High Command.
She’s led to assume that von Stavenow is to be punished, but she finds out there’s a competition between the governments of Britain, the USA, and Russia to simply recruit the Nazi top brass and scientists to work for them. The Nazis, of course, would love to be whisked off to new lives and new identities instead of be jailed or suffer alongside their countrymen, starving in the rubble & devastation.
Edith’s friends think that those who risked and lost their lives in the war deserve to see the work of the Nazis buried rather than continuing in other countries; they ask her to work for them as well. They’re also trying to find an internal traitor in the War Office and evidence is disappearing in the postwar “cleanup.” Edith is drawn in because of her idealism and her connections, and it’s her idea to send messages through recipes on postcards, using a popular cookbook as the code. What she’s really trying to figure out, though, is how can people you love and share good times with go home and torture other people?
Rees doesn’t gloss over the privations and atrocities of wartime, nor the dangers of spying. She’s not shy depicting the difference between those who want justice, those who want payback, and those who just want to continue living the high life, either.
The Cold War is the war I grew up with: Britain and the USA against Russia; posturing and propaganda on the surface, proxy wars in Asia, South America, and the Middle East. Like Edith, I’m forced to admit that war continues.
Em Maxwell
“Squeeze Me”
By Carl Hiaasen
Knopf
353 pages
The story takes place in Palm Beach, Florida where “Mastodon,” Secret Service code name for a Trump-like president, maintains his Southern White House. Nearby is a covey of extraordinarily rich widows who call themselves Potussies and receive maximum attention from POTUS as they support him with their generous offerings of cash. Onto this scene arrives a plague of Burmese Pythons. one of which manages to swallow Kiki Pew Fitzimmons, one of the more diminutive Potussies.
Those familiar with Hiaasen’s work will welcome the return of “Skink,” the retired governor of Florida who, having dropped out of politics in disgust, adopts an unconventional life in the Everglades. Marginally sane, the Skink manages to help the good guys overcome the baddies from his place in the swamps.
“Angie’s Discreet Captures” wildlife removal company is called on to kill the giant snake not knowing the lump in its middle is Kiki. Angie is upstaged by a pair of ne'er-do-wells who botch the job. Bad timing and bad luck catch an illegal immigrant in the wrong place at the wrong time and he becomes POTUS’s designated fall guy for Kiki’s death.
With a background of clandestine love affairs for both Mastodon and his wife “Mockingbird” with their “Dietary Advisor” and secret service guard respectively, Angie tries to solve the Burmese Python epidemic. As it goes from Skink’s swamp camp to Mastodon’s formal ballroom, the plot twists and turns like the meanderings of a giant snake.
While “Squeeze Me” won’t teach you much about either the government or wildlife in Florida, it’s good for some chuckles as well as outright belly laughs.
Don Cassiday
“The Winter Soldier”
By Daniel Mason
Back Bay Books
320 pages
It’s 1914 and the war rages across Europe. Lucius Krzelewski, a 22-year-old medical student from Vienna, enlists and is sent to a “hospital” for injured soldiers deep within the Carpathian Mountains. What he finds is not the anticipated, well-stocked medical facility, but a commandeered old church — remote, ill-equipped and minus an adequate heat source.
With the previous doctor and majority of staff having fled the premises months earlier, Lucius finds himself in the midst of a typhus outbreak with the only remaining medical personnel, a young nurse named Sister Margarete. She senses his shock and inexperience during initial rounds, as they check on the dozen or so men missing an arm, a leg or both. She states, “I am alone, Pan Doctor. It is either morphine or the Mannlicher ... It is a joke, Pan Doctor Lieutenant. I haven’t shot any of them yet ...”
His singular role, she states, is to patch and ready the men for return to battle. From Margarete, Lucius learns the “art” of brutal, makeshift medicine; and, from one psychologically scarred soldier, the pitfalls of personal pride.
My love of historical fiction and a penchant for war stories drew me to this incredible novel. With graphic descriptions of both amputations and experimental treatments for “unseen” brain maladies (having neither diagnosis nor treatment for what is now recognized as PTSD). I found myself both fascinated and, at times, repulsed. It is an epic tale of love, war and human resilience. I highly recommend.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“The First Conspiracy”
By Brad Meltzer & Josh Mensch
Macmillan
432 pages
The title may seem misleading until the reader realizes this nonfiction story concerns the secret plot to kill George Washington. Previously I had read “George Washington’s Spies: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution,” by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger. The two stories are complementary and must-reads for those interested in the tenuous nature of the American Revolution.
Taking place during the most critical period of our nation’s birth, “The First Conspiracy” tells a remarkable and previously untold piece of American history that not only reveals George Washington’s character, but also illuminates the origins of America’s counterintelligence movement that led to the modern day CIA.
In 1776, an elite group of soldiers were handpicked to serve as George Washington’s bodyguards. Washington trusted them and relied on them. But unbeknownst to Washington, some of them were part of a treasonous plan. In the months leading up to the Revolutionary War, these traitorous soldiers, along with the New York GovernorWilliam Tryon, and Mayor David Mathews, all loyalists to the King of England, launched a deadly plot against the most important member of the military: George Washington himself.
This is the story of the secret plot and how it was revealed; a story of leaders, liars, counterfeiters, and jailhouse confessors. It also shows just how hard the battle was for George Washington and how close America was to losing the Revolutionary War, a war of the American colonists to defeat the most powerful military force in the world at that time.
In this historical page-turner, New York Times bestselling author Meltzer teams up with American history writer and documentary television producer Mensch to unravel the shocking true story behind what has previously been a footnote in the pages of history. Drawing on extensive research, the two capture in riveting detail how Washington uncovered and prevented the secret plot against him in the tumultuous days leading up to July 4, 1776.
American history at its greatest! This is a gripping story of spies, killers, counterfeiters, traitors and a mysterious prostitute who may or may not have even existed. Those interested in American history will enjoy this book.
Don Severe
“The Well-Mannered Giant”
By Patt Paulos
Austin Macauley
28 pages
Can a boy become friends with a youngster who is a giant? In Patt Paulos' simple, heartwarming story, Fred is the only child in his neighborhood who reaches out to the Zane, the much larger boy, and the two soon develop an unlikely, yet delightful, friendship.
Parents and grandparents can share this sweet adventure with preschoolers and young children starting to read. They'll be sure to enjoy the rhyming verses, large print, and bright, colorful pictures of the two children having loads of fun together — and with their families — despite their differences.
The author of 15 books, Paulos chose this one to be published first, so to brighten children's lives by showing that others different from them can still become new friends.
Karen Walenga
“HOAX: Donald Trump, Fox News
and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth”
By Brian Stelter
One Signal/Atria
368 pages
In the prologue to his thin book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” Brian Stelter opens with “On March 26, 2020, the United States desperately needed a leader. Instead, they got Donald Trump and Sean Hannity.”
In this case, the book is not so much an attack on Trump as it provides a
despairing look at journalists who sold their honor to the conservative side for money and positions. That is to say that once honorable journalists such as Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham became tools of the far right rich such as the Murdock family.
“Hannity and Trump worked hand in hand to tar practically the entire news
media as ‘fake,' ” Stetler claims. “Both men’s hypnotic message was that Fox was the only legit network while everyone else was fraudulent.”
Written in a series of venues, the action of the book could easily become a
TV miniseries (maybe even a comedy). Unfortunately, this book tells the American public how far a few unscrupulous journalists have joined crooked politicians and rich media owners to capture control of important parts of the American media, especially television news.
As a personal statement on why he took the risk of writing this book just
before election of a new President and Congress, Stelter claims, “I’m writing this book as a citizen and as an advocate of factual journalism. It’s about the difference between news and propaganda. It’s about the difference between state media and the fourth estate. So excuse me if I swear a little — but I am alarmed and you should be too.”
Still, Stetler’s book is revealing and spot-on when he writes about the take-over of real journalism by hacks with financial motives. And it’s a
subject that more Americans should understand before going to the polls next
month. However, it’s also a somewhat bland attack on a far deeper problem in American politics. On a scale of 10, I’d give “Hoax” a 4.
A.L.Shaff
“THE DEVIL'S DEFENDER:
My Odyssey Through American Criminal Justice
from Ted Bundy to the Kandahar Massacre”
By John Henry Browne
Chicago Review Press, 2016
220 pages
This is the story of how a 1960s activist hippie has become one of the best defense lawyers in the country. Motivated by the belief that every accused defendant deserves the best possible legal defense, Browne brings a laser-sharp focus against the death penalty into the courtroom.
Lucky enough to get a 4-F classification, he evaded the draft during the Vietnam era. If it were in his power, he would abolish the death penalty altogether. (Except for the United States and Saudi Arabia, most countries have already abolished this sentence.) Unable to change the system, Browne has been able to make a "significant difference in many lives, one case at a time."
This is a don't-want-to-put-it-down-until-you-have-finished-it book. While he briefly refers to some of the corruption within our "justice" system, he stays on point, aiming his argument against the injustice of the death penalty. He describes a couple of laugh-out-loud incidents that took place in his courtroom experiences, and he could probably tell many more. However, these are perhaps just the bit of comic relief any memorable story needs.
The reader may well come away with a broader perspective on whether current problems are just a few bad apples in a decent system or is the system itself turning good people into bad apples. Obviously, if the latter is the case, then the strategy to effect change must shift dramatically. As a '60s activist, Browne's concern about "acceptance of unjustified wars" has become only stronger over time.
As the video of the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd has sent the protesters marching, some have known the system has never protected black lives; others are shocked into waking up. This book was published in 2016; its relevance today is important.
Georgia Hotton
“A Woman of No Importance”
By Sonia Purnell
Penquin Random House
368 pages
Over the years I've read several books about WWII spies. While “Code Name Lise” was fascinating and she was lauded as a most decorated spy of the time, the story of Virginia Hill is equally interesting, amazing and compelling.
Hall was born into a wealthy family in Baltimore, MD in 1906. She attended several schools of renown, including Radcliffe and Barnard. Her station in life was to marry into the privileged class as a socialite. However, Virginia chose adventure over the staid life in the “country club” set. And she became one of the most important American spies with whom most people were not familiar.
Beginning in the 1930s, Virginia lived many years of her young adult life in Europe employed by the U.S. Government, became fluent in several languages including French and German. In 1942, the Nazi Gestapo sent out an urgent transmission: "She is the most dangerous of all Allied spies. We must find and destroy her."
By 1940, she had become a member of Special Operations Executive, the English spy organization dubbed Winston Churchill's "Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." She became the first Allied woman deployed behind enemy lines and, despite her prosthetic leg (“Cuthbert”), helped to light the flame of the French Resistance, revolutionizing secret warfare.
Virginia established vast spy networks throughout France, arranged for weapons and explosives parachuted from the skies, and became a linchpin for the Resistance. Even as pictures of her face covered wanted posters and a bounty was placed on her head, she refused to evacuate. After her cover had been exposed, she escaped by participating in a death-defying hike over the Pyrenees Mountains into Spain.
Within a short time she was smuggled back into France, adamant that she had more lives to save. There she led a victorious guerrilla campaign, liberating swathes of France from the Nazis after D-Day. Ultimately, Virginia became a member of the OSS, ending her career with the CIA.
Based on extensive research, author Sonia Purnell has uncovered the full secret life of Hall, an astounding and inspiring story of heroism, spy craft, resistance, and personal triumph over shocking adversity. Readers preferring stories of undaunted courage in the darkest hours of war time will not be disappointed in this story.
Don Severe
