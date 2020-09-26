Book Reviews

“Never Change”
By Elizabeth Berg
Pocket Books
215 pages
At the age of 51, Myra Lipinsky has managed to survive the loneliness of adolescence to middle age. She’s filled the years by doting on her loyal canine companion, Frank, and caring for the many patients through her profession as a traveling nurse. Growing up, Myra was always the plain girl. The one all the popular females confided their innermost secrets to. The one the boys liked as a friend but wouldn’t choose to be with. But she had dreams just like everyone else.
Now, after being assigned a new patient by the name of Chip Reardon — the same Chip she yearned for in high school — her world has become a wider, brighter and more hopeful place. While Chip deals with an imminent death sentence due to disease, the time they spend together allows him to forgive himself for past shallowness as it enlightens Myra to the value of her life of service, allowing her the courage to make a tough personal decision of the best path forward.
I’ve read other books by this author which I would admit to appreciating more than this one. However, since I saw so much of myself in the personality of the main character (a talent of this author), I found it well worth my time. As a reader, you will laugh and you will cry; you may even find new purpose in your life.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“Bring On the Blessings”
By Beverly Jenkins
William Morrow Paperbacks
382 pages
This is the feel-good series I’ve been searching for since March. I saw an announcement that Al Roker bought television rights to the Blessings series, renaming it Hopetown and focusing on foster kids that find their forever families. I was hoping for a combo of Mitford, Miss Julia, and Tyler Perry; I got that and more.
Here’s the setup: ex-social worker Bernadine Brown catches her husband cheating on her — on her fifty-second birthday, no less. She hires a lawyer and ends up with $275 million. Raised in the church, she knows that when much is given much is expected, so she asks God to send her a purpose.
The purpose turns out to be a town: Henry Adams, Kansas, one of the last surviving townships founded by freed slaves after the Civil War. The failing town is for sale on the Internet; Bernadine buys it.
In book one, we meet all the characters: the people of Henry Adams, including town mayor Trent July, from one of the founding families; Bernadine; and the foster kids and families that are going to move into Henry Adams and make new lives for themselves. As the series continues, we get more in-depth and meet more characters. I’ve always been a sucker for inspirational fiction, for orphan stories and found families, and these books (I’m halfway through the 10-book series now) hit just the right heart notes.
In addition to the love stories in each volume, we get bonuses of Black history, some of which I knew — there are Black towns in Arizona, too — some of which was new to me, like the Black Seminoles who did a long walk to Texas and still reside there. The July family is one of those split, like the tribes of Southern Arizona who are split across the international border.
I highly recommend these stories, told with humor and grace. There’s a long-running thread of a man who loves his pig more than anything, which was particularly funny to me after seeing the 2020 America’s Got Talent. There’s a strong current of Spirit in these books, also — both inside and outside the church.
I’m so grateful to have found these stories of faith and community that remind me that every day, people do work together and good things do happen — especially when love and kindness are applied.
Em Maxwell
“Long Road to Mercy”
By David Baldacci
Grand Central Publishing
416 pages
No. 1 New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci has introduced another of his wonderful characters, Special Agent Atlee Pine. However, she is not the traditional agent on a career path to a top position in a metropolitan office. A resident agent assigned to the remote wilds of Northern Arizona near the Grand Canyon. her lifestyle would be living off the grid to some extent. She’s a loner!
From the time her twin sister was abducted by a notorious serial killer at age 5, Atlee has spent her life hunting down those criminals who hurt others. And she’s one of the best at it. She could be one of the Bureau’s top criminal profilers if she didn’t prefer catching criminals in the vast wilderness of the West/ Rather than climbing the career ladder in the D.C. Office, her chosen mission is a lonesome one, but that suits her just fine.
Atlee is called in to investigate the mutilated carcass of a mule found in the Grand Canyon and, hopefully, solve the disappearance of its rider. But this isn’t the only recent disappearance. In fact, it may be just the first clue, the key to unraveling a rash of other similar missing persons cases.
However, Atlee is in for a very dangerous adventure involving rogue operatives at the highest level in the U.S. While being stymied by her FBI superiors, she has developed only two allies she can trust. One is an ex-special forces operative who has become a wrangler of livestock involved in the rides into the bowels of the Grand Canyon. The other is a seasoned FBI clerical employee who has become her office assistant.
Readers, hold on to your “saddle horn” for a wild ride. You may not want to stop reading because of what may be happening on the next page and chapter. Though it is a fun read, the heroes are at times seemingly super human. But, they wear the white hats!
Don Severe
“Kite Songs”
By Jo Anderson
60 pages
Green Valley author and poet Jo Anderson's latest book, “Kite Songs,” is just what many of us may need to help soothe our souls during 2020's challenging times. This accomplished 93-year-old Green Valley resident's new collection of short, spot-on verses can take readers away on a soaring breeze or into deep emotions of love and loss, musical masters and more.
Delve into these lyrical chapters of Chasing the Wind, Sky High, Tangled Strings, Night Kites, Kite Tale and, perhaps my personal favorite, Haiku Kites.
Here's a taste:
Boot-crushed wild onions
spill their tang into the wind
seasoning Spring's breath
Driving Through Autumn
October's hillsides
drowse
like old dogs sleeping
in the sun.
Ripe
corn rows become
popped-up toaster slices
buttered
on both sides
with
Indian summer.
Basin Street Blues
Me and Big Easy
we mourn
Satchmo's horn
Ethel's sparrow
Lena's storm
and
Ella's tisket
tasket basket
snatched and
swallowed
by the wind
Dare we even
ask it?
Are the saints
still marching in?
Let your senses soar as you explore a world of emotion.
Karen Walenga
“The Bomb”
By Fred Kaplan
Simon & Schuster
384 pages
This is the story of the Single Integrated Operational Plan (SIOP) which has governed our nuclear strategy for over 70 years. It begins with the dropping of two atom bombs to end World War II, describes the growth of our nuclear arsenal to more than 11,000 bombs, and explains the subsequent reduction to about 1,000 such weapons.
The atomic bomb came as a surprise to most of the military, and Truman’s decision to drop the bombs was controversial and remains so to this day. After the two bombs were delivered, the military was faced with adopting this new kind of weapon. For some, it was just a bigger bomb but for others, it was a weapon so unique that its use ever again was questioned.
The SIOP was born as General Curtis LeMay, commander of Strategic Air Command, led the way in planning how to use such a devastating weapon. By this time, the Soviet Union was our potential foe and the SIOP was devised to first deter them from attacking us and, secondly, to identify the targets we needed to destroy if the Cold War turned hot.
Kaplan traces the growth of the SIOP to a position of significant “overkill” with more than 11,000 warheads, each planned for a specific target. Seeking assurance of a target’s destruction, probabilities that a given weapon would reach its target were calculated. If deemed insufficient, a second or third or more warheads were also programmed for that target. This attempt to achieve certainty of destruction led to what most people would consider a preposterous situation. For example, Kaplan learned that 689 warheads were to strike the Moscow area.
President by president, Kaplan explains how our nuclear strategy has changed. From a high of more than 11,000 warheads, the changing international situation, new treaties and presidential decisions reduced that number to 1,500. These cuts were resisted by the Air Force and Navy who deployed the weapons. He concludes this review with Mr. Trump’s attempts to cut a deal with North Korea. As the various presidents were considered, the issue of whose hand is on the launch button and how trustworthy they might be was considered.
Throughout this story, several profound questions arise again and again. First and foremost, what does it take to deter our enemies from ever striking us? Will a promise not to strike first enable us to prevail should an enemy decide to hit us by surprise? The biggest question of all is whether there is any way at all to win a nuclear war. While Kaplan refuses to take a position on these dilemmas, he provides a thoughtful and readable narrative of our efforts through the 75 years to answer each of them. You, the reader, are left with the opportunity to reach your own conclusions.
Don Cassiday
“THE LOST EDUCATION
OF HORACE TATE:
Uncovering the Hidden Heroes
Who Fought for Justice in Schools”
By Vanessa Siddle Walker
The New Press
377 pages
Traditional history textbooks and methods of teaching history are geared toward teaching patriotism rather than searching for truth. Most of us were taught that Lincoln freed the slaves with the emancipation proclamation and public schools would be integrated because of the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education unanimous Supreme Court decision ruling against "separate but equal" as being acceptable in public school education.
Regardless of the passage of laws, it is their implementation or lack thereof that too often fails to support their intent. While Lincoln gets the credit for freeing the slaves, Harriet Tubman and others still unknown probably achieved more. While Thurgood Marshall played a key role in the landmark Supreme Court decision, black teachers in the classrooms played more significant roles in teaching black students.
Activists who work for better education for black students risk their jobs and their lives. This didn't suddenly change with the 1954 Supreme Court decision. Often the only way to uphold the law was through expensive court litigation and, even after winning an individual victory in court, enforcement of the legal decision frequently was not implemented.
Black teachers and administrators were fired. Integration involved busing some black students to white schools, but not white students to black schools. In the white schools, black students were considered second class and often suspended or shoved into special ed classes, rarely into college bound classes. Integration meant unquestionably accepting white rules and superiority.
Just public school education may be more in jeopardy today than ever before due to the Coronavirus. In Tucson just a few years ago, Tom Horne, former Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, played a key role in blocking a challenging progressive approach to teaching history for minority students in the Tucson public schools. The key question continues to be: are democracy and justice even possible without fair education as distinct from indoctrination?
Georgia Hotton
“The Fallen”
By David Baldacci
Grand Central Publishing
432 pages
Fourth in the series, Amos Decker is an FBI agent and master crime solver, one of the best. He and his FBI partner Alex Jamison are in Baronville, PA visiting Alex's sister and her family. They are on a much needed vacation …rest and relaxation. But such is not to be!
Baronville is a bleak place, a former thriving mill and mining town named for its founder, John Baron. But it is suffering a crumbling economy following the closure of the industry of what seemed to be a company town, run by the Baron family. Similar to many such places, the Baron Mansion sat on a hill behind huge gated acreage. With the loss of the principal industry came the loss of jobs and a rapidly reducing population.
But the town now has a rampant opioid addiction problem. The legitimate industry was replaced by a cartel drug operation that has become violent and deadly. People are disappearing, never to be seen again. Decker has only been there a few hours when he stumbles on a horrific double murder scene.
This rust belt town has seen four bizarre murders in two weeks. Cryptic clues left at the scenes — obscure bible verses, odd symbols — have the police stumped. It is a cult like atmosphere.
Then the next killing hits close to home, with the lives of people he cares about suddenly hanging in the balance. Decker begins to realize the recent string of deaths may be only one small piece of a much larger scheme with consequences that will reach far beyond Baronville.
Highly talented, Decker may be the only one who can crack this bizarre case. But one mistake could cost him everything, and he finds that his previously infallible memory may not be so trustworthy. There are, seemingly, likely suspects that lead to dead ends. And good guys possibly are not so innocent.
This is a good read for all, but in particular those who enjoy solving crimes while reading each chapter. Baldacci fans will enjoy this book.
Don Severe
TOP 10 BOOKS
Most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the month:
“Credible Threat,” by Judith A. Jance
“Walk the Wire,” by David Baldacci
“Fair Warning,” by Michael Connelly
“The Midwife Murders,” by James Patterson
“Masked Prey,” by John Sandford
“The Goodbye Man,” by Jeffrey Deaver
“The Summer House,” by James Patterson
“The Room Where It Happened,” by John Bolton
“Choppy Water,” by Stuart Woods
“Then She Vanished,” by T. Jefferson Parker